It seems like a formality that top-ranked Gonzaga will win the West Coast Conference tournament.

Especially when you factor in that the Bulldogs haven't lost to their next opponent since 2002.

Eighth-seeded Pepperdine will try to notch an epic upset and halt a 36-game losing streak against Gonzaga when the clubs face off Monday night in the tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Waves (16-17) earned their semifinal spot with an impressive 89-72 win over fourth-seeded San Francisco in Saturday's quarterfinals.

But upsetting the Zags will be a different challenge.

Gonzaga (29-2) has won 20 consecutive games and is looking to post its third straight 30-win campaign.

The Bulldogs are fresh off their seventh straight WCC regular-season title and are shooting for their seventh straight conference tournament crown.

Gonzaga also appears to be a lock for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

And the Bulldogs are well-rested, as they haven't played since beating Saint Mary's 69-55 on March 2.

That's a lot time to rest up... while the Waves were playing three games in three days.

"We're just competing against each other," Gonzaga sophomore forward Corey Kispert told the Spokesman-Review of Spokane (Wash). "We're the best team in the country, ranked No. 1, and we have to have No. 1-ranked practices.

"So going against guys who are the best of the best and great at what they do kind of keeps us sharp for games coming up."

The powerful Bulldogs won their 16 WCC regular-season games by an average of 27 points. The closest margin was 12.

WCC Player of the Year Rui Hachimura averages a team-best 20.6 points. The junior forward is shooting 61.3 percent from the field.

Junior power forward Brandon Clarke was the league's Defender of the Year with a school-record 99 blocked shots (3.2 per game). Clarke averages 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. averages 15.7 points and has knocked down a team-best 85 3-pointers. Senior point guard Josh Perkins averages 11.0 points and 6.6 assists.

The Waves began their tourney run with wins over ninth-seeded Pacific and fifth-seeded Loyola Marymount. They followed that up with Saturday's convincing 89-72 victory over the Dons.

"For three days, we've really come together and stayed together," Waves coach Lorenzo Romar said after the win over the Dons. "That's made a big difference in the way we've been able to perform. The team believes in each other at this time of year. You can see what's going on.

"We still have a long way to go in this tournament. We have a big-time opponent, as we know, the best in the country, up next. But togetherness, it breeds resiliency and courage, and that's what our guys have had."

Sophomore guard Colbey Ross has been splendid in the tournament with a 20-point average in the three wins. Ross recorded 26 points and nine assists against San Francisco -- making four 3-pointers for the second straight game -- while posting his 17th 20-point effort of the season.

Ross leads Pepperdine with averages of 19.4 points and 7.2 assists. Ross (62 3-pointers) and senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. (10.5 scoring average, 80 3s) give the Waves two solid long-range threats.

"Our team has seen it all year, but what a competitor Colbey Ross is," Romar said. "You talk about guards on the West Coast and around the country who play to compete, he's right up there."

