South Carolina looks to knock off a second straight ACC opponent on the road when the Gamecocks face the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers on national television Sunday (ABC, 3 p.m. ET) in Charlottesville, Va.

Sophomore guard A.J. Lawson scored 20 points in South Carolina's 67-54 win at in-state rival Clemson last Sunday, the Gamecocks' first win at Littlejohn Coliseum since 2011.

South Carolina (7-4) held the Tigers without a field goal for the final 6:38, limited them to just 28-percent shooting (14 of 50), and scored 15 points off 22 turnovers.

That's the kind of stingy defensive effort more commonly associated with Virginia (9-1), whose 56-44 win over Stony Brook on Wednesday was the eighth time the Cavaliers have held an opponent under 50 points this season. They lead the nation in field-goal defense (32.1 percent) and points allowed (44.2 per game).

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin gave a nearly 600-word answer Thursday when asked by a reporter to explain why Virginia's pack-line defense is so unique and so effective.

"As a competitor, it's like putting your head in a blender because they make it so hard, because they don't get out of the way, they don't make mistakes," he said.

"... They never ever reach, get off balance. They never open their hips, so they don't give you the ability to drive, and they're great with their hands. They're active. They rarely have their hands down. Their hands are always in passing lanes and disrupting passing, and shooting, so they make the fewest mistakes of any team in the country."

Virginia has a 26-24 lead in the all-time series against South Carolina, who competed in the Atlantic Coast Conference from 1953-71 before becoming a member of the Southeastern Conference in 1991.

The Cavaliers beat the Gamecocks 69-52 in Columbia, S.C., last December, but four players who combined to score 52 of Virginia's points -- Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Jack Salt -- are no longer with the defending national champions.

Five different players have led Virginia in scoring at least once this season. Senior forward Mamadi Diakite (13.2) is the only player averaging in double figures, with three others between 8.9 and 9.5 points per game.

Virginia has a 22-game nonconference home winning streak, dating back to a 66-57 loss to West Virginia on Dec. 3, 2016.

The Gamecocks have won three of their last four games. Lawson leads the team in scoring (16.3), assists (2.7) and steals (1.4). Senior Maik Kotsar averages 10.1 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds.

South Carolina outrebounded Clemson 41-32, grabbing double-digit offensive rebounds (11) for the ninth time in 11 games.

"We're going against a very physical, tough-minded team, and we'll have to be ready for that," said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, whose team is close to full strength for the first time this month.

After missing three games following surgery on his wrist, senior guard Braxton Key played seven minutes off the Virginia bench against Stony Brook. He missed his only shot and grabbed one rebound while playing with a soft cast on his left (non-shooting) hand.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
M. Kotsar
21 F
K. Clark
0 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
50.0 Field Goal % 34.9
Three Point % 36.1
48.1 Free Throw % 86.4
away team logo
21
M. Kotsar F
10.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.5 APG
home team logo
0
K. Clark G
9.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.1 APG
12T
away team logo South Carolina 7-4 ---
home team logo 9 Virginia 9-1 ---
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 7-4 70.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 9 Virginia 9-1 53.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 9.6 APG
Key Players
21
M. Kotsar F 10.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
0
K. Clark G 9.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.1 APG 34.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
South Carolina
Roster
A. Lawson
M. Kotsar
J. Bolden
J. Couisnard
K. Bryant
A. Frink
J. Minaya
J. McCreary
W. Leveque
T. Moss
T. Hannibal
M. Green
T. Anderson
N. Nelson
M. Henry
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Lawson 11 27.8 16.3 3.3 2.7 1.4 0.2 2.0 44.6 35.6 79.2 0.3 3.0
M. Kotsar 11 30.1 10.1 6.2 1.5 1.2 1.1 1.5 50.0 0.0 48.1 2.3 3.9
J. Bolden 11 22.6 9.1 3.7 1.5 1.1 0.3 1.1 45.9 38.9 66.7 0.3 3.5
J. Couisnard 11 21.7 8.9 2.8 2.6 0.6 0.3 1.9 37.5 31.4 78.9 0.7 2.1
K. Bryant 3 21.7 8.0 1.7 1.0 1.0 0.7 2.3 47.4 0.0 66.7 0.3 1.3
A. Frink 11 16.0 7.1 4.6 0.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 64.7 0.0 52.2 2.2 2.5
J. Minaya 11 28.7 6.8 5.4 2.1 0.4 0.7 1.1 36.8 19.4 67.9 2.1 3.3
J. McCreary 10 10.0 2.9 2.2 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.9 48.1 0.0 18.8 0.9 1.3
W. Leveque 10 12.2 2.8 2.9 0.2 0.2 0.9 0.7 62.5 0.0 61.5 1.2 1.7
T. Moss 11 14.3 2.6 1.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.3 21.3 20.8 33.3 0.2 1.3
T. Hannibal 8 10.3 2.3 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.1 1.0 34.8 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.3
M. Green 3 2.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
T. Anderson 3 3.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
N. Nelson 5 2.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0
M. Henry 5 5.4 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.4 0.8
Total 11 200.0 70.6 41.4 14.2 7.50 4.70 13.5 43.4 28.8 60.7 12.5 25.5
Virginia
Roster
M. Diakite
J. Huff
K. Clark
B. Key
K. Stattmann
C. Morsell
T. Woldetensae
F. Caffaro
G. Kersey
J. McKoy
C. Coleman
J. Nixon
A. Katstra
M. Palumbo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Diakite 10 31.0 13.2 6.5 0.4 1.0 1.1 2.0 46.3 45.5 71.0 1.7 4.8
J. Huff 10 24.3 9.5 6.8 0.7 0.6 1.3 1.2 58.0 27.8 55.6 2.5 4.3
K. Clark 10 35.0 9.0 4.6 5.1 1.0 0.3 2.8 34.9 36.1 86.4 0.2 4.4
B. Key 7 29.3 8.9 7.3 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.6 47.1 22.2 58.8 1.9 5.4
K. Stattmann 6 27.7 5.3 2.5 0.8 0.5 1.2 1.2 28.6 13.6 100.0 0.5 2.0
C. Morsell 10 29.5 4.9 2.5 1.2 0.8 0.2 1.5 23.8 11.4 75.0 0.4 2.1
T. Woldetensae 9 24.3 4.2 2.6 0.7 0.9 0.1 0.9 28.9 28.6 100.0 0.1 2.4
F. Caffaro 6 9.8 2.2 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.8 62.5 0.0 42.9 1.0 1.0
G. Kersey 1 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
J. McKoy 9 9.1 1.6 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 41.7 0.0 66.7 0.4 1.0
C. Coleman 8 6.0 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 40.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.4
J. Nixon 4 4.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
A. Katstra 1 3.0 0.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.0
M. Palumbo 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 10 200.0 53.8 39.3 9.6 5.90 4.20 12.1 39.5 25.4 70.3 9.3 26.8
