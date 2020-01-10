TXTECH
WVU

No. 22 Texas Tech looks to bounce back vs. No. 17 West Virginia

  • FLM
  • Jan 10, 2020

It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, when the Red Raiders -- fresh off a home loss to No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday -- travel to play No. 17 West Virginia in another tough Big 12 Conference dust-up in Morgantown, W. Va.

The Red Raiders' loss to the Bears snapped Texas Tech's five-game winning streak as well as the Red Raiders' 15-game home winning streak.

Jahmi'us Ramsey paced the Red Raiders (10-4, 1-1 in Big 12 play) with 20 points, 14 in the second half against Baylor. Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech, which shot just 37 percent overall and missed seven of 12 free throws.

Texas Tech got within 52-50 on a three-point play by Chris Clarke with 29 seconds to play. But Baylor made its free throws down the stretch.

"You have to make a shot late in order to win one of those games coming from behind," Texas teach coach Chris Beard said. "I liked our poise (Tuesday), playing two or three freshmen at the same time in some cases. We are going to be back in this situation a lot if we are going to have the type of season that we want to have."

The Bears outrebounded Texas Tech 44-25, had 17 offensive boards to 10 for the Red Raiders and outscored Tech 30-24 in the paint.

"We have an everyday process and we are going to get back to it," Beard said. "That will start with film then getting back in the gym."

West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12 play) hosts Tech after a 55-41 win at Oklahoma State on Monday. Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Miles McBride hit for 10 points and Derek Culver added nine points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia, which led by as many as 18 points late.

Monday's victory marked the first time the Mountaineers had won on the road in Big 12 play since late in the 2017-18 season, and Oklahoma State's 41 points were the fewest allowed by a WVU team since allowing 40 against Massachusetts on Dec. 20, 1986.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said his young team had a little bit of a hangover following a 60-53 road loss to Kansas on Saturday.

"We were kind of out of it a little bit, I think," Huggins said. "I think both teams playing Saturday and then turning around and playing Monday, you're taking about 18- to 21-year-old kids and not grown men who are doing this for a living."

It will be the Mountaineers' first home game since Dec. 14; they've gone 3-1 on the road since.

The Big 12 fined Huggins $10,000 after he called referees "blind mice" following the win against Oklahoma State.

"What we would all love to see is consistency," Huggins said on his post-game radio show Monday. "Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
3
J. Ramsey G 3
17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.7 APG
home team logo
34
O. Tshiebwe F 34
12.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 0.4 APG
12T
away team logo 22 Texas Tech 10-4 ---
home team logo 17 West Virginia 12-2 ---
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Texas Tech 10-4 75.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo 17 West Virginia 12-2 71.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ramsey 17.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.7 APG 49.2 FG%
34
O. Tshiebwe 12.2 PPG 9.3 RPG 0.4 APG 61.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Ramsey
D. Moretti
T. Shannon Jr.
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
C. Clarke
K. McCullar
A. Benson
C. Nadolny
R. Tchewa
A. Savrasov
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Ramsey 10 29.9 17.7 5.3 1.7 1.7 0.8 2.0 49.2 48.3 65.6 1.4 3.9
D. Moretti 14 32.2 12.8 1.3 2.3 1.2 0.0 1.9 39.4 35.9 92.2 0.1 1.2
T. Shannon Jr. 14 26.0 11.6 4.5 1.1 0.8 0.6 1.5 43.7 21.7 84.1 1.3 3.2
K. Edwards 14 32.0 10.6 4.4 3.4 1.0 0.8 1.7 36.4 25.4 72.5 0.5 3.9
T. Holyfield 14 23.2 9.7 5.1 1.6 0.9 1.0 1.6 58.4 29.4 69.2 1.8 3.3
C. Clarke 14 29.3 6.9 8.6 5.9 1.0 0.1 2.2 48.1 22.2 65.5 2.2 6.4
K. McCullar 14 12.8 3.9 1.9 0.6 0.8 0.3 1.4 48.7 27.3 65.0 0.4 1.4
A. Benson 14 9.9 2.6 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 63.2 60.0 100.0 0.4 1.1
C. Nadolny 13 7.2 2.2 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.5 42.1 0.0 57.1 0.3 0.9
R. Tchewa 12 6.3 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 45.5 0.0 25.0 0.3 0.8
A. Savrasov 13 4.9 0.8 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.2 1.0
Total 14 203.4 75.1 41.1 17.2 7.60 3.80 13.4 45.0 33.4 74.8 10.0 27.6
West Virginia
Roster
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
J. Haley
M. McBride
E. Matthews Jr.
S. McNeil
C. Harler
T. Sherman
B. Knapper
J. McCabe
G. Osabuohien
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Tshiebwe 14 22.6 12.2 9.3 0.4 0.6 1.1 2.0 61.3 0.0 63.1 4.2 5.1
D. Culver 14 24.2 10.4 9.8 1.9 0.7 0.6 2.6 45.5 0.0 66.7 2.9 6.9
J. Haley 13 23.8 9.3 5.1 1.8 1.2 0.2 1.8 56.6 28.6 55.6 1.5 3.6
M. McBride 14 21.3 9.2 2.6 2.3 1.2 0.7 1.4 37.1 39.4 76.0 0.5 2.1
E. Matthews Jr. 14 25.6 8.2 4.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 1.2 40.7 34.1 60.0 1.4 3.0
S. McNeil 14 14.0 5.5 1.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 36.5 40.0 72.2 0.3 0.9
C. Harler 14 14.1 4.4 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 46.0 33.3 46.2 0.5 0.7
T. Sherman 14 12.6 4.0 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.3 1.0 33.3 28.1 75.0 0.3 0.7
B. Knapper 14 8.5 3.4 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.8 32.7 23.1 100.0 0.0 0.6
J. McCabe 14 13.6 3.3 0.7 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 26.7 15.6 85.0 0.1 0.6
G. Osabuohien 11 17.1 1.5 3.5 2.0 1.2 0.4 1.1 28.0 0.0 20.0 1.3 2.2
L. Routt 13 7.6 1.5 1.6 0.1 0.4 0.2 0.5 40.0 0.0 42.9 0.7 0.9
S. Macke 3 1.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Bridges 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 14 199.6 71.9 44.4 12.8 7.70 4.20 14.9 42.7 30.7 65.2 14.5 27.5
