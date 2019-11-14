CSN
AUBURN

No. 22 Auburn hosts winless Northridge

  • Nov 14, 2019

No. 22 Auburn faces Cal State-Northridge for the first time Friday night, but there will be a familiar face on the other bench when the Tigers welcome the Matadors to Auburn, Ala.

Former Alabama coach Mark Gottfried is in his second season with the Matadors after leading them to their most wins in five seasons and their first postseason appearance since 2009 in his inaugural year. Despite a 13-20 regular season, they played in the 16-team College Basketball Invitational, losing to Utah Valley in the opening round.

This year's Matadors (0-3) have had double-digit losses to Oregon State and New Mexico on the road and Pepperdine at home. Opponents have shot 51.6 percent against them and won the boards by an average margin of 39.0-31.3.

"We have to figure out how to defend and rebound a little bit better," Gottfried said after Pepperdine shot 49.2 percent and won the rebounding battle 36-29 in its 94-82 win over the Matadors on Tuesday.

The loss to the Waves followed the same pattern of earlier defeats, with bad first halves followed by encouraging finishes. The Matadors shot only 34.8 percent in the first 20 minutes but finished the game at 46.4 after shooting 54.6 percent in the second.

"I like the fact in the second half we came back and scored 55 points in the second half," Gottfried said. "I thought we struggled to score the ball in the first half."

Junior guard Terrell Gomez (22.0 points per game) scored 21 of his game-high 33 points over the last 20 minutes.

Coach Bruce Pearl's Tigers (3-0) have posted wins at home (83-74 vs. Georgia Southern), at a neutral site (76-66 vs. Davidson) and on the road (70-69 vs. South Alabama), but none came easy.

Even with a senior-laden lineup, freshman Isaac Okoro has had a big hand in the last two. After scoring 12 points in his collegiate debut, Okoro got the Tigers off to a quick start with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes on his way to a team-high 17 points against Davidson, and his two baskets in the closing seconds rescued the Tigers in their one-point win at South Alabama.

"No. 23 is pretty good," Pearl said, referring to the 6-foot-6 forward. "He's not afraid. He's productive. Plays the game on both ends of the floor, and obviously made a big basket late."

Depth also is evident. Okoro is one of only two players averaging in double figures (14.7) for Auburn, with senior guard Samir Doughty (13.7) the other, but the Tigers have had at least four players with 10 or more points in every game.

Senior forward Anfernee McLemore has yet to start but is the team's No. 4 scorer with 9.3 points per game. Sophomore guard Jamal Johnson, a transfer from Memphis, matched McLemore's 14-point effort against South Alabama, giving the Tigers a 32-9 advantage in bench scoring for the game.

Gottfried coached at Alabama from 1998-2009 before moving on to North Carolina State from 2011-17.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Brown II
10 G
S. Doughty
10 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
51.9 Field Goal % 48.0
50.0 Three Point % 20.0
50.0 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
10
D. Brown II G
11.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.0 APG
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G
13.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.7 APG
12T
away team logo Northridge 0-3 ---
home team logo 22 Auburn 3-0 ---
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Northridge 0-3 73.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 22 Auburn 3-0 76.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
10
D. Brown II G 11.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.0 APG 51.9 FG%
10
S. Doughty G 13.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.7 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Northridge
Roster
T. Gomez
L. Coleman II
D. Brown II
E. Harkless
B. Harrick
J. Pearre
R. Henderson Jr.
F. Ndumanya
M. Ou
R. Artest III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Gomez 3 37.3 22.0 2.3 2.7 0.7 0.0 2.3 43.8 56.0 83.3 0.7 1.7
L. Coleman II 3 29.0 11.7 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0 38.2 31.6 75.0 0.3 3.0
D. Brown II 3 32.0 11.3 3.7 5.0 0.7 0.0 1.7 51.9 50.0 50.0 2.0 1.7
E. Harkless 3 25.3 8.0 5.3 4.0 1.7 0.0 2.3 27.3 0.0 54.5 1.3 4.0
B. Harrick 3 8.7 4.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
J. Pearre 3 18.0 4.0 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 71.4 0.0 33.3 0.3 2.3
R. Henderson Jr. 3 19.3 3.7 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3 21.4 16.7 50.0 0.7 1.7
F. Ndumanya 3 17.7 3.3 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.7 1.7 57.1 0.0 100.0 1.3 1.7
M. Ou 3 8.0 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 60.0 0.0 66.7 1.3 0.3
R. Artest III 3 4.7 1.7 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.3 40.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.7
Total 3 200.0 73.0 36.3 15.0 4.30 1.70 15.7 43.0 39.7 61.0 10.3 21.0
Auburn
Roster
I. Okoro
S. Doughty
D. Purifoy
J. McCormick
A. McLemore
J. Johnson
A. Wiley
D. Cambridge
A. Flanigan
M. Parker
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Okoro 3 32.0 14.7 4.0 2.7 0.7 0.7 2.3 63.0 33.3 57.1 1.0 3.0
S. Doughty 3 32.3 13.7 6.7 2.7 1.7 0.0 3.3 48.0 20.0 83.3 1.7 5.0
D. Purifoy 3 29.7 9.7 5.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 2.0 40.0 33.3 75.0 1.3 3.7
J. McCormick 3 31.0 9.3 4.0 3.7 0.0 0.3 3.0 38.7 20.0 14.3 1.3 2.7
A. McLemore 3 24.0 9.3 4.0 1.0 0.3 1.0 1.0 55.6 28.6 66.7 0.7 3.3
J. Johnson 3 12.3 7.7 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 45.5 62.5 80.0 0.7 1.7
A. Wiley 3 16.7 6.7 6.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 2.3 60.0 0.0 61.5 1.0 5.7
D. Cambridge 3 11.0 4.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 60.0 75.0 60.0 0.3 1.0
A. Flanigan 3 8.0 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
M. Parker 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Akingbola 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
T. Jones 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 3 199.7 76.3 41.3 12.3 4.00 4.00 15.7 47.5 32.9 63.4 10.7 27.7
