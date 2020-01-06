MIAMI
LVILLE

No. 13 Louisville looks for season sweep against Miami

  • FLM
  • Jan 06, 2020

The Louisville Cardinals, who were ranked No. 1 in the nation just one month ago, are now 13th and on a two-game losing streak.

Fortunately for the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1 ACC), they will play host on Tuesday night to the Miami Hurricanes (9-4, 1-2), who have yet to show this season that they can hang with a top-20 team.

The Hurricanes are 0-2 against ranked teams this season, losing to then-No. 5 Louisville, 87-74, in their season opener on Nov. 5 and falling to No. 2 Duke in a 95-62 blowout this past Saturday.

In that first Louisville-Miami game, the Cardinals shot 54 percent from the floor and held the Canes to 43.5 percent.

"Louisville's defense was outstanding, especially in the first 30 minutes," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "They combined terrific defense with running their offense really well. They certainly deserve their high ranking."

That ranking has been tumbling, however, including a six-spot drop in the past week. The Cardinals lost 78-70 at their rivals, the Kentucky Wildcats, on Dec. 28. Louisville then lost 78-65 to ACC opponent Florida State on Saturday, marking the Cardinals' first home loss of the season.

Louisville's 6-7, 225-pound forward Jordan Nwora, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, matched his career high with 32 points against Florida State, but Cardinals coach Chris Mack was not pleased with his backcourt.

"Our guards got manhandled," Mack said. "Florida State shot over the top of them."

Miami's guards are nowhere near as tall as those at FSU, but they are dangerous. In fact, all three of Miami's starting guards average more than 14 points per game -- 5-7 point man Chris Lykes (15.3), 6-5 slasher Kam McGusty (14.9) and 6-3 long-distance shooter Dejan Vasiljevic (14.6). They combined for 46 points in that first matchup against Louisville.

In addition, all three of them are in either their third or fourth year of college, giving Miami excellent backcourt experience.

However, Louisville leads the all-time series against Miami 12-4, winning three of the past four, and the Cardinals will likely exploit mismatches with four key frontcourt players.

Nwora, who leads the ACC in scoring (21.0), on Saturday became the 69th player in Louisville history to surpass 1,000 career points. He had 23 points and 12 rebounds in that first Miami matchup and should feast again.

Louisville's Steven Enoch, a 6-10, 260-pound senior, is another tough matchup for Miami. He had 11 points and 12 rebounds in that first game.

Malik Williams, Louisville's 6-11, 250-pound junior, missed the first Miami game due to a foot injury. But, in Louisville's past seven games, he and Enoch have split the center duties and have combined to average 20.0 points and 13.7 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the floor.

Dwayne Sutton, a 6-5, 220-pound senior forward, is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

With that quartet holding things down, it's no surprise Louisville ranks 14th in the nation in field-goal-percentage allowed (37.2).

Miami's top big men are 6-10 junior Sam Waardenburg, who has been dealing with tendinitis in his right knee, and 6-9 Florida Gators transfer Keith Stone, who has given the Hurricanes a lift off the bench.

Louisville's key guards are junior point man Darius Perry, who leads the team with 58 assists; and senior shooter Ryan McMahon, who tops Louisville in 3-point percentage (42.7) along with Nwora.

Senior Lamarr Kimble and 6-7 freshman Samuell Williamson are two more Cards guards to watch. Williamson came off the bench to score 13 points in the first Miami game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. McGusty
23 G
D. Sutton
24 F
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
44.5 Field Goal % 55.6
35.0 Three Point % 38.7
75.0 Free Throw % 71.9
away team logo
23
K. McGusty G
14.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 APG
home team logo
24
D. Sutton F
8.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.1 APG
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 9-4 ---
home team logo 13 Louisville 11-3 ---
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 9-4 74.4 PPG 35.9 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo 13 Louisville 11-3 75.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
23
K. McGusty G 14.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.9 APG 44.5 FG%
24
D. Sutton F 8.9 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.1 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Miami (Fla.)
Roster
C. Lykes
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
H. Beverly
S. Waardenburg
R. Miller Jr.
K. Stone
I. Wong
A. Walker
D. Gak
F. Gkogkos
W. Herenton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Lykes 13 30.2 15.3 1.7 2.8 1.5 0.2 1.8 44.7 36.7 79.5 0.0 1.7
K. McGusty 13 31.2 14.9 4.5 1.9 1.0 0.1 2.1 44.5 35.0 75.0 0.3 4.2
D. Vasiljevic 13 32.8 14.6 3.9 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.8 48.9 46.2 100.0 0.2 3.7
H. Beverly 13 18.5 7.3 2.0 2.3 0.7 0.2 2.2 42.4 37.5 66.7 0.3 1.7
S. Waardenburg 13 27.5 7.1 6.3 1.0 0.7 1.2 1.3 50.0 33.3 56.5 2.0 4.3
R. Miller Jr. 13 22.4 6.1 4.9 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.6 58.7 0.0 38.5 1.7 3.2
K. Stone 6 17.7 5.5 3.8 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.5 50.0 16.7 76.9 2.0 1.8
I. Wong 13 12.1 3.2 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.2 1.1 34.9 36.4 70.0 0.4 0.9
A. Walker 11 13.5 2.9 1.6 0.3 0.6 0.8 0.7 41.9 28.6 44.4 0.7 0.9
D. Gak 7 12.0 1.7 2.0 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 62.5 0.0 33.3 0.6 1.4
F. Gkogkos 2 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
W. Herenton 4 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 13 201.8 74.4 35.9 11.4 6.40 3.80 11.2 46.3 37.9 70.9 8.2 24.2
Louisville
Roster
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
R. McMahon
M. Williams
D. Perry
L. Kimble
S. Williamson
D. Johnson
Q. Slazinski
A. Igiehon
J. Nickelberry
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
G. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Nwora 14 31.9 21.0 7.4 1.2 0.9 0.2 2.5 48.6 42.7 76.8 2.1 5.3
S. Enoch 14 22.1 11.5 6.9 0.4 0.2 1.0 1.4 55.1 26.3 70.3 1.7 5.1
D. Sutton 14 32.1 8.9 8.5 2.1 0.9 0.6 0.9 55.6 38.7 71.9 3.1 5.4
R. McMahon 14 28.4 8.9 1.1 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.3 39.4 42.7 90.0 0.1 1.1
M. Williams 10 16.6 7.2 6.4 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.7 50.0 23.1 61.3 2.0 4.4
D. Perry 14 23.6 5.7 2.1 4.1 0.7 0.0 2.0 42.1 35.5 71.4 0.1 2.1
L. Kimble 14 20.0 4.9 1.2 3.0 0.8 0.1 1.4 35.9 23.8 75.0 0.2 1.0
S. Williamson 14 15.5 4.8 3.1 0.6 0.2 0.2 1.1 45.9 23.1 66.7 0.9 2.1
D. Johnson 10 7.8 3.0 1.6 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.8 48.1 33.3 40.0 0.6 1.0
Q. Slazinski 10 3.3 1.2 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 33.3 50.0 75.0 0.2 0.6
A. Igiehon 12 5.0 0.9 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 62.5 0.0 16.7 0.2 1.3
J. Nickelberry 11 4.5 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 12.5 16.7 100.0 0.1 0.2
K. Oddo 4 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
H. Orbaugh 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
G. Williams 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 14 201.6 75.4 41.5 14.8 4.90 2.70 12.6 47.1 36.9 71.8 11.2 28.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola