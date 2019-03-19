STLOU
VATECH

Virginia Tech dreaming big as Robinson returns vs. Saint Louis

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

Virginia Tech will have point guard Justin Robinson for the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson's return from a left foot injury is a shot of energy for the fourth-seeded Hokies, who open their NCAA Tournament with an East Region game against No. 13 seed Saint Louis in San Jose, Calif., on Friday night.

Robinson, a four-year starter, is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals, while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He hasn't played since suffering the injury on Jan. 30 at Miami.

The Hokies (24-8) are 17-3 with Robinson and 7-5 without him -- although one of those victories in his absence came against Duke, the NCAA Tournament's overall No. 1 seed.

"Being able to play is like a dream come true again," Robinson said in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I missed, what, 11 games, 12 games? It feels like one day I'm just going to wake up and get those back, but that's not how it works. I'm just going to try to make the best of now."

The time is now for Virginia Tech, which is in the NCAA Tournament for a program-record third consecutive year and is seeded higher than it ever has been. Also, Hokies fans might be wondering if this is the last go-around for coach Buzz Williams, who has been linked in reports to the Texas A&M coaching vacancy.

Williams, a former Texas A&M assistant, is 98-68 in five seasons with the Hokies.

Saint Louis (23-13) advanced by winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, ripping off four victories in four days and allowing a total of 152 points in the last three games. The Billikens stormed back from a 15-point first-half deficit in the title game to edge St. Bonaventure 55-53.

"How we won the game is who we are," said coach Travis Ford, who took over at Saint Louis in 2016 after being fired following eight seasons at Oklahoma State. "You know, we are just a hard-playing, physical, aggressive basketball team."

Saint Louis has a trio of double-digit scorers, led by senior guards Javon Bess (15.3 points per game) and Tramaine Isabell Jr. (13.8). Sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin averages 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Isabell was selected Most Outstanding Player of the A-10 Tournament.

"I do believe we are supposed to be here," Isabell said. "I think we are a very good team. I've been a part of three teams, and we have tremendous athletes. We have tremendous competitors from top to bottom, from coaches down to the managers."

One problem area for the Billikens: They shoot 59.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Sophomore forward Hasahn French is a muscle man around the basket (8.4 rebounds per game), but his free-throw shooting is an eyesore (36 of 104, 34.6 percent).

While Robinson was out for Virginia Tech, sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.6 points per game) and senior Ahmed Hill (13.1) took on more ball-handling chores, while the offense focused more on junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (14.7).

How Robinson fits back in will be a first-round storyline, but Williams seems to like his team's chances either way.

"I don't want it to come across arrogant at all, but if there was some category for effort across the country regardless of sport in college, I think we would win," the coach said. "I don't mean this in the wrong way either, I don't want to win so we can win. I want to win because that means we get to play again, and I've never seen in my career as a coach the connectedness and the effort that these guys play with."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Goodwin
0 G
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
40.5 Field Goal % 47.8
26.9 Three Point % 38.1
51.4 Free Throw % 77.2
away team logo
0
J. Goodwin G
10.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
16.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.0 APG
12T
away team logo 13 Saint Louis 23-12 ---
home team logo 4 Virginia Tech 24-8 ---
VATECH -10.5, O/U 126
SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA
VATECH -10.5, O/U 126
SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Saint Louis 23-12 67.1 PPG 42.8 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia Tech 24-8 74.0 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Goodwin G 10.6 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.5 APG 40.5 FG%
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 16.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.0 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Saint Louis
Roster
J. Bess
T. Isabell
J. Goodwin
H. French
D. Foreman
D. Wiley
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Raboin
K. Hankton
D. Jacobs
E. Welmer
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Bess 35 36.7 15.3 6.7 1.8 1.4 0.2 1.2 39.6 33.2 78.8 1.1 5.6
T. Isabell 34 32.4 13.8 4.1 3.7 1.2 0.1 2.9 41.3 32.5 71.0 1.1 3.1
J. Goodwin 35 34.2 10.6 7.5 3.5 1.8 0.3 2.4 40.5 26.9 51.4 3.5 3.9
H. French 35 30.4 9.3 8.4 1.5 1.0 1.8 2.1 48.8 0.0 34.6 2.8 5.6
D. Foreman 35 21.2 5.9 4.3 0.7 0.3 0.5 1.7 48.7 0.0 54.0 1.7 2.7
D. Wiley 26 15.0 4.7 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 32.2 30.4 60.9 0.1 0.8
F. Thatch Jr. 35 19.5 4.4 2.7 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.8 36.4 27.7 61.1 1.2 1.5
J. Raboin 2 1.5 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
K. Hankton 21 5.7 1.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 30.8 29.2 75.0 0.4 0.6
D. Jacobs 18 4.9 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 18.2 16.7 37.5 0.1 0.3
E. Welmer 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Gudmundsson 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
B. Courtney 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 35 200.1 67.1 42.8 13.0 7.10 4.10 12.7 41.8 30.8 59.8 13.8 25.9
Virginia Tech
Roster
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
W. Bede
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Alexander-Walker 31 34.5 16.6 4.1 4.0 1.9 0.5 2.9 47.8 38.1 77.2 0.5 3.6
K. Blackshear Jr. 32 29.3 14.7 7.4 2.3 0.6 0.8 1.8 52.5 35.6 72.7 2.8 4.5
J. Robinson 21 29.8 13.7 3.2 5.2 1.6 0.1 2.7 47.5 41.1 82.5 0.6 2.6
A. Hill 32 35.5 13.1 3.9 1.4 0.8 0.1 1.3 44.1 37.8 81.3 0.7 3.2
T. Outlaw 32 29.3 8.7 5.2 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 45.7 46.0 65.6 1.0 4.1
I. Wilkins 31 14.8 5.0 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.6 49.5 43.1 74.2 1.0 1.4
P. Horne 26 14.0 3.7 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.3 1.0 58.6 14.3 75.0 1.2 1.2
W. Bede 32 25.6 3.6 2.5 2.5 1.1 0.1 1.1 39.5 33.3 54.5 0.2 2.3
J. Kabongo 20 5.1 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 39.3 31.8 50.0 0.0 0.6
B. Palmer 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 32 201.6 74.0 35.6 15.3 6.70 2.30 11.4 47.5 39.4 75.8 8.9 23.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores