For just the sixth time in program history but the second year in a row, Auburn will carry a Top 25 ranking into its season opener when it hosts Georgia Southern on Tuesday night.

The No. 24 Tigers face some key losses from the team that opened the 2018-19 season ranked 11th and finished in the Final Four. Gone are guards Bryce Brown (15.9 points per game) and Jared Harper (15.3 ppg), forwards Chuma Okeke (12.0) and Horace Spencer (4.0 rebounds per game) along with guard/forward Malik Dunbar (33.9 percent 3-point shooting).

But coach Bruce Pearl has a veteran group of five seniors to build around, starting with J'Von McCormick at point guard. McCormick particularly impressed with 8-of-13 shooting for 20 points in the Tigers' 97-53 romp over Eckerd in an exhibition game last week.

"He's been really good," Pearl said. "It's almost like I don't want to jinx him. He's taking control. He's leading well. He's leading by example. I asked that position to do an awful lot. He's growing up before your eyes. It was really good to see."

Guard Samir Doughty, who logged 27 starts, also had a good preseason game with 14 points. The Tigers look in solid shape up front with the return of forwards Danjel Purifoy (3.7 ppg) and Anfernee McLemore (34 starts, 6.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and center Austin Wiley (five starts, 6.9 ppg and 4.0 rpg).

A freshman class headed by forward Isaac Okoro, a member of the gold-medal winning 2018 USA U17 World Cup team, will join those veterans.

"He doesn't look like a freshman on the floor," Doughty said of Okoro. "He's talking like he's been here. He's working on his game and is one of our hardest workers. He's shooting the ball a lot better than anyone's expected. He's definitely a standout freshman and this season will be playing a lot more than what people think."

Freshman guard Devan Cambridge also looks ready to contribute. He had foot surgery for a stress fracture in mid-October and was expected to miss three to four weeks, but he played in the exhibition win, scoring 11 points and sinking two 3-pointers.

The opener against Georgia Southern could prove to be more of a test than what might usually be expected. Eagles guard Ike Smith, a three-year starter, returns after gaining a medical redshirt year for the knee injury that limited him to just 10 games in 2018-19. He averaged 14.7 ppg and 5.7 rpg in that limited time.

"Having Ike back healthy with his experience is just unbelievable for our team," Eagles coach Mark Byington said. "Right now, he's looking like his old athletic self. He's moving on the court really well and having fun playing."

Quan Jackson was second on the team in scoring to guard Tookie Brown (17.3 ppg) and is the leading returning scorer (14.8 ppg) from a 21-12 team. Forward Isaiah Crawley (11.6 ppg) and guard Calvin Wishart (5.2 ppg) also are returning starters.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
13
Q. Jackson G 13
14.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 APG
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G 10
7.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.7 APG
12T
away team logo Ga. Southern 0-0 ---
home team logo 24 Auburn 0-0 ---
AUBURN -14.5, O/U 150.5
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Ga. Southern 0-0 82.6 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 24 Auburn 0-0 79.7 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
13
Q. Jackson 14.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.1 FG%
10
S. Doughty 7.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.7 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Ga. Southern
Roster
Q. Jackson
I. Smith
I. Crawley
S. Carter
D. Jones Jr.
C. Wishart
E. McCadden
T. Dawkins
E. Yuminami
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Q. Jackson 31 32.1 14.8 4.5 1.5 2.0 0.5 1.8 44.1 33.1 73.6 0.5 4.1
I. Smith 10 29.3 14.7 5.7 0.7 0.8 0.5 1.5 45.2 25.4 60.6 1.0 4.7
I. Crawley 33 24.5 11.6 5.5 0.7 0.9 0.4 2.0 56.3 28.3 61.7 1.9 3.6
S. Carter 28 18.3 8.3 4.4 0.5 0.3 1.4 0.5 58.2 15.0 63.0 1.1 3.3
D. Jones Jr. 33 23.1 7.8 2.0 1.8 1.0 0.2 1.3 44.9 39.8 67.8 0.3 1.8
C. Wishart 30 17.9 5.2 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 1.4 35.6 34.3 67.5 0.3 1.5
E. McCadden 32 21.8 5.2 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.2 2.0 49.3 22.2 54.3 0.4 2.1
T. Dawkins 16 6.2 2.3 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.4 42.3 33.3 75.0 0.6 0.5
E. Yuminami 8 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
Total 33 201.5 82.6 38.9 12.2 7.70 4.00 13.7 49.9 32.3 69.2 9.7 26.5
Auburn
Roster
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
A. McLemore
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
M. Parker
P. Cook
W. Macoy
C. Maasdorp
T. Collier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Doughty 40 24.2 7.3 3.5 1.7 1.4 0.1 1.4 45.8 42.5 78.5 1.1 2.4
A. Wiley 29 13.0 6.9 4.0 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.0 56.7 0.0 57.1 1.6 2.5
A. McLemore 40 19.1 6.7 4.0 0.3 0.7 1.1 0.8 45.3 33.0 61.7 1.0 3.1
J. McCormick 39 12.1 4.1 0.9 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 52.5 50.0 61.5 0.4 0.6
D. Purifoy 28 12.3 3.7 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.3 40.7 35.7 69.2 0.6 1.5
M. Parker 14 1.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 28.6 20.0 50.0 0.0 0.1
P. Cook 8 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1
W. Macoy 12 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 20.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.1
C. Maasdorp 10 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 16.7 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.0
T. Collier 8 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
Total 40 201.9 79.7 37.1 14.3 9.20 4.80 11.7 45.0 37.7 71.1 11.6 22.6
