FDU
PVAM

Streaking Prairie View stares down FDU, wants 'big dogs' next

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

Streaking Prairie View stares down FDU, wants 'big dogs' next

Prairie View A&M has turned the page since the calendar flipped to 2019, answering an 11-game losing skid by capping a scintillating 21-1 run, capped with its first tournament title in 21 years.

The Southwest Athletic Conference champion Panthers (22-12) aim to continue their good fortune on Tuesday when they battle Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) in the NCAA Tournament West Region play-in game at Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the First Four contest advances to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga (30-3) on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

"We're going to use that as a tune-up game, to play another team outside of our conference and then hopefully be victorious to play Gonzaga," Prairie View A&M senior guard Gary Blackston told the Houston Chronicle. "We've won (21 of the last 22 games), we don't really have a losing feeling right now, and we just want to continue to win. We just want to show the nation how hard we play."

Blackston, who averaged team-high totals in points (15.2) and rebounds (7.0), joined SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Dennis Jones in scoring 17 points apiece as the Panthers won their 11th straight game with a 92-86 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

The win earned Prairie View A&M its second NCAA Tournament berth and first since 1998. It also marked the first time in the history of the program that it had swept the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Junior forward Devonte Patterson (13.4 points) and junior guard Gerard Andrus (10.0) are also consistent contributors for the Panthers, who topped 20 wins for the first time in school history.

Andrus, who is shooting a team-best 36.4 percent from 3-point range, is feeling confident after Prairie View A&M defeated its opponents by an average of 17.4 points in seven games this month.

"We're about to bust everybody's bracket this year," Andrus told the Houston Chronicle. "I wanted the big dogs, let's get that out the way early. ... We're locked in."

Fairleigh Dickinson locked in its second Northeast Conference Championship in the last four years with an 85-76 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday.

NEC tournament Most Valuable Player Darnell Edge scored 21 points in that contest for the Knights, who rode an eight-game winning streak to the school's sixth all-time berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Edge, a first-team all-conference selection, leads the team in scoring (16.4 points) and is one of five players averaging in double figures.

Fellow guards Jahlil Jenkins (13.5 points) and Xzavier Malone-Key (11.4) and forwards Mike Holloway Jr. (12.5) and Kaleb Bishop (10.1) are also consistent scorers on the team.

Coach Greg Herenda told NorthJersey.com that he is thrilled to square off against another No. 16 seed and go for the first tournament win in Fairleigh Dickinson history.

"I tell our team all the time that you will forever be judged by what you're not supposed to do," Herenda said. "We're not supposed to do that here. That's what we do. It would make history and we would put our program in another place. That's our goal."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Jenkins
3 G
G. Blackston
3 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
42.9 Field Goal % 42.8
34.2 Three Point % 32.6
87.4 Free Throw % 65.3
away team logo
3
J. Jenkins G
13.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.5 APG
home team logo
3
G. Blackston G
15.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo 16 F. Dickinson 20-13 ---
home team logo 16 Prairie View 22-12 ---
PVAM 1.5, O/U 148
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
PVAM 1.5, O/U 148
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 16 F. Dickinson 20-13 75.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 16 Prairie View 22-12 75.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
3
J. Jenkins G 13.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.5 APG 42.9 FG%
3
G. Blackston G 15.2 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.8 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
F. Dickinson
Roster
D. Edge
J. Jenkins
M. Holloway Jr.
X. Malone-Key
K. Bishop
E. Williams
N. Beciri
B. Powell
T. Jones
P. McNamara
B. Saliba Jr.
O. Okeke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Edge 33 37.0 16.4 3.5 2.4 1.3 0.0 2.0 47.4 46.9 89.3 0.4 3.2
J. Jenkins 33 36.8 13.5 3.1 4.5 1.6 0.1 2.1 42.9 34.2 87.4 0.2 2.9
M. Holloway Jr. 33 28.2 12.5 5.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 1.9 51.5 34.8 65.8 1.8 3.7
X. Malone-Key 29 31.0 11.4 3.9 1.9 1.1 0.4 2.1 44.7 35.9 63.8 0.8 3.1
K. Bishop 32 26.6 10.1 6.3 0.6 0.6 1.0 1.7 49.8 43.9 73.0 2.3 4.1
E. Williams 33 25.6 8.1 5.3 1.9 1.0 1.0 1.7 61.7 52.9 59.4 1.9 3.4
N. Beciri 2 9.5 5.0 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.5 42.9 33.3 60.0 1.0 1.5
B. Powell 30 9.5 2.1 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.5 32.0 32.4 71.4 0.1 1.0
T. Jones 25 6.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.8 48.3 58.8 75.0 0.1 0.5
P. McNamara 17 4.4 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 37.5 30.8 0.0 0.1 0.4
B. Saliba Jr. 18 5.2 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 35.0 33.3 0.0 0.2 0.3
O. Okeke 28 3.5 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.4 53.3 0.0 28.6 0.2 0.3
Total 33 203.1 75.4 36.3 14.1 7.70 3.60 13.4 47.8 40.4 73.2 9.3 23.5
Prairie View
Roster
G. Blackston
D. Patterson
G. Andrus
D. Jones
D. Williams
T. Johnson
C. Ellis
A. Lister
I. Ellis
L. Sneed
T. Singleton
E. Holifield
F. Williams
T. Wallace
K. Corley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Blackston 33 31.2 15.2 7.0 1.8 1.7 0.2 2.0 42.8 32.6 65.3 1.8 5.2
D. Patterson 31 27.6 13.4 4.9 1.2 1.4 0.2 2.3 49.3 17.2 72.7 2.0 2.9
G. Andrus 34 29.2 10.0 5.7 1.1 1.0 0.5 1.1 48.0 36.4 71.4 2.2 3.5
D. Jones 31 26.7 8.9 2.1 4.5 2.1 0.1 3.0 39.3 28.6 52.3 0.5 1.6
D. Williams 33 18.2 8.9 2.3 0.6 1.1 0.1 1.1 38.5 32.1 78.6 0.6 1.7
T. Johnson 34 21.1 7.2 2.2 2.4 0.9 0.0 1.8 36.4 22.6 77.0 0.7 1.5
C. Ellis 33 11.8 5.1 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.3 35.5 36.8 73.3 0.4 0.5
A. Lister 32 14.1 4.8 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.6 53.8 41.1 80.0 0.3 0.9
I. Ellis 34 16.7 3.2 3.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 72.7 0.0 42.9 1.1 2.2
L. Sneed 15 8.7 1.2 0.6 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 42.9 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.4
T. Singleton 22 5.5 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 60.0 100.0 50.0 0.1 0.5
E. Holifield 8 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
F. Williams 25 2.8 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 27.3 0.0 75.0 0.1 0.2
T. Wallace 11 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
K. Corley 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 34 200.0 75.0 36.5 12.6 8.80 1.60 12.7 43.8 31.1 68.1 11.3 21.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores