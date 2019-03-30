AUBURN
UK

Auburn, Kentucky set for Round 3 in regional final

  • STATS TSX
  Mar 30, 2019

The Auburn Tigers have found their niche, and it's beating the blue bloods of men's college basketball. On Sunday, in the Midwest Regional final, they'll get a chance at three in a row.

Fifth-seeded Auburn beat top-seeded North Carolina 97-80 in the first Midwest Region semifinal Friday, the second straight victory over a top-three team in all-time wins. The Tar Heels are third, just behind Kansas, who Auburn beat 89-75 in the second round to advance to Friday's semifinal.

On Sunday, Auburn (29-9) will face second-seeded Kentucky, the winningest program of all-time, with a chance to defeat the Wildcats for the first time this season. More importantly, with a win, they'll reach their first Final Four in school history. Kentucky held on for a 62-58 victory over third-seeded Houston.

Like they did against Kansas, the Tigers blitzed the Tar Heels with a big run that turned the game. Against North Carolina, it was a 14-0 spurt wrapped around halftime.

"We are who we are," head coach Bruce Pearl said. "Bryce (Brown) didn't score in the first half, and I was on him more for his defense than his offense. We knew he would come around (12 points in the second half).

"Jared (Harper) got two fouls in the first half and had to play limited minutes. When (he) came back in he was able to take the game over."

Kentucky beat the Tigers 82-80 on the road Jan. 19, before handing the Tigers their worst loss of the season, 80-53 in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 23. It was Auburn's most recent loss.

"We know how good they are," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "We've had battles. We were lucky to win down there; they missed a layup. We played pretty good and they missed shots they normally make at our place.

"We respect them. We respect their players and what they do and how hard they play. We're a little different than them. One good thing, this means that the SEC will have one team in the Final Four."

Pearl's recollection of the loss at Kentucky (30-6) is a little different from Calipari's.

"They physically overwhelmed us," he said. "We went into that game playing pretty well and we got manhandled. We didn't play great, but we got it handed to us, because they played so well."

Auburn will be without sophomore forward Chuma Okeke, who left the second half of the Tigers' semifinal victory over North Carolina when he was injured after he was tripped and called for traveling. He laid on the floor for a few minutes while the crowd watched silently.

Okeke suffered a torn ACL on the play and will undergo surgery Tuesday. He will stay with the team for Sunday's game.

Okeke was leading Auburn in scoring, with 20 points, and rebounds, with 11, when he left the game. He is Auburn's third-leading scorer on the season with 12 points per game. He leads the Tigers with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

"I think Chuma is our most valuable player," Harper said. "He gets rebounds, gets assists. He can guard all five pockets. But I think the good thing going forward is that we have nine other guys. It will take all nine of our players to be able to step into his role, make sure we're in the right spots."

Kentucky got its best player back for the game against Houston. PJ Washington finished with 16 points against the Cougars.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
T. Herro
14 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
39.9 Field Goal % 46.7
37.5 Three Point % 36.0
82.0 Free Throw % 93.5
away team logo
1
J. Harper G
15.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.9 APG
home team logo
14
T. Herro G
14.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG
12T
away team logo 5 Auburn 29-9 ---
home team logo 2 Kentucky 30-6 ---
UK -4.5, O/U 141.5
Sprint Center Kansas City, Mo.
UK -4.5, O/U 141.5
Sprint Center Kansas City, Mo.
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Auburn 29-9 80.2 PPG 37 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 2 Kentucky 30-6 76.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
1
J. Harper G 15.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.9 APG 39.9 FG%
14
T. Herro G 14.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.4 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Auburn
Roster
B. Brown
J. Harper
C. Okeke
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
A. McLemore
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
M. Parker
P. Cook
W. Macoy
C. Maasdorp
D. Williams
C. Blackstock
T. Collier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Brown 38 31.9 15.8 2.1 1.9 1.1 0.1 1.7 43.3 40.7 80.8 0.4 1.6
J. Harper 38 32.7 15.2 2.5 5.9 1.1 0.0 2.3 39.9 37.5 82.0 0.3 2.2
C. Okeke 38 29.1 12.0 6.8 1.9 1.8 1.2 1.7 49.6 38.7 72.2 2.8 4.1
S. Doughty 38 23.9 7.3 3.3 1.7 1.4 0.1 1.4 46.5 42.6 81.0 1.0 2.3
A. Wiley 27 13.0 7.1 4.2 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.0 57.1 0.0 57.3 1.6 2.6
M. Dunbar 37 18.3 7.0 3.2 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.9 44.2 34.7 61.5 0.7 2.5
A. McLemore 38 18.5 6.6 3.8 0.3 0.7 1.1 0.8 45.0 33.3 61.4 0.9 2.8
H. Spencer 38 15.8 4.4 4.1 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.9 46.4 17.6 56.7 2.0 2.1
J. McCormick 37 12.0 4.1 1.0 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.8 54.1 52.6 59.5 0.4 0.6
D. Purifoy 26 10.9 3.5 1.8 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.3 43.4 39.1 66.7 0.5 1.3
M. Parker 14 1.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 28.6 20.0 50.0 0.0 0.1
P. Cook 8 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1
W. Macoy 12 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 20.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.1
C. Maasdorp 10 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 16.7 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.0
D. Williams 7 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Blackstock 12 1.8 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.2 0.3
T. Collier 8 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 38 201.3 80.2 37 14.6 9.40 4.70 11.9 45.3 38.1 70.8 11.7 22.5
Kentucky
Roster
P. Washington
T. Herro
K. Johnson
R. Travis
Q. Green
A. Hagans
I. Quickley
N. Richards
E. Montgomery
J. Baker Jr.
J. David
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Washington 34 29.0 14.8 7.4 1.9 0.8 1.2 1.9 52.0 41.9 67.1 2.2 5.1
T. Herro 36 32.5 14.2 4.5 2.4 1.1 0.3 1.6 46.7 36.0 93.5 0.4 4.1
K. Johnson 36 30.5 13.4 5.8 1.6 0.8 0.1 1.7 46.4 38.8 70.5 1.3 4.4
R. Travis 31 28.0 11.3 7.2 0.9 0.4 0.7 1.6 53.1 26.9 74.1 2.7 4.5
Q. Green 9 17.8 8.0 1.3 2.3 1.0 0.0 2.3 44.9 42.3 89.5 0.3 1.0
A. Hagans 36 28.2 7.6 2.5 4.4 1.7 0.1 2.4 46.6 27.7 75.8 0.6 1.9
I. Quickley 36 18.5 5.3 1.8 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.9 38.0 35.8 82.8 0.1 1.8
N. Richards 36 12.4 4.1 3.4 0.2 0.1 1.3 0.7 59.8 0.0 69.0 1.6 1.8
E. Montgomery 36 15.3 3.9 4.1 0.4 0.4 1.0 0.8 48.0 20.0 56.7 1.7 2.4
J. Baker Jr. 27 9.3 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 32.8 31.0 73.3 0.0 0.5
J. David 10 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 36 200.7 76.0 40.8 13.5 6.00 4.80 12.6 47.8 35.8 74.3 11.6 26.8
NCAA BB Scores