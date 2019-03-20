BELMONT
MD

Fresh off 1st NCAA win, Belmont battles Maryland

  • Mar 20, 2019

Maryland didn't learn the identity of its opening NCAA Tournament opponent until Tuesday night.

Belmont didn't even know it would be playing in the Round of 64 until Tuesday night.

The Bruins' 81-70 victory over Temple in the First Four at Dayton, Ohio, sent 11th-seeded Belmont (27-5) to Jacksonville, Fla., to face sixth-seeded Maryland (22-10) in an East Region game on Thursday afternoon.

"When I get back to the hotel room, I guess I'll download some video (of the Terrapins)," Belmont coach Rick Byrd said after the Bruins got their first NCAA Tournament victory in their eighth try.

Belmont, which lost to Murray State 77-65 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on March 9, is one of seven schools from mid-major conferences to receive an at-large bid to this year's tournament. It is just the second team in OVC history to receive an at-large bid, joining the 1987 Middle Tennessee team.

"Getting a second chance and being able to extend our season means everything," said Belmont forward Nick Muszynski, who returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Murray State game to score 16 points against Temple.

The Bruins, who got 29 points from guard Kevin McClain on Tuesday, fell a bit short of their scoring average of 87.2, which ranks second to only Gonzaga's 88.8 in Division I.

"We showed that we can play in this atmosphere," Byrd said. "It's never going to be perfect, but we found a way to win. We showed our toughness."

Bruins swingman Dylan Windler had just five points, more than 16 below his team-leading average, but he exceeded his team-leading rebound average by three as he grabbed 14.

When Maryland saw the tournament bracket, coach Mark Turgeon took a philosophical approach to not learning the identity of the upcoming foe right away.

"We'll watch a lot of film on both teams heading into Tuesday night and then they have to play in Dayton and then fly to Jacksonville on Tuesday night," Turgeon said. "They'll have some experience under their belt, and they'll have confidence because they won a game.

"I'm going to look at it as an advantage because we'll be down there Tuesday night sleeping in our hotel while they're playing a game in Dayton."

Maryland, like Belmont, had a disappointing outcome in its conference tournament, falling to 13th-seeded Nebraska 69-61 in the second round of Big Ten Tournament on March 14. It was the Terrapins' third defeat in their past four games.

"Going from the regular season to the Big Ten tournament, you're playing teams that you've already played twice and they know almost everything about our system," Maryland center Bruno Fernando said. "So now we get to go and play teams that we don't know much about them and they don't know much about us.

"It's going to be a completely different game, and we'll get a chance to do a lot of things that we weren't able to do against teams that know us so much. It's a different season, it's a new season."

This is Maryland's fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last five seasons, but the one time it didn't go during that stretch was last season, meaning seven of the top nine players on this team do not have experience in the tournament.

The winner of the Maryland-Belmont game will face the winner of Thursday's opener between third-seeded LSU and 14th-seeded Yale in the third round on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Windler
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
54.3 Field Goal % 40.4
42.5 Three Point % 34.4
84.6 Free Throw % 82.0
away team logo
3
D. Windler G
20.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.6 APG
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
16.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.3 APG
12T
away team logo 11 Belmont 27-5 ---
home team logo 6 Maryland 22-10 ---
MD -3, O/U 148
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
MD -3, O/U 148
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Belmont 27-5 87.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo 6 Maryland 22-10 71.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
3
D. Windler G 20.8 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.6 APG 54.3 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Belmont
Roster
D. Windler
K. McClain
N. Muszynski
G. Murphy
C. Hollander
N. Hopkins
S. Adelsperger
M. Benkert
A. Kunkel
D. Sabin
T. Pierson
G. Suedekum
M. Mayernick
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Windler 32 33.0 20.8 10.8 2.6 1.5 0.6 2.1 54.3 42.5 84.6 1.9 8.9
K. McClain 32 33.2 16.7 3.5 4.0 1.2 0.3 2.3 46.3 37.4 70.2 0.5 3.1
N. Muszynski 31 25.0 14.9 5.8 2.7 0.6 2.2 1.6 61.0 36.8 77.9 1.3 4.5
G. Murphy 32 29.9 9.8 4.5 6.6 1.7 0.1 2.5 49.4 36.0 57.4 0.8 3.8
C. Hollander 26 16.6 7.0 4.5 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.5 42.7 31.9 40.0 1.0 3.5
N. Hopkins 32 17.0 6.7 1.7 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.8 40.4 39.0 95.7 0.1 1.6
S. Adelsperger 32 12.3 4.8 2.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 69.6 0.0 67.2 1.2 1.3
M. Benkert 31 22.0 4.5 1.7 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.6 39.8 35.8 81.8 0.4 1.3
A. Kunkel 24 9.7 2.4 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.4 32.1 27.5 86.7 0.1 0.6
D. Sabin 18 4.6 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 70.6 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.7
T. Pierson 27 5.9 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 31.6 62.5 0.3 0.6
G. Suedekum 16 2.9 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 16.7 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.5
M. Mayernick 11 2.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.4 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 32 201.6 87.2 41.2 19.7 6.80 3.80 11.6 50.0 37.4 73.9 8.8 29.9
Maryland
Roster
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
J. Smith
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
D. Morsell
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo Jr.
T. Valmon
I. Bender
R. Mona
J. Tomaic
A. Terrell
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Cowan Jr. 32 34.6 16.0 3.7 4.3 0.9 0.2 2.9 40.4 34.4 82.0 0.4 3.3
B. Fernando 32 29.6 13.7 10.4 2.0 0.6 1.9 2.8 61.8 25.0 76.8 3.0 7.5
J. Smith 31 26.4 11.4 6.6 0.9 0.5 1.1 1.3 48.4 27.3 66.7 2.5 4.1
E. Ayala 32 28.7 8.5 2.8 2.2 0.3 0.3 1.6 44.4 42.2 78.3 0.2 2.6
A. Wiggins 32 23.9 8.3 3.4 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.8 38.5 40.8 85.7 1.0 2.3
D. Morsell 31 26.4 8.1 3.1 1.8 0.7 0.5 1.7 46.1 28.1 68.8 1.0 2.1
S. Smith Jr. 32 12.5 3.7 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.6 36.2 33.3 84.0 0.2 1.1
R. Lindo Jr. 32 12.7 1.7 3.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 39.2 18.2 47.8 0.9 2.8
T. Valmon 5 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
I. Bender 24 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.6 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.6
R. Mona 10 2.9 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.2 100.0 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.2
J. Tomaic 18 3.8 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 37.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.6
A. Terrell 7 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Ramsey 5 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
W. Clark 3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 32 200.0 71.3 42.4 13.2 4.30 4.80 13.1 45.4 35.3 74.8 11.0 28.2
