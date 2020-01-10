CUSE
Orange brace for defensive battle vs. No. 18 Virginia

  • Jan 10, 2020

After Syracuse suffered an anemic 48-34 loss to Virginia in the season opener, coach Jim Boeheim said his team wouldn't face a tougher defense all year "except for when we have to play them again."

That moment arrives Saturday afternoon when the Orange (8-7, 1-3 ACC) travel to Charlottesville, Va., for the rematch against the No. 18 Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1).

"First of all, when we play them again, we have to move better than we did tonight," Boeheim said after the Nov. 6 setback. "We did get some shots that I think we can make, and we did make. But a lot of the missed shots are just Virginia's defense. ... They're very difficult to play against."

Mustering its fewest points in Boeheim's 44-year tenure, Syracuse shot just 23.6 percent from the field and 17.2 percent (5 of 29) from 3-point range. All of those missed shots helped Virginia amass a sizable 47-28 advantage on the boards.

The Orange are not alone, as the Cavaliers' defense has been tough against everybody. Virginia has held nine opponents under 50 points -- including four under 40 -- and leads the nation in scoring defense (47.6 points) and field-goal defense (34.7 percent).

A sputtering offense has been the problem for the defending national champions, as the Cavaliers have already matched their total losses from the 2018-19 (35-3) and 2017-18 (31-3) seasons.

An undermanned Boston College squad missing two of its top three scorers handed visiting Virginia a 60-53 loss on Tuesday night. The Eagles finished the game with a 15-3 run and held the Cavaliers to 17 made field goals and three 3-pointers.

It was the sixth time Virginia made fewer than 20 shots in a game, including earlier losses to Purdue and South Carolina. It was the fifth time Virginia shot worse than 20 percent from behind the arc.

"I thought we were kind of lethargic in the beginning of the game," sophomore point guard Kihei Clark said afterward. "Once you dig yourself that big of a hole ... it's harder to get back in it."

The Cavaliers are 0-3 when trailing at halftime.

Syracuse is coming off a pair of tough home losses against Notre Dame (88-87) on Saturday and Virginia Tech (67-63) three days later.

Finding their footing after the stumbling start against the Cavaliers, the Orange average 73.7 points and nearly 10 made 3-pointers per game. They matched a school record with 15 threes against the Fighting Irish.

Syracuse sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim has made 55 3-pointers at a 40.7 percent clip and junior forward Elijah Hughes has knocked down 47 triples at 40.5 percent. They were a combined 4 for 18 from deep in the first meeting with Virginia.

For the Cavaliers, the 5-foot-9 Clark had a career-high 11 rebounds, 10 points and seven assists in the win at Syracuse. Senior forward Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and 7-foot-1 junior Jay Huff tallied 11 points and 12 boards off the bench.

Virginia has won four straight against Syracuse and leads the series 8-5.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
33
E. Hughes F 33
19.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.5 APG
home team logo
25
M. Diakite F 25
12.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 0.6 APG
12T
away team logo Syracuse 8-7 ---
home team logo 18 Virginia 11-3 ---
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Syracuse 8-7 73.7 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo 18 Virginia 11-3 55.7 PPG 37.6 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
33
E. Hughes 19.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.5 APG 45.0 FG%
25
M. Diakite 12.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.6 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Syracuse
Roster
E. Hughes
B. Boeheim
J. Girard III
M. Dolezaj
Q. Guerrier
B. Sidibe
J. Edwards
H. Washington
B. Goodine
R. Braswell
J. Carey
S. Belbey
B. Paul
C. LaValle
N. Giancola
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Hughes 15 37.7 19.6 4.8 4.5 0.9 0.9 2.1 45.0 40.9 77.0 0.3 4.5
B. Boeheim 15 34.6 15.3 2.1 2.7 1.0 0.1 1.4 40.0 40.7 83.3 0.2 1.9
J. Girard III 15 30.9 11.9 2.3 4.0 1.5 0.1 2.0 37.1 33.3 95.3 0.0 2.3
M. Dolezaj 15 33.0 9.9 6.6 3.0 1.4 0.9 1.5 54.3 16.7 64.8 2.5 4.1
Q. Guerrier 15 17.1 6.1 4.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 1.6 45.6 16.7 58.7 1.4 3.5
B. Sidibe 15 24.0 5.5 7.7 0.3 1.3 1.1 1.3 64.3 0.0 47.8 2.9 4.7
J. Edwards 10 7.3 2.9 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.2 86.7 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.1
H. Washington 8 8.3 1.9 1.1 2.1 0.3 0.0 1.0 35.7 28.6 100.0 0.1 1.0
B. Goodine 10 11.3 1.9 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.1 1.3 24.0 0.0 70.0 0.0 1.0
R. Braswell 7 6.9 1.7 1.1 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.3 44.4 66.7 0.0 0.1 1.0
J. Carey 2 11.5 1.5 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5 12.5 0.0 25.0 1.0 2.0
S. Belbey 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Paul 3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. LaValle 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
N. Giancola 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 15 199.9 73.7 38.9 16.9 7.50 4.40 12.0 44.4 36.3 70.8 10.0 25.3
Virginia
Roster
M. Diakite
B. Key
K. Clark
J. Huff
K. Stattmann
C. Morsell
T. Woldetensae
G. Kersey
F. Caffaro
J. McKoy
C. Coleman
J. Nixon
A. Katstra
M. Palumbo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Diakite 14 31.0 12.9 6.8 0.6 0.9 1.1 2.1 45.8 37.9 73.1 1.8 5.0
B. Key 11 31.1 10.8 7.4 1.5 1.5 0.5 1.6 51.1 24.1 66.7 1.6 5.7
K. Clark 14 35.8 9.9 4.4 5.7 1.1 0.2 3.1 35.6 40.4 90.0 0.4 4.0
J. Huff 14 22.6 8.4 5.8 0.8 0.5 1.3 1.1 58.1 28.6 52.4 2.1 3.7
K. Stattmann 10 27.5 5.9 3.5 0.9 0.5 0.7 1.1 35.9 21.2 66.7 0.7 2.8
C. Morsell 14 27.3 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 1.3 24.5 15.3 81.8 0.4 1.6
T. Woldetensae 13 22.2 4.0 1.9 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 30.0 29.3 100.0 0.1 1.8
G. Kersey 1 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
F. Caffaro 8 9.0 1.6 1.6 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.6 62.5 0.0 42.9 0.8 0.9
J. McKoy 12 8.1 1.2 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 38.5 0.0 66.7 0.4 0.8
C. Coleman 11 6.0 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 38.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.4
J. Nixon 5 3.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
A. Katstra 1 3.0 0.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.0
M. Palumbo 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 14 200.0 55.7 37.6 10.8 5.90 4.10 12.1 40.7 27.3 72.8 8.6 26.1
