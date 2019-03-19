OKLA
MISS

Ole Miss, Oklahoma hoping to find early-season form

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

Heading into conference play, it would've been surprising to think Oklahoma and Ole Miss would meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in a matchup of 8 and 9 seeds.

The Sooners were 11-1 entering Big 12 play against a schedule devoid of Quadrant IV games, but with just two wins against teams that would eventually land in the tournament -- Wofford and Florida.

The Rebels were 10-2 going into SEC play, though Baylor was the only eventual tournament team Ole Miss had knocked off to that point.

But here both teams are, Ole Miss as the No. 8 seed in the East Region and Oklahoma No. 9, set to play Friday in Columbia, S.C.

Ole Miss went through the SEC with a 10-8 record, with the highlight being two wins over Auburn.

Oklahoma struggled even more, going 7-11, with a late-season home win over Kansas helping the Sooners into the field for the second consecutive season and sixth time in seven years.

"Obviously the committee said that every game counts equal, and they stood by their word," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said.

Ole Miss has experience at Colonial Life Arena this season, though it wasn't the most pleasant experience for the Rebels. On Feb. 19, South Carolina beat Ole Miss 79-64 in their home building. Rebels guard Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 18 points in that game, though he was just 6 of 17 from the floor.

"Being a four-year guy in the SEC, getting the rims you pretty much play a few games in, you feel pretty good about it," Davis said.

That loss to the Gamecocks started a 2-5 slide for Ole Miss entering the tournament.

Still, the fact that the Rebels are in the tournament is notable.

Ole Miss was 12-20 last season, with Andy Kennedy stepping down late in the campaign. Kermit Davis inherited a team that was picked to finish last in the SEC.

But the Rebels exceeded expectations from the start, and Tuesday, the school announced a new four-year deal with Davis.

Ole Miss is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the ninth time overall.

Sooners graduate transfers Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds transferred to Oklahoma hoping for an NCAA Tournament appearance, Calixte from Maine and Reynolds from Pacific.

"We hit a little slump. Hit a wall," Reynolds said. "I knew we were going to get out of it. We won the games we needed to win, and now it's a clean slate."

The Sooners struggled even more down the stretch last year, finishing 4-11 to earn a No. 10 seed before falling to Rhode Island in overtime in the first round.

A big reason for Oklahoma's appearance this season was the play of Kristian Doolittle late in the campaign. The Sooners went 4-2 to close the regular season with Doolittle averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the final six games.

Doolittle's emergence softened the blow of Jamuni McNeace's absence, as the senior center has been battling a right ankle injury since November. He aggravated the injury in the Big 12 tournament loss to West Virginia and is questionable for the NCAA Tournament.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. James
0 G
T. Davis
3 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
41.0 Field Goal % 44.5
33.7 Three Point % 36.7
75.7 Free Throw % 77.8
away team logo
0
C. James G
14.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 APG
home team logo
3
T. Davis G
15.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.4 APG
12T
away team logo 9 Oklahoma 19-13 ---
home team logo 8 Ole Miss 20-12 ---
MISS -1.5, O/U 142.5
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
MISS -1.5, O/U 142.5
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Oklahoma 19-13 71.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo 8 Ole Miss 20-12 75.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
C. James G 14.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.8 APG 41.0 FG%
3
T. Davis G 15.1 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.4 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma
Roster
C. James
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
A. Calixte
M. Reynolds
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
J. McNeace
M. Freeman
H. Polla
P. Geha
K. Kuath
R. Streller
T. Lazenby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. James 32 33.0 14.4 6.3 1.8 1.2 0.2 1.9 41.0 33.7 75.7 1.2 5.2
B. Manek 32 27.8 12.0 6.1 0.8 0.6 0.7 1.4 46.4 35.4 75.7 1.5 4.6
K. Doolittle 32 28.8 11.2 7.0 1.5 0.8 0.5 1.5 50.2 0.0 76.8 1.4 5.5
A. Calixte 32 21.7 7.0 1.8 2.1 0.3 0.0 1.8 40.7 34.7 77.5 0.2 1.6
M. Reynolds 32 20.0 6.8 2.3 1.2 0.6 0.0 1.3 40.8 20.5 69.8 0.3 1.9
R. Odomes 32 17.3 6.7 2.5 1.1 0.5 0.1 1.0 51.5 37.5 54.1 1.3 1.3
J. Bieniemy 32 24.8 4.9 2.4 3.5 1.4 0.2 1.3 38.8 40.6 63.6 0.3 2.1
J. McNeace 28 15.9 4.8 3.7 0.4 0.2 0.9 0.9 50.9 0.0 41.3 1.0 2.8
M. Freeman 30 11.1 3.3 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 37.2 35.8 71.4 0.2 1.2
H. Polla 14 3.7 1.1 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.5 62.5 0.0 83.3 0.4 0.4
P. Geha 6 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Kuath 6 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.3 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5
R. Streller 3 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Lazenby 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 32 200.8 71.2 41.6 12.7 5.90 3.10 12.2 44.5 34.2 69.1 9.2 28.4
Ole Miss
Roster
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
B. Hinson
K. Buffen
D. Olejniczak
D. Davis
B. Halums
L. Rodriguez
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Tyree 32 33.9 18.2 3.0 2.8 1.0 0.4 2.4 46.5 38.5 83.1 0.3 2.7
T. Davis 32 30.9 15.1 5.8 3.4 1.7 0.6 2.8 44.5 36.7 77.8 1.2 4.7
D. Shuler 32 32.2 10.2 4.2 3.0 1.7 0.2 1.8 45.4 39.7 82.3 0.8 3.4
B. Stevens 32 20.4 8.5 4.4 0.8 0.6 0.4 1.1 50.5 32.1 86.0 1.3 3.2
B. Hinson 31 23.8 8.2 2.8 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.9 40.6 34.7 73.7 0.6 2.2
K. Buffen 32 21.1 6.2 4.3 1.2 0.8 0.5 1.7 47.2 25.0 69.0 1.6 2.8
D. Olejniczak 32 18.3 5.3 2.9 0.6 0.5 0.9 1.0 56.8 0.0 76.3 1.2 1.8
D. Davis 32 12.4 2.2 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 40.0 25.9 73.1 0.5 1.0
B. Halums 11 3.5 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 21.1 20.0 66.7 0.4 0.1
L. Rodriguez 24 5.9 1.0 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 42.9 0.0 87.5 0.4 0.7
Z. Naylor 19 4.6 0.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 41.7 28.6 100.0 0.4 0.5
A. Morgano 6 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0
Total 32 200.8 75.4 38.1 14.3 7.30 3.60 12.7 45.9 35.8 78.3 9.8 24.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores