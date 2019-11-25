GONZAG
USM

No. 8 Gonzaga takes on young Southern Miss in The Bahamas

  • FLM
  • Nov 25, 2019

No. 8 Gonzaga, after slipping past a pesky Texas Arlington team and dispatching Cal State Bakersfield at home, hits the road to play three games in three days.

The Bulldogs travel about 2,700 miles to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas, starting Wednesday with a first-round game against Southern Mississippi. Gonzaga will play either No. 11 Oregon or No. 13 Seton Hall on Thursday.

No. 6 North Carolina is the top team in the other half of the bracket.

A balanced offensive attack and a dominant inside game has propelled Gonzaga to a 6-0 record.

The Bulldogs are no strangers to the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga was ranked No. 10 in 2015 when the Bulldogs lost to Texas A&M in the second round despite having a front line of Przemek Karnowski, Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis.

This year's frontcourt of Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev and Corey Kispert might not match its counterpart from 2015, but Mark Few's team might just be better.

Six Bulldogs average more than 11 points per game and five average at least 5.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs average 88.3 points and are allowing only 59.0 per game.

One player who has struggled is Kispert, who is making only 41.4 percent of his field goal attempts. The junior forward is just 3 of 24 from the field in his last three games.

"Gotta stick to it and stick to what I've done. It's worked in the past, it'll work," he told the Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review. "I'm not worried about the slump that I'm in. I'm going to keep letting that thing fly and live with the results."

Few is certain Kispert will snap out of his slump sooner than later.

"He's a very good shooter and shooters do what they do, they shoot," Few said. "He's taking all good shots so that's a good thing."

The Golden Eagles (2-3) are coming off a win on Saturday, albeit against NAIA school William Carey.

The Golden Eagles view the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as a barometer of where their program will stand after the first month of play.

"We've got of young players, a lot of room for improvement, a lot of upside," sophomore wing Tyler Stevenson (9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) told the Biloxi Sun-Herald.

"Coach (Jay Ladner) is always pushing us hard in practice talking about energy and effort. As long as we do that, and stick to his game plan, I think we can be pretty good. We feed off his energy and that pushes us to become better."

Ladner, who is in his first year in Hattiesburg, said he likes the team's direction.

"I saw some progress," he said after the win against William Carey. "There is not one phase of the game we can't improve on. Due to the fact we are so young, we make a lot of those mistakes and will have to continue to play harder."

The Golden Eagles average 70.0 points per game and are outrebounding opponents by about 10 boards per game. Long-range shooting is a problem; Southern Miss makes only 24.1 percent of its attempts from 3-point range.

Senior big man Boban Jacdonmi leads the Eagles with 16.4 points per game. No other player is in double figures.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
L. Harper-Baker
32 F
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
59.5 Field Goal % 57.9
69.2 Three Point % 0.0
52.4 Free Throw % 55.6
away team logo
4
R. Woolridge G
11.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.7 APG
home team logo
32
L. Harper-Baker F
9.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.4 APG
12T
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 6-0 ---
home team logo Southern Miss 2-3 ---
Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort Nassau,
Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 6-0 88.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 2-3 70.0 PPG 43 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
4
R. Woolridge G 11.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.7 APG 59.5 FG%
32
L. Harper-Baker F 9.8 PPG 9.2 RPG 2.4 APG 57.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Gonzaga
Roster
F. Petrusev
K. Tillie
A. Gilder
D. Timme
R. Woolridge
C. Kispert
A. Watson
J. Ayayi
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
W. Graves
M. Lang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
F. Petrusev 6 23.0 16.3 7.8 1.7 0.2 1.5 1.7 61.4 0.0 73.7 3.0 4.8
K. Tillie 2 23.0 14.0 6.0 2.0 1.5 0.5 1.0 52.9 66.7 85.7 2.0 4.0
A. Gilder 6 28.7 13.0 3.2 2.3 1.2 0.5 0.8 39.7 35.5 70.8 0.7 2.5
D. Timme 6 22.3 11.8 5.3 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.8 65.9 0.0 65.4 1.8 3.5
R. Woolridge 6 27.5 11.7 5.5 3.7 0.8 0.0 1.5 59.5 69.2 52.4 0.7 4.8
C. Kispert 6 30.2 11.3 3.0 2.7 0.5 0.2 1.5 41.4 31.4 69.2 1.2 1.8
A. Watson 6 24.0 8.7 4.8 2.5 1.7 0.7 1.0 57.1 16.7 61.1 1.3 3.5
J. Ayayi 6 23.2 6.7 5.8 3.3 1.8 0.5 0.7 42.4 35.0 45.5 1.5 4.3
P. Zakharov 5 5.4 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.6 66.7 100.0 33.3 0.0 0.6
M. Arlauskas 5 6.4 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 60.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.6
W. Graves 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Lang 5 3.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 6 199.8 88.3 43.7 18.0 8.20 4.50 10.3 51.9 37.4 65.9 11.7 29.5
Southern Miss
Roster
B. Jacdonmi
L. Harper-Baker
A. Konontsuk
T. Stevenson
G. Watson
L. Draine
H. Dean
J. Malone
D. McCoy
A. Leslie
J. Rigby
A. Smith
B. Muse Jr.
C. Weatherspoon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Jacdonmi 5 24.0 16.4 7.6 0.0 0.6 0.6 2.4 66.0 0.0 75.0 2.8 4.8
L. Harper-Baker 5 30.6 9.8 9.2 2.4 2.0 1.6 3.0 57.9 0.0 55.6 2.8 6.4
A. Konontsuk 5 29.4 9.8 4.0 2.6 0.2 0.4 1.2 45.2 26.1 71.4 0.8 3.2
T. Stevenson 5 17.0 9.6 4.8 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.6 52.4 0.0 66.7 1.6 3.2
G. Watson 5 29.4 9.0 4.6 3.2 1.2 0.0 2.2 36.0 29.4 66.7 1.0 3.6
L. Draine 5 26.8 7.2 4.0 1.8 1.2 0.0 1.6 26.9 23.1 50.0 0.8 3.2
H. Dean 3 10.0 4.7 1.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 1.7 55.6 0.0 100.0 1.0 0.7
J. Malone 5 22.8 3.4 1.0 5.0 0.4 0.0 1.4 30.4 11.1 100.0 0.4 0.6
D. McCoy 2 4.5 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.5 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
A. Leslie 2 12.5 1.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
J. Rigby 3 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
A. Smith 2 8.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
B. Muse Jr. 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Weatherspoon 3 2.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 5 199.8 70.0 43 17.2 7.00 3.00 15.4 46.1 24.1 70.9 13.2 27.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores