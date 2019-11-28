Two teams that have more personnel available than in the opening weeks of the season meet Thursday afternoon in a semifinal game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

That could make scouting reports a bit challenging when No. 6 North Carolina and Michigan face off at Imperial Arena at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

In Wednesday's games, Michigan freshman Franz Wagner was in the lineup for the first time as he returned from a preseason broken wrist. He put up six points as the Wolverines (5-0) beat Iowa State 83-76.

North Carolina had senior swingman Brandon Robinson in the lineup for the first time as he came back from a preseason ankle injury. He was in the starting lineup, contributing 12 points, as the Tar Heels (5-0) topped Alabama 76-67.

North Carolina received 20 points from Garrison Brooks and a third straight double-double from freshman forward Armando Bacot, who had 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

The Tar Heels can use jolts of offense because they have yet to reach the 80-point mark in a game this season. Coach Roy Williams has identified shooting woes as one of the areas that must improve after the team made just 40.8 percent of its field-goal attempts in the Alabama game.

However, there have been enough defensive success to carry the Tar Heels. No foe has shot better than Alabama's 38.2 percent against North Carolina this season, and the Crimson Tide's 67 points were the most allowed by the Tar Heels.

The most crucial area for North Carolina is rebounding after it emerged with a 60-31 edge Wednesday.

"I think we're continuing to get better, and you'll see the offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds keep going up," Williams said.

Meanwhile, Michigan made 10 baskets from 3-point range as part of 57.7 percent shooting overall. Williams said he's concerned about North Carolina's 3-point defense, particularly after Alabama's John Petty Jr. shot 7-for-10 from deep.

The Wolverines' boost Wednesday came from senior point guard Zavier Simpson, who provided 10 points and 13 assists, while Isaiah Livers provided 17 points in 34 minutes. Livers, a junior forward, has scored a total of 41 points across the past two games.

"Isaiah, he's learning," said first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard. "That's what this is all about. I love the fact that he's a smart player."

Howard's team has had three games decided by 10 points or fewer. Now with the tournament format, the game experiences are coming in a rapid-fire manner.

"It's going to prepare us for the Big Ten season, which is right around the corner," Howard said.

The Wolverines were charged with 22 turnovers in the Iowa State game.

"There are times when we sort of force it," said Howard, who as a player was part of Michigan's Fab Five involved in the famous meeting with North Carolina in the 1993 national championship game. The Tar Heels won after the Wolverines' Chris Webber got a late technical foul for calling a timeout when his team had none remaining.

North Carolina committed 20 turnovers in its game Wednesday. The Tar Heels had to deal with point guard Cole Anthony's foul trouble after he picked up his third foul with almost 18 minutes remaining.

Williams is tied with former Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp with 876 career victories as a Division I coach, sharing the fifth-highest total.

North Carolina is 4-3 all-time against Michigan, though the Wolverines won exactly a year ago Thursday by an 84-67 score at home.

