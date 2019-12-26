Kentucky forward Nate Sestina is ready for his first matchup in one of college basketball's most hyped rivalries.

The graduate transfer is expecting a special environment when the No. 19 Wildcats play host to No. 3 Louisville on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

"They're coming in looking to get a win. We're coming off of two losses," Sestina said. "They think that we're going to come in and kind of lay an egg, so I think for us and for me personally, and even though I haven't played in this game, you understand what it's like to play in big games, and a rivalry game like this is something that I'm really looking forward to."

The Cardinals (11-1) are trying to build off a couple of home victories since their lone loss of the season, against Texas Tech on Dec. 10.

Kentucky (8-3) dropped two games last week in Las Vegas, falling to Utah and Ohio State.

Those results might not matter much when these teams meet. Still, for Louisville, this must look like a special opportunity given that the Cardinals have won only twice in their past 12 contests against Kentucky.

Coming off the holiday break, Louisville forward Dwayne Sutton said, "Get back to work when it's time for UK."

The Cardinals have been off since defeating Miami (Ohio) 70-46 on Dec. 18.

"It is what it is. Doesn't really matter if I hate it or if I love it," second-year Louisville coach Chris Mack said of the layoff. "I think it's good that our guys get a chance to see their families. ... Meanwhile, the coaches will be doing everything we can to get ready for a really good team on the 28th."

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has led the team in scoring in every game this season. He has scored 20 or more points eight times.

As defenses spend time concentrating on Nwora, it's important that the Cardinals help him adjust to those situations, according to Mack.

"He is one of the elite scorers in the country," Mack said. "He's being overplayed, bumped and pushed. ... That's just what happens when you get circled on the scouting report. He has to let the game come to him."

Mack said the coaching staff has been concerned at times about Nwora's shot selection, but that's something he can work through.

Guard Ashton Hagans averages a team-best 13.9 points and 7.3 assists per game for Kentucky.

Sestina, who previously played for Bucknell, has been back in action for the past two games since suffering a hand injury. He has played in eight games for Kentucky, starting six of them, and he is contributing 7.6 points and six rebounds per game.

Sestina said he senses a strong bond around the Wildcats, something that could strengthen with the game against Louisville.

"Every time we step on (the court), we know that guys are going to be there for each other," Sestina said.

Louisville is looking to sharpen some of the early stretches in games when glitches have been difficult to work through. There should be plenty of energy from the get-go in the rivalry matchup.

"I think it's all in that first four minutes of the game," Cardinals guard Darius Perry said. "We have to set the tone. We have to play aggressively on defense and have that intensity we're supposed to have."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.