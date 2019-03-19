IOWA
CINCY

Cincinnati readies for reeling Iowa in pseudo home game

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

The Cincinnati Bearcats might not be thrilled with the seed they drew for the NCAA Tournament, but the consolation prize is a veritable home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday in first-round action in Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 22 Bearcats (28-6) earned the seventh seed in the South Region despite winning the American Athletic Conference tournament championship. Their opponent is 10th-seeded Iowa (22-11), which limps into the tournament having lost five of its past six games.

"Seed doesn't matter. We proved that last year," Cincy head coach Mick Cronin said Sunday, alluding to the second-seeded Bearcats' second-round loss to seventh-seeded Nevada in 2018. "You can't control what happens to you. You can control how you react to it."

And the best part for Cincy: The game is 107 miles away from home.

"Great for your fans," Cronin said. "I was very concerned about getting shipped out west. I say all the time -- enjoy this. A lot of money is made off of these kids. It's important that their families can get to these games."

The Hawkeyes don't seem to be fazed by the site of their first-round game.

"They'll definitely have some fans out there. But I think we'll have some fans out there, too," Iowa sophomore Luka Garza said. "It's not their home gym, so it's not a home game for them. It's a neutral site."

The Bearcats enter the tourney on a high of a three-game winning streak, including defeating AAC foe Houston on Sunday for the first time in three tries to claim the league tourney title for the second consecutive year.

It's the ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bearcats.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, got trounced by Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, capping an ugly finish to the regular season. Iowa was sitting pretty at 9-5 (20-5 overall) in the conference on Feb. 16, having overcome an 0-3 start to the Big Ten campaign. They were ranked for 14 weeks in a 16-week span.

But a couple of buzzer-beating wins gave way to five losses over the final three weeks of the season, and the skid included a two-game suspension of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery for verbal abuse of a game official after a 20-point loss to Ohio State on Feb. 26.

The result: A 10th seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I don't really care about the seeding," said Garza, the team's second-leading scorer. "Once you get into March, it doesn't matter where you're seeded. We see it all the time."

The Bearcats are led by AAC Player of the Year Jarron Cumberland, who dropped 33 points on Houston in the AAC tournament finale. The junior averages 18.8 points per game for Cincy.

The Hawkeyes counter with junior forward Tyler Cook, who leads Iowa in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (7.9).

With four players who average in double figures, Iowa does much of its damage from 3-point territory while Cook operates inside. Jordan Bohannon leads with 75 made 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes, who connected for 267 on the season, nearly 50 more than the Bearcats.

The Bearcats opened as a slight favorite over Iowa, and the teams share three common opponents from the regular season.

The Hawkeyes defeated AAC member Connecticut in November and split with Ohio State over the course of their Big Ten slate. The Bearcats lost to the in-state rival Buckeyes in their first game of the season and defeated UConn twice in AAC action.

The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Cook
25 F
J. Cumberland
34 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
52.8 Field Goal % 40.4
0.0 Three Point % 39.1
64.9 Free Throw % 77.5
away team logo
25
T. Cook F
14.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
18.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG
12T
away team logo 10 Iowa 22-11 ---
home team logo 7 Cincinnati 28-6 ---
CINCY -4.5, O/U 137.5
Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
CINCY -4.5, O/U 137.5
Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Iowa 22-11 78.3 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 7 Cincinnati 28-6 71.7 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
25
T. Cook F 14.9 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.4 APG 52.8 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 18.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.6 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Iowa
Roster
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Wieskamp
I. Moss
N. Baer
R. Kriener
C. McCaffery
C. Pemsl
M. Dailey
A. Ash
R. Till
N. Hobbs
M. Baer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Cook 31 31.2 14.9 7.9 2.4 0.8 0.6 2.8 52.8 0.0 64.9 2.2 5.7
L. Garza 30 23.1 12.9 4.4 0.9 0.3 0.5 1.3 52.4 27.9 80.6 1.8 2.6
J. Bohannon 33 30.5 11.3 2.2 3.4 0.7 0.0 1.7 37.4 38.5 88.0 0.3 1.9
J. Wieskamp 33 27.3 10.8 4.8 1.1 0.9 0.5 1.1 49.0 42.2 74.7 1.4 3.5
I. Moss 33 24.0 9.1 2.8 1.8 0.9 0.2 1.3 39.4 41.5 80.0 0.6 2.2
N. Baer 33 19.0 6.7 4.6 1.3 1.0 1.1 0.7 42.8 38.4 63.8 1.2 3.5
R. Kriener 33 13.9 5.8 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.9 53.7 33.3 71.4 0.9 2.2
C. McCaffery 32 19.0 4.6 1.5 3.1 0.7 0.1 1.3 35.8 18.5 75.3 0.4 1.2
C. Pemsl 2 14.5 4.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 2.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.5 2.5
M. Dailey 33 12.8 2.6 1.5 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.6 35.6 21.3 75.0 0.2 1.3
A. Ash 9 4.1 1.7 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 27.8 31.3 0.0 0.0 0.6
R. Till 16 4.7 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 50.0 0.0 66.7 0.3 0.3
N. Hobbs 6 2.2 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.2 60.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.3
M. Baer 9 2.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 25.0 0.1 0.3
Total 33 201.5 78.3 38.5 15.7 6.20 3.30 12.1 45.5 36.1 74.0 10.3 25.4
Cincinnati
Roster
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
T. Scott
C. Broome
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
M. Diarra
R. Fredericks
T. Moore
L. Johnson
E. Nsoseme
S. Martin
J. Koz
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Cumberland 34 32.3 18.8 4.5 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.8 40.4 39.1 77.5 1.2 3.4
K. Williams 34 25.9 10.1 3.1 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.4 45.2 28.4 70.7 1.3 1.8
T. Scott 34 30.4 9.3 6.9 1.5 0.8 0.5 1.1 47.1 31.6 66.0 2.3 4.5
C. Broome 34 21.3 8.3 1.6 2.2 0.6 0.0 1.2 39.8 29.9 76.3 0.3 1.3
J. Jenifer 33 25.9 8.2 1.7 2.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 44.0 44.5 75.0 0.1 1.5
N. Brooks 34 23.0 8.0 6.4 0.4 0.4 1.5 0.9 53.1 0.0 63.4 2.7 3.6
M. Diarra 19 7.1 2.4 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 41.5 50.0 71.4 0.6 1.4
R. Fredericks 34 10.5 2.4 2.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 36.3 24.2 75.0 0.8 1.4
T. Moore 33 11.9 2.3 1.4 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.3 32.9 27.7 71.4 0.4 1.0
L. Johnson 31 7.1 2.0 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.6 46.9 25.0 70.0 0.5 0.7
E. Nsoseme 32 11.0 1.3 3.3 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.3 40.5 0.0 40.6 1.0 2.3
S. Martin 6 2.2 0.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Koz 5 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 34 201.5 71.7 39.4 13.4 6.20 4.50 10.5 43.2 35.0 70.4 12.8 23.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores