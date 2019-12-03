UTAHST
SJST

No. 25 Utah State aims to get back on track vs. San Jose State

  • FLM
  • Dec 03, 2019

Coming off its first loss of the 2019-20 season, No. 25-ranked Utah State will finish a road swing through the Bay Area on Wednesday with its Mountain West Conference opener against San Jose State.

The Aggies (7-1), playing without center Neemias Queta, dropped an 81-73 decision at perennial West Coast Conference contender Saint Mary's on Friday. Queta sustained a sprained knee playing for Portugal at this past summer's FIBA U-20 European Championship.

"It was a really good basketball game, with 23 lead changes and 13 ties," Utah State coach Craig Smith told KSL radio. "Back and forth, and neither team could extend from one another."

The Saint Mary's contest came on the heels of an impressive showing at the Jamaica Classic, where the Aggies beat an LSU squad ranked in the Top 25 to open the season. Whereas the Saint Mary's loss was a wire-to-wire back-and-forth, the LSU win demonstrated Utah State's ability to rally, storming back from down 19 points to win by two.

Sam Merrill was key in both games, with 24 points against LSU and 23 at Saint Mary's. The 2018-19 MWC Player of the Year is averaging 17.4 points per game, 3.5 off of his average a season ago, but is adjusting without the 7-footer Queta to feed off the post.

Utah State has rallied as a unit, too, boasting an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of No. 34 in the nation -- right in line with last year's finish of No. 39, per KenPom.com advanced metrics.

Where the Aggies see a noticeable difference without the outstanding shot-blocker Queta is on defense. Their adjusted defensive efficiency ranking has fallen from No. 52 to No. 69.

The absence of a premier post presence like Queta may be a welcome sight for San Jose State, which comes into its MWC opener off of a 29-point loss at UCLA.

The Spartans (3-5) struggled to contain the much larger Bruins inside, giving up 42 points in the paint and a 42-33 rebounding disparity.

Sunday's loss marked the second in a row for San Jose State opposite a Pac-12 Conference opponent, and the third this season. The Spartans dropped an 83-48 decision to Oregon State on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and an 87-39 defeat at Arizona on Nov. 14.

The Oregon State and UCLA losses extended a current, three-game losing streak that began with a home loss to Portland State on Nov. 23.

During this brief skid, San Jose State coach Jean Prioleau has experimented with different lineups. At UCLA in particular, the Spartans leaned heavily on reserves, with three players -- Omari Moore, Zach Chappell and Richard Washington -- coming off the bench to score in double figures.

"We have several teams within one team," Prioleau said following the Portland State loss. "We have multiple, versatile teams -- guys coming off bench who can handle the ball, make a play, attack."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Merrill
5 G
S. Knight
13 G
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
41.3 Field Goal % 36.4
47.5 Three Point % 20.7
88.0 Free Throw % 65.8
away team logo
5
S. Merrill G
17.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
13
S. Knight G
11.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.4 APG
12T
away team logo 25 Utah State 7-1 ---
home team logo San Jose State 3-5 ---
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Utah State 7-1 81.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo San Jose State 3-5 66.4 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
5
S. Merrill G 17.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.1 APG 41.3 FG%
13
S. Knight G 11.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.4 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Utah State
Roster
S. Merrill
J. Bean
A. Anderson
D. Brito
B. Miller
A. Porter
T. Dorius
K. Karwowski
S. Bairstow
K. Stall
R. Grootfaam
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Merrill 8 32.3 17.4 4.8 4.1 0.8 0.1 1.6 41.3 47.5 88.0 0.1 4.6
J. Bean 8 28.9 14.8 11.1 2.5 1.0 0.8 1.6 50.6 20.0 80.5 4.0 7.1
A. Anderson 8 25.4 13.3 5.8 1.3 1.1 0.0 1.6 53.1 31.8 86.1 1.4 4.4
D. Brito 8 27.1 11.1 4.3 2.1 2.4 0.3 1.6 47.1 40.0 100.0 0.9 3.4
B. Miller 8 26.6 10.3 2.3 1.4 0.5 0.0 0.8 39.7 34.6 100.0 0.5 1.8
A. Porter 8 26.4 5.5 2.9 4.3 0.8 0.0 2.4 45.7 25.0 64.3 0.1 2.8
T. Dorius 6 11.7 3.8 2.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.7 50.0 0.0 35.7 1.0 1.8
K. Karwowski 7 15.3 3.1 4.1 1.0 0.6 1.7 0.9 60.0 0.0 33.3 1.9 2.3
S. Bairstow 8 8.8 2.8 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.9 56.3 16.7 75.0 0.0 1.0
K. Stall 2 3.5 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.5
R. Grootfaam 3 3.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.3
Total 8 199.8 81.4 45.5 17.0 7.10 2.90 12.0 46.8 36.5 76.8 11.5 30.4
San Jose State
Roster
S. Knight
R. Washington
C. LeCesne
Z. Chappell
R. Agee
C. Anigwe
B. Ivey
S. Japhet-Mathias
O. Moore
E. Lane
T. Smith
H. Dhaliwal
I. Nichols
K. Hammonds
C. Simmons
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Knight 8 25.8 11.8 5.0 2.4 1.0 0.4 3.3 40.5 21.9 67.5 1.0 4.0
R. Washington 8 23.0 10.1 5.4 1.8 0.4 0.3 1.3 38.2 28.6 64.7 1.4 4.0
C. LeCesne 8 22.0 8.1 4.4 2.0 0.4 0.1 2.4 36.4 12.5 93.8 1.5 2.9
Z. Chappell 8 19.5 7.6 1.3 1.4 0.8 0.1 1.9 46.2 42.1 89.5 0.3 1.0
R. Agee 8 14.0 5.3 3.4 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.9 54.5 0.0 60.0 1.3 2.1
C. Anigwe 8 21.1 4.9 6.6 0.5 0.6 1.3 1.3 39.4 11.1 54.5 3.1 3.5
B. Ivey 8 20.8 4.6 2.3 2.8 1.1 0.1 1.8 35.1 29.0 66.7 0.3 2.0
S. Japhet-Mathias 8 16.0 4.5 2.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 1.5 30.2 0.0 44.4 0.3 2.6
O. Moore 8 15.6 4.0 1.3 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.9 57.1 40.0 75.0 0.3 1.0
E. Lane 8 8.6 2.6 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.9 52.9 0.0 42.9 1.0 1.4
T. Smith 7 6.3 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 33.3 50.0 33.3 0.4 0.0
H. Dhaliwal 1 6.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Nichols 5 5.4 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.6 25.0 14.3 33.3 0.4 0.6
K. Hammonds 4 5.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
C. Simmons 1 9.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 8 199.6 66.4 39.9 13.3 5.80 3.00 17.1 39.5 25.7 65.6 11.9 26.1
