KENSAW
IOWA

No. 25 Iowa returns from break to face Kennesaw State

  • FLM
  • Dec 27, 2019

In beating Cincinnati on Dec. 21 in its first game without senior point guard Jordan Bohannon, Iowa showed its season could still be a good one.

Bohannon is out for the season after undergoing hip surgery.

When the No. 25 Hawkeyes return to action Sunday against Kennesaw State in their last nonconference game, they'll have a good chance to build confidence and chip rust off at the same time before they get into the meat of their Big Ten schedule.

At 9-3 overall, Iowa appears to have another solid team, even without the experienced hand of Bohannon running the offense and hitting big shots. Luka Garza, a 6-foot-11 junior, has emerged as a dominant low-post presence.

The 77-70 victory over Cincinnati in Chicago was a prime example. The Bearcats clearly wanted to take away Garza and limited him to 12 points, far under his average of 21.5. But five different Hawkeyes combined for 11 3-pointers on 24 attempts, creating a pick-your-poison scenario under which most opponents can't win.

"We met the challenge," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We hit some big shots, got some big stops, dominated the glass, forced them to low-percentage shooting, and we moved and drove the ball enough to get the win."

Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick bagged 21 points while Joe Wieskamp added 16 and graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn scored a season-high 15 points. Evelyn, who averaged 8.4 points last season at Valparaiso, managed only 16 points in his first 11 games as a Hawkeye.

"He was the star tonight, and he'll do that again," McCaffery said.

Evelyn and the rest of the Hawkeyes' perimeter shooters figure to get plenty of chances to bomb away on Sunday. Kennesaw State (1-11) has no one taller than 6-9 or heavier than 235 pounds, which means it'll have to run multiple defenders at the 260-pound Garza and hope Iowa can't connect.

The Owls have played nine of their first 12 games away from home and have been blown out of most of them. Every road or neutral-site loss has been by at least 12 points, opponents exploiting poor first-shot defense to the tune of 46.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State last played on Dec. 22, losing 83-70 at home to Wofford despite a career-high 21 points from freshman Terrell Burden. It was actually one of the Owls' best offensive showings of the season, as they are averaging less than 57 points per game.

"There are no moral victories in our program," said first-year Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, "but when you are building a program and establishing a culture, I think small victories are really important. We're getting better."

The Owls will be playing a ranked team and a team from one of the five power conferences for the first time this season. The low point in the season might have come on Dec. 18, an 83-44 loss at Belmont in which Kennesaw State shot 32.3 percent from the field, committed 19 turnovers and made just 2 of 17 3-point attempts.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Hooker
4 G
L. Garza
55 C
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
33.6 Field Goal % 54.3
21.2 Three Point % 40.0
86.4 Free Throw % 63.6
away team logo
4
T. Hooker G
12.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 APG
home team logo
55
L. Garza C
21.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.2 APG
12T
away team logo Kennesaw State 1-11 ---
home team logo 25 Iowa 9-3 ---
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Kennesaw State 1-11 56.8 PPG 38.2 RPG 8.3 APG
home team logo 25 Iowa 9-3 79.8 PPG 41.4 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
4
T. Hooker G 12.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 33.8 FG%
55
L. Garza C 21.5 PPG 10.2 RPG 1.2 APG 54.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kennesaw State
Roster
T. Hooker
J. Lewis
T. Burden
U. Obineke
B. Lockley
A. Harris
D. Lewis
C. Washington
A. Spencer
A. Kuerban
B. Miller
P. Agostini
D. Romich
J. Leonce
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Hooker 11 31.5 12.5 4.5 1.5 0.6 0.0 3.6 33.8 20.0 84.8 0.8 3.6
J. Lewis 1 30.0 11.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
T. Burden 11 28.2 10.3 3.0 1.9 0.5 0.1 3.2 33.3 20.0 64.6 0.9 2.1
U. Obineke 9 26.3 8.3 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 1.3 38.9 30.8 58.3 0.3 2.1
B. Lockley 12 27.3 7.7 5.3 1.1 1.0 0.4 2.7 35.1 26.5 70.7 1.3 3.9
A. Harris 8 23.9 7.1 7.5 1.5 0.8 0.4 1.4 45.2 0.0 54.3 3.8 3.8
D. Lewis 6 18.2 6.5 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.0 1.7 34.0 19.0 100.0 0.0 1.7
C. Washington 10 14.4 4.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.8 42.2 25.0 83.3 0.5 1.4
A. Spencer 10 18.6 4.3 5.8 0.4 0.5 0.7 1.7 45.2 0.0 55.6 2.7 3.1
A. Kuerban 11 18.7 3.3 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.6 23.3 22.6 75.0 0.2 2.1
B. Miller 7 9.9 1.7 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.0 1.0 28.6 50.0 66.7 0.1 1.3
P. Agostini 9 10.8 1.6 2.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.6 40.0 0.0 40.0 0.4 2.3
D. Romich 9 16.3 0.7 3.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 16.7 0.0 66.7 1.1 2.2
J. Leonce 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 12 199.9 56.8 38.2 8.3 4.80 2.00 16.6 35.7 25.1 68.0 11.1 24.9
Iowa
Roster
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
C. Fredrick
J. Bohannon
C. McCaffery
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
J. Nunge
P. McCaffery
B. Evelyn
C. Pemsl
R. Till
N. Hobbs
M. Baer
A. Ash
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Garza 12 30.3 21.5 10.2 1.2 0.6 1.6 1.8 54.3 40.0 63.6 3.8 6.3
J. Wieskamp 12 30.8 12.3 5.8 1.8 1.0 0.7 1.6 42.9 41.4 78.6 1.8 4.0
C. Fredrick 11 27.2 11.5 1.5 2.8 0.8 0.2 1.3 56.4 51.2 70.8 0.7 0.8
J. Bohannon 10 25.1 8.8 1.6 3.3 0.8 0.0 1.1 29.8 32.8 100.0 0.1 1.5
C. McCaffery 12 28.0 7.7 4.3 3.8 1.0 0.2 1.0 41.3 30.0 83.8 0.7 3.6
R. Kriener 12 14.8 6.3 4.2 0.6 0.5 0.2 1.3 56.0 37.5 73.9 1.8 2.4
J. Toussaint 12 13.9 6.2 1.8 2.1 1.1 0.0 1.6 36.5 15.4 76.5 0.7 1.2
J. Nunge 5 17.6 6.0 4.6 1.8 0.2 0.0 1.2 36.4 21.4 75.0 1.4 3.2
P. McCaffery 2 13.5 3.0 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 30.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.5
B. Evelyn 12 13.8 2.6 1.2 0.9 0.5 0.0 1.3 37.5 35.3 77.8 0.3 0.8
C. Pemsl 10 11.6 2.3 2.9 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.6 22.2 0.0 62.5 0.5 2.4
R. Till 6 5.0 0.8 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 100.0 0.0 42.9 0.3 0.7
N. Hobbs 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Baer 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
A. Ash 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 12 200.3 79.8 41.4 17.3 6.60 3.10 12.2 44.7 36.1 73.4 12.4 26.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores