ARIZST
OREG

No. 9 Oregon aims to continue success vs. Arizona St.

  • FLM
  • Jan 10, 2020

Those handful of tight nonconference games against ranked opponents appear to have served Oregon well.

The ninth-ranked Ducks found a way to defeat No. 24 Arizona 74-73 Thursday night in an overtime thriller at home, relying more on key defensive plays down the stretch than offense. It wasn't the Ducks' best offensive showing this season, but Oregon did enough to beat the Wildcats for a fourth straight time.

On Saturday comes Arizona State, fresh off a win at Oregon State on Thursday. Oregon (13-3 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12) faces another team against which it has had a lot of recent success.

Oregon has won 13 of the last 15 meetings with the Sun Devils, including a pair of conference tournament games. The Ducks haven't lost to the Sun Devils at home since January 2011.

A blocked shot by Will Richardson and a steal by Payton Pritchard inside the final 10 seconds of overtime sealed Oregon's win on Thursday.

"I'm not a terrible blocker, for a guard I'm pretty decent at blocking shots," said Richardson, who scored a career-high 21 points with seven of the Ducks' eight points in overtime.

The Ducks won despite committing 12 turnovers and making only 40 percent of their shots.

"You got to learn from wins and we're not doing things very well. There's so much more there," coach Dana Altman told The Oregonian. "That's the exciting thing. That's what I told them in the locker room, 'Fellas, I am really proud that you found a way to grind this out but you guys got to understand there's so much more there and if you don't put demands on yourself to get that, put demands on each other to get that, we won't find out how good we can be.'"

The unranked Sun Devils (10-5, 1-1) got a needed confidence boost after having lost three of four before their 82-76 win in Corvallis, Ore., against the Beavers. Guard Remy Martin scored 24 points, and his matchup against Pritchard, the Ducks' leading scorer, will be front and center Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Arizona State hopes guard Rob Edwards has ended his recent slump. Edwards, who has taken the second-highest number of 3-pointers on the team with 70, had scored just 10 points in the previous five games combined, going one of 18 from 3-point range in those games.

Thursday night, the senior made four of five and scored 18 points, all off the bench since he was taken out of the starting lineup for the first time this season.

"Obviously, I was struggling but that was on myself," Edwards told the Arizona Republic. "I just had to find myself on the court. (Thursday) I felt like I did that, just making shots, doing what I do. talking on defense and being a threat on both sides of the ball."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Martin
1 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
45.0 Min. Per Game 45.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
47.4 Field Goal % 28.6
42.9 Three Point % 27.3
75.0 Free Throw % 75.0
away team logo
1
R. Martin G
18.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
18.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.9 APG
12T
away team logo Arizona State 10-5 ---
home team logo 9 Oregon 13-3 ---
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona State 10-5 73.5 PPG 40.1 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo 9 Oregon 13-3 78.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
1
R. Martin G 18.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.8 APG 43.9 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 18.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.9 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Arizona State
Roster
R. Martin
A. Verge Jr.
R. White
R. Edwards
J. House
K. Lawrence
T. Cherry
J. Graham
K. Thomas
E. Valtonen
K. Feit
M. Mitchell
C. Christopher
G. Fogerty
A. Allen
J. Olmsted
M. Burno
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Martin 15 32.7 18.5 3.3 3.8 2.1 0.1 3.0 43.9 33.3 73.1 0.5 2.9
A. Verge Jr. 12 26.9 13.9 3.8 2.8 1.5 0.0 2.0 40.9 19.4 76.9 1.0 2.8
R. White 14 27.0 10.8 9.6 0.7 0.3 1.1 1.6 65.9 0.0 60.9 2.9 6.7
R. Edwards 15 25.6 9.2 3.5 0.4 0.7 0.1 1.7 35.1 33.8 74.1 0.6 2.9
J. House 15 20.7 6.5 2.8 1.7 1.7 0.1 1.3 32.6 31.0 81.3 0.5 2.3
K. Lawrence 14 16.3 5.1 2.8 0.2 0.8 0.5 1.0 40.9 16.7 48.1 1.1 1.7
T. Cherry 14 18.6 5.1 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.9 38.0 25.0 53.8 0.6 1.9
J. Graham 13 11.5 3.5 2.5 0.5 0.2 1.3 0.8 68.8 0.0 50.0 1.1 1.4
K. Thomas 13 8.2 2.5 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.1 50.0 42.9 50.0 0.3 1.0
E. Valtonen 14 16.4 2.4 2.3 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.6 38.5 50.0 53.8 0.3 2.0
K. Feit 4 2.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 40.0 25.0 75.0 0.0 0.5
M. Mitchell 7 11.6 1.1 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 33.3 0.0 66.7 0.7 1.7
C. Christopher 5 4.4 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 16.7 100.0 50.0 0.2 0.2
G. Fogerty 3 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
A. Allen 4 3.3 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Olmsted 2 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
M. Burno 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 15 200.1 73.5 40.1 10.9 8.70 3.10 12.9 42.9 30.3 67.2 9.6 27.4
Oregon
Roster
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
W. Richardson
A. Mathis
S. Juiston
N. Dante
C. Walker
C. Lawson
A. Patterson
F. Okoro
L. Osborn
E. Ionescu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Pritchard 16 35.0 18.6 4.6 5.9 1.8 0.0 2.6 48.2 37.4 74.3 0.4 4.1
C. Duarte 16 27.9 12.6 5.3 1.7 0.9 0.3 1.7 44.4 36.1 80.5 1.4 3.9
W. Richardson 16 27.6 11.1 3.8 2.8 1.3 0.2 1.4 50.0 54.1 90.0 1.1 2.6
A. Mathis 16 25.1 9.4 2.4 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.6 46.2 46.9 82.4 0.3 2.1
S. Juiston 11 26.6 7.7 6.0 2.1 1.0 0.5 2.4 42.2 5.6 44.4 2.1 3.9
N. Dante 6 15.8 7.5 2.8 0.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 60.6 0.0 50.0 1.0 1.8
C. Walker 14 17.4 5.7 3.1 0.3 0.4 0.8 0.9 46.3 33.3 57.1 1.0 2.1
C. Lawson 16 18.9 4.8 4.2 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 55.6 0.0 69.6 1.5 2.7
A. Patterson 15 11.7 4.7 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 1.3 52.0 35.3 60.0 0.3 0.9
F. Okoro 15 20.9 4.7 5.9 0.4 0.3 0.9 0.7 58.7 0.0 48.5 2.2 3.7
L. Osborn 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Ionescu 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 16 204.7 78.3 39.5 15.0 7.40 3.40 12.3 48.4 39.2 68.9 11.0 26.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores