NORL
MEMP

No. 9 Memphis looks for 9th straight vs. New Orleans

  • FLM
  • Dec 26, 2019

Ninth-ranked Memphis returns to action for the first time in a week when it hosts New Orleans at FedExForum on Saturday, but who will not be present for the Tigers is garnering most of the attention.

Saturday's contest is Memphis' second since ballyhooed freshman center James Wiseman opted to leave the program in preparation for the NBA draft. The potential No. 1 overall pick declared his intent on Dec. 19, two days before the Tigers routed Jackson State, 77-49.

Wiseman would not have played Saturday against New Orleans. He was serving a 12-game suspension for the NCAA violation of his mother accepting $11,500 from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway in 2017, and for playing the first three games of the season while ineligible. Wiseman was slated to return Jan. 12.

Memphis (10-1) has won eight straight since Wiseman last played in an 82-74 loss to Oregon on Nov. 12. Precious Achiuwa and D.J. Jeffries, members of the same highly rated recruiting class as Wiseman, have carried the load.

Achiuwa is averaging team-highs 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while Jeffries is chipping in 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. They have also set the pace in the absence of guard Lester Quinones, who has missed the last five games with a broken hand.

Chief in the Tigers' current eight-game run was a 51-47 victory over Tennessee on Dec. 14 that ended the Volunteers' 31-game home-court winning streak.

"This win is a big win for us, for a lot of reasons," Hardaway told reporters following the victory. "We weren't (favored) to win coming into a building like this."

It will be different on Saturday against New Orleans (4-7). The Privateers come in on a two-game losing skid and are winless on the season against Division I opponents.

They dropped their Southland Conference openers to Abilene Christian, 77-71, on Dec. 18, and at Sam Houston State, 87-79, on Dec. 21.

"I'm still positive," Privateers coach Mark Slessinger said following the Sam Houston State loss, via the team's website. "We're playing a lot of combinations right now. I'm far from being down on this team, trust me."

Slessinger is in his ninth season at New Orleans, and came into 2019-20 having led the program to three consecutive postseason appearances -- including, in 2017, the Privateers' first NCAA Tournament bid since 1996.

This season's squad is still searching for a breakthrough, but it has not been easy. Facing the nation's No. 9-ranked team continues a schedule that KenPom.com advanced metrics ranks as the fifth-most difficult in all of Division I.

Memphis is New Orleans' fifth top-100 opponent, per KenPom.com, joining Butler, SMU, Mississippi State and LSU. The Privateers dropped those by an average of 24.5 per game, and gave up an average of 82 points.

The Tigers' defense figures to present the primary matchup issue for New Orleans on Saturday. Memphis ranks No. 14 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The duo of Boogie Ellis and Alex Lomax, both averaging just under two steals per game, pace the team's aggressive turnover-generation.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Gates
10 F
P. Achiuwa
55 F
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
28.6 Field Goal % 47.9
Three Point % 28.6
66.7 Free Throw % 56.1
away team logo
10
G. Gates F
9.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
13.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 0.9 APG
12T
away team logo New Orleans 4-7 ---
home team logo 9 Memphis 10-1 ---
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo New Orleans 4-7 79.3 PPG 35.5 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 9 Memphis 10-1 78.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
10
G. Gates F 9.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.3 APG 42.0 FG%
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.9 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.9 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
New Orleans
Roster
B. Robinson
T. Green
D. Rosser
G. Gates
J. Key
A. Freeman
J. Myers
A. Haynes
L. Berzat
R. Carson Jr.
C. Bohannon
R. Brown
B. Riek
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Robinson 11 29.8 16.1 3.1 2.6 1.3 0.1 2.3 39.5 35.2 100.0 0.3 2.8
T. Green 11 29.2 13.5 4.1 2.5 1.5 0.0 1.9 48.6 30.8 97.0 1.1 3.0
D. Rosser 7 31.3 11.3 3.7 3.7 1.7 0.7 1.7 50.7 14.3 62.5 1.1 2.6
G. Gates 11 27.9 9.5 6.3 2.3 0.5 0.5 1.3 42.0 0.0 78.9 1.5 4.7
J. Key 11 23.5 8.5 4.7 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.7 54.1 0.0 65.0 1.4 3.4
A. Freeman 11 14.9 8.1 2.4 0.6 0.5 0.4 1.1 61.7 100.0 70.0 1.1 1.3
J. Myers 10 14.0 5.2 2.3 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 60.6 0.0 85.7 1.1 1.2
A. Haynes 3 9.0 5.0 2.0 0.0 1.3 0.3 1.3 50.0 0.0 70.0 0.7 1.3
L. Berzat 11 15.9 3.1 1.4 2.6 1.4 0.0 0.8 37.0 40.0 100.0 0.3 1.1
R. Carson Jr. 11 11.2 2.9 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.8 44.4 50.0 62.5 0.8 0.6
C. Bohannon 11 7.5 2.5 1.2 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.6 45.5 33.3 80.0 0.3 0.9
R. Brown 11 5.0 1.9 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.2 0.5
B. Riek 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 11 199.9 79.3 35.5 16.4 8.80 2.40 13.2 47.6 34.7 80.3 9.8 23.1
Memphis
Roster
J. Wiseman
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
L. Quinones
T. Harris
A. Lomax
B. Ellis
D. Baugh
I. Maurice
L. Thomas
M. Dandridge
J. Hardaway
R. Boyce
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Wiseman 3 23.0 19.7 10.7 0.3 0.3 3.0 1.0 76.9 0.0 70.4 4.3 6.3
P. Achiuwa 11 27.2 13.9 9.8 0.9 1.1 1.5 2.5 47.9 28.6 56.1 2.9 6.9
D. Jeffries 11 26.4 12.0 4.6 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.5 54.5 38.9 71.4 1.2 3.5
L. Quinones 6 24.8 10.3 3.5 3.0 0.7 0.0 2.2 43.8 24.0 93.3 1.2 2.3
T. Harris 11 20.7 9.1 1.9 0.6 0.6 0.0 1.6 36.1 39.3 81.8 0.2 1.7
A. Lomax 11 23.4 8.7 3.7 4.5 1.7 0.3 2.4 58.2 40.0 78.9 0.8 2.9
B. Ellis 11 23.2 8.5 2.4 1.3 1.9 0.1 1.2 34.1 33.3 61.3 0.4 2.0
D. Baugh 11 20.7 5.4 3.4 3.5 1.0 0.4 3.1 44.2 50.0 68.0 1.1 2.3
I. Maurice 10 11.8 3.2 3.4 0.1 0.3 1.3 1.0 38.7 27.3 71.4 0.8 2.6
L. Thomas 11 10.2 3.1 2.5 0.5 0.5 1.2 0.6 41.2 10.0 83.3 1.0 1.5
M. Dandridge 5 13.2 2.6 3.4 0.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 3.0
J. Hardaway 11 8.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.5 50.0 30.0 75.0 0.3 0.4
R. Boyce 5 6.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 40.0 33.3 25.0 0.2 0.4
Total 11 200.1 78.8 45.5 14.6 9.10 6.80 16.4 46.7 33.2 68.4 12.3 29.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores