No. 11 Ohio State visits Indiana, trying to end scoring woes

  • FLM
  • Jan 10, 2020

No. 11 Ohio State will look to break out of an offensive funk and snap a three-game losing streak when it plays Saturday at Indiana.

The Buckeyes (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) have scored fewer than 60 points in three straight games, averaging 57 points per game during that stretch. Ohio State was held to 31.3 percent from the floor and 18.5 percent (5 for 27) from 3-point range in its 67-55 loss at No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday.

"We had some decent looks by our guys," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said in his postgame radio interview. "I thought we had some clean threes that we'll make. We just did not make them."

Junior center Kaleb Wesson, who leads Ohio State in both scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 rpg), dealt with foul trouble throughout the Maryland loss. Wesson finished the game with 15 points and four turnovers. Freshman guard D.J. Carton also scored 14 points for Ohio State in his first career start.

"He's going to have games like this, and he's going to have games where he'll struggle," Holtmann said of Carton. "I think that's part of it. It's our job to sort of simplify his job and what we're asking him to do. But I thought he did some really good things."

Indiana is coming off a 66-62 home win over Northwestern on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers (12-3, 2-2) improved to 10-1 at home this season and snapped a two-game losing streak. Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (15.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg), who is leading IU in scoring and rebounding, scored a team-high 21 points in the win.

Indiana led by 10 points in the first half, but trailed by 10 points in the second half before rallying to make big shots and big plays down the stretch.

"We were definitely lacking some energy," Indiana junior forward Justin Smith said. "Why, I couldn't tell you. I just think it's kind of, we need to be more engaged going into it. I think we kind of got a little comfortable, especially with the lead early on. And then they kind of hit us back and we didn't respond until, like, I think, it was like 10 seconds left in the second half."

Indiana has maintained its strength in the frontcourt with Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior Joey Brunk, who has posted double figures in rebounding in each of his last four games, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Indiana coach Archie Miller, however, is looking for more from his backcourt and his bench. Miller has played a rotation up to 11 players, but the Hoosiers' bench was outscored 14-5 in the Northwestern win.

"Strength in numbers is only going so far right now," Miller said. "The number has to shrink, maybe, in my opinion for some guys to get a jolt."

Indiana is 1-1 against ranked teams this season, with an 80-64 win over then No. 17 Florida State on Dec. 3 and a 75-59 loss to Maryland on Jan. 4.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
34
K. Wesson F 34
14.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.1 APG
home team logo
4
T. Jackson-Davis F
15.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 0.8 APG
12T
away team logo 11 Ohio State 11-4 ---
home team logo Indiana 12-3 ---
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Ohio State 11-4 74.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Indiana 12-3 76.9 PPG 43 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
34
K. Wesson 14.7 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.1 APG 45.4 FG%
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 15.2 PPG 8.3 RPG 0.8 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Ohio State
Roster
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
D. Carton
A. Wesson
K. Young
C. Walker
E. Liddell
L. Muhammad
J. Ahrens
A. Gaffney
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
H. Hookfin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Wesson 15 27.1 14.7 9.3 2.1 0.4 1.3 2.6 45.4 42.0 76.6 2.1 7.2
D. Washington Jr. 13 23.5 11.4 2.7 1.4 0.2 0.1 1.3 43.1 43.9 82.6 0.2 2.5
D. Carton 15 22.9 10.0 2.7 2.7 0.7 0.3 2.5 49.5 40.0 70.0 0.4 2.3
A. Wesson 13 27.2 8.4 3.8 2.0 0.4 0.3 1.3 44.9 43.2 80.0 1.5 2.3
K. Young 13 22.7 8.3 6.8 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.4 66.7 33.3 64.7 2.1 4.7
C. Walker 15 25.5 7.2 2.8 3.2 1.3 0.1 1.7 44.8 37.1 77.3 0.4 2.4
E. Liddell 15 16.5 6.9 3.8 0.7 0.5 1.1 0.7 48.6 12.5 77.5 0.9 2.9
L. Muhammad 15 24.3 6.7 1.7 1.5 0.7 0.1 1.3 38.8 35.4 73.3 0.3 1.4
J. Ahrens 11 10.3 2.5 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.5 32.1 33.3 50.0 0.4 0.9
A. Gaffney 11 8.9 2.5 2.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 1.1 54.5 16.7 37.5 0.5 1.7
I. Diallo 5 7.2 1.6 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 36.4 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.2
D. Hummer 8 4.0 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.4 25.0 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.3
H. Hookfin 6 3.5 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.8 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
Total 15 200.0 74.7 43.4 14.6 5.00 3.90 13.8 46.1 38.0 73.3 10.9 28.7
Indiana
Roster
T. Jackson-Davis
J. Smith
D. Green
A. Durham
J. Brunk
R. Phinisee
A. Franklin
D. Anderson
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
D. Davis
C. Bybee
N. Childress
A. Chapman
J. Henderson
M. Shipp
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Jackson-Davis 15 28.4 15.2 8.3 0.8 0.8 2.1 1.3 64.3 0.0 71.0 3.2 5.1
J. Smith 15 30.2 12.2 5.5 0.8 1.4 0.4 1.9 52.7 27.3 64.1 2.3 3.1
D. Green 12 24.5 12.0 2.4 2.5 1.2 0.3 1.9 41.3 37.9 65.5 0.3 2.2
A. Durham 15 27.4 11.3 2.3 2.8 0.7 0.4 1.9 45.5 36.2 85.2 0.3 2.1
J. Brunk 15 21.1 7.5 6.6 0.9 0.2 0.4 1.4 52.8 0.0 55.9 2.1 4.5
R. Phinisee 10 19.3 6.5 2.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 2.0 37.7 33.3 79.2 0.1 2.2
A. Franklin 15 18.9 4.9 1.7 1.9 0.3 0.1 1.3 34.2 19.5 66.7 0.1 1.6
D. Anderson 14 14.0 3.6 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 37.0 27.6 90.0 0.8 1.6
R. Thompson 15 12.1 3.4 3.8 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 51.5 33.3 71.4 1.3 2.5
J. Hunter 14 11.4 3.4 1.9 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.7 32.7 16.0 70.6 0.6 1.3
D. Davis 14 6.9 1.7 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 26.9 0.0 41.7 0.6 0.6
C. Bybee 4 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
N. Childress 3 1.7 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.3
A. Chapman 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Henderson 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Shipp 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 15 201.5 76.9 43 13.3 6.10 4.70 13.7 46.4 30.2 69.3 12.7 27.3
