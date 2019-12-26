BROWN
DUKE

No. 4 Duke feeling rested as it welcomes Brown

  • Dec 26, 2019

Much has been made about No. 4 Duke's relative inactivity during the month of December.

Brown almost has the Blue Devils trumped in that category.

But whether the Bears can keep up with Duke on the court might be another matter when the teams meet Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke has suited up just once across a three-week period, but the workload will begin to pick up for the Blue Devils now that exams and the holiday have passed.

"This has been an unusual couple of weeks for us," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the team's victory against Wofford on Dec. 19 in its only outing since Dec. 6. "I'm really proud of my guys for what they have done."

Amid some of the layoff, the Blue Devils (10-1) keep rising in the polls. They hold a four-game winning streak.

Brown (5-5) hasn't played since a Dec. 10 loss at St. John's. That marked the Bears' second loss in a row.

"I can't fault our effort at all," Brown coach Mike Martin said.

Brown has been idle for more than two weeks going into the first game with Duke since the opener of the 1994-95 season.

Duke played the Wofford game without sophomore point guard Tre Jones, who sat out with what was called a slight sprain of his left foot.

"It's better with this break to get well," Krzyzewski said. "He'll be back and he'll play right away."

The Blue Devils had enough backcourt depth to make up for Jones' absence from the lineup. Jordan Goldwire filled in as a starting guard, while sophomore reserve Joey Baker heated up on the perimeter and bagged a career-high 22 points.

"I've started before, so it wasn't something that was different, besides not having Tre out there with me," Goldwire said. "I was very comfortable out there and just tried to stay poised."

Baker's offense was significant. His point total in the Wofford game marked the most for a Duke reserve since Luke Kennard poured in 26 against North Carolina State in February 2016.

"I definitely feed off (the crowd), but in the moment you're just worried about the next play, getting a stop and getting the win," Baker said.

Some of the down time from games has been beneficial in various ways for the Blue Devils.

"I get a chance to get in the gym, work on my shot and work on a bunch of other things, so I think that definitely helps," Goldwire said.

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. has eight double-doubles to lead all freshmen nationally in that category.

One area of concern for Brown has been perimeter defense.

"We need to be better," Martin said.

Duke has the ability to flood the floor with shooters. Plus, the Blue Devils have been careful with the ball recently with a total of 15 turnovers in the last two games combined.

Senior guard Brandon Anderson leads Brown in scoring with 21 points per game.

This will be a home-state game for Brown senior Joshua Howard, a starting forward who's from Charlotte, and sophomore Jaylan Gainey, a reserve forward.

Duke leads 3-1 in the all-time series with Brown.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
B. Anderson
2 G
T. Jones
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
42.2 Field Goal % 42.1
35.6 Three Point % 32.5
75.9 Free Throw % 78.7
  Defensive rebound by David Mitchell 13:31
  Alex O'Connell missed jump shot 13:33
  Traveling violation turnover on Tamenang Choh 14:01
  Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire 13:56
  Defensive rebound by Tamenang Choh 14:01
  Alex O'Connell missed jump shot, blocked by Jaylan Gainey 14:03
+ 2 Jaylan Gainey made dunk, assist by Tamenang Choh 14:14
  Defensive rebound by Tamenang Choh 14:25
  Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:27
  Offensive rebound by Alex O'Connell 14:33
  Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:35
Team Stats
Points 6 10
Field Goals 3-7 (42.9%) 4-15 (26.7%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 0-7 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 7
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 7 3
Team 0 1
Assists 1 2
Steals 0 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 5 1
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
J. Gainey F
6 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
2
C. Stanley G
4 PTS
12T
away team logo Brown 5-5 6-6
home team logo 4 Duke 10-1 10-10
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Brown 5-5 69.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 4 Duke 10-1 83.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
22
J. Gainey F 4.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.5 APG 61.5 FG%
2
C. Stanley G 10.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.9 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Gainey F 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
2
C. Stanley G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 26.7
0.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Brown
Starters
J. Gainey
B. Anderson
T. Choh
D. Mitchell
P. Cowan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gainey 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 1 0
B. Anderson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Choh 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 3 0 4
D. Mitchell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. Cowan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
J. Gainey
B. Anderson
T. Choh
D. Mitchell
P. Cowan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gainey 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 1 0
B. Anderson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Choh 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 3 0 4
D. Mitchell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. Cowan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
G. Mawanda-Kalema
J. Shaper
D. Franks
C. Berardi
N. Meren
C. Kogelnik
D. Friday
J. Watts
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Mawanda-Kalema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shaper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Meren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kogelnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Friday - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 8 1 3/7 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 1 5 1 7
Duke
Starters
C. Stanley
V. Carey Jr.
A. O'Connell
M. Hurt
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stanley 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 4 2 0 0 0 0
V. Carey Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
A. O'Connell 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
M. Hurt 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
W. Moore Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
C. Stanley
V. Carey Jr.
A. O'Connell
M. Hurt
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stanley 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 4 2 0 0 0 0
V. Carey Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
A. O'Connell 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
M. Hurt 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
W. Moore Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. DeLaurier
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
T. Jones
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. DeLaurier 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 6 2 4/15 0/7 2/2 3 20 3 0 1 3 3
