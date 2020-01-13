TXTECH
No. 23 Texas Tech bids to get back on track vs. K-State

  • Jan 13, 2020

Two teams in desperate need of a victory square off Tuesday night as No. 23 Texas Tech faces Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan.

Texas Tech and Kansas State combined in 2018-19 to end Kansas' streak of 14 straight years with at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title. This year, however, has not been easy for either team.

Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) is coming off two consecutive losses, at home against now-No. 2 Baylor and at No. 12 West Virginia. The struggling Wildcats (7-8, 0-3) have lost five of their past six games.

Texas Tech started well with five consecutive wins before losing three straight games. It appeared Chris Beard's club turned a corner when the Red Raiders knocked off then-No. 1 Louisville 70-57 in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. That started another five-game winning streak prior to the back-to-back losses in conference play.

Texas Tech has four players averaging in double figures, led by Jahmi'us Ramsey at 16.8. He is joined by Davide Moretti (13.0), Terrence Shannon Jr. (11.6) and Kyler Edwards (10.5).

The 66-54 loss to West Virginia was particularly troubling for Beard. The Red Raiders were held to just 28.4 percent (21 of 74) from the field, and they were outrebounded 46-33.

"One of many parts of West Virginia's identity is their size," Beard said. "They're kind of a unique team. They're a team you don't see much in college basketball anymore with their two bigs. We had some game plan stuff we wanted to get to, but game plans kind of go out the door when you can't score.

"I hate the coach that gets up here and talks about how we couldn't make a shot. The reason we couldn't make a shot was the other team was well-coached, has good players, was dialed in and played great defense. There certainly were possessions where we couldn't get into our offense, no doubt about it, but I think it is safe to say we had good looks that we have to knock down."

The Wildcats' eight losses have been by an average of less than seven points per game.

Kansas State led in the second half of every game this season prior to Saturday's 64-50 loss at Texas. The Longhorns used a 20-2 run over 9:14 of game time sandwiched around halftime before pulling away to a comfortable margin.

"I thought our guys responded fairly well in the first half, but they made four 3-pointers with under 2-3 seconds on the shot clock, including the one at the end of the half," Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said following that loss. "Those really hurt. I thought we continued to battle, but they really started the second half with a good run and we really couldn't get anything going offensively.

"I thought the biggest thing was how physical Texas was defensively. It really rattled our guys and we didn't keep our poise. In the first half, we were able to get some transition points, but in the second half, they were really efficient on offense and didn't turn it over as much."

The Wildcats are led by senior Xavier Sneed with 14.6 points per game, with Cartier Diarra (12.1) the only other player in double figures. Makol Mawien averages just 7.6 points per game.

"We have a tough week coming up," Weber said. "It will be a test of our team's resolve and our senior leadership."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Clarke
44 G
C. Diarra
2 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.9 Field Goal % 39.8
22.2 Three Point % 27.8
67.7 Free Throw % 61.8
away team logo
44
C. Clarke G
6.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 5.9 APG
home team logo
2
C. Diarra G
12.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.7 APG
12T
away team logo 23 Texas Tech 10-5 ---
home team logo Kansas State 7-8 ---
Fred Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Fred Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo 23 Texas Tech 10-5 73.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Kansas State 7-8 64.6 PPG 37 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
44
C. Clarke G 6.9 PPG 8.5 RPG 5.9 APG 44.9 FG%
2
C. Diarra G 12.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.7 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Texas Tech
Roster
J. Ramsey
D. Moretti
T. Shannon Jr.
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
C. Clarke
K. McCullar
A. Benson
C. Nadolny
R. Tchewa
A. Savrasov
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Ramsey 11 30.1 16.8 5.3 1.5 1.7 0.7 2.0 46.5 46.8 66.7 1.5 3.8
D. Moretti 15 32.6 13.0 1.3 2.3 1.3 0.0 2.0 40.0 36.8 92.2 0.1 1.2
T. Shannon Jr. 14 26.0 11.6 4.5 1.1 0.8 0.6 1.5 43.7 21.7 84.1 1.3 3.2
K. Edwards 15 32.1 10.5 4.7 3.3 1.0 0.8 1.7 35.5 23.7 74.4 0.8 3.9
T. Holyfield 15 22.4 9.1 4.8 1.5 0.9 0.9 1.5 56.5 27.8 69.2 1.7 3.1
C. Clarke 15 29.4 6.9 8.5 5.9 1.1 0.1 2.2 44.9 22.2 67.7 2.2 6.3
K. McCullar 15 13.3 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.8 0.3 1.4 44.0 20.0 61.9 0.7 1.3
A. Benson 15 10.4 2.8 1.7 0.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 56.0 50.0 100.0 0.5 1.2
C. Nadolny 14 7.1 2.1 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.5 42.9 0.0 57.1 0.3 0.9
R. Tchewa 13 6.1 1.8 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 45.8 0.0 25.0 0.2 0.7
A. Savrasov 14 5.1 0.8 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 23.5 23.1 0.0 0.3 1.1
Total 15 203.2 73.7 40.6 16.9 7.80 3.70 13.6 43.6 32.4 75.1 10.4 26.9
Kansas State
Roster
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
M. Mawien
D. Gordon
M. McGuirl
A. Gordon
L. Stockard III
M. Murphy
S. Williams
D. Sloan
P. McAtee
J. Love III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
X. Sneed 15 31.3 14.6 5.1 1.6 1.7 0.4 1.3 39.5 33.0 71.0 0.6 4.5
C. Diarra 15 30.9 12.1 4.5 5.7 1.8 0.3 3.3 39.8 27.8 61.8 0.9 3.5
M. Mawien 15 21.2 7.6 4.7 0.5 0.7 1.1 1.9 44.7 42.9 77.1 1.1 3.5
D. Gordon 15 22.5 6.5 3.4 0.5 1.1 0.3 1.7 45.9 34.3 58.3 1.6 1.8
M. McGuirl 15 25.3 6.3 2.5 2.1 1.1 0.1 1.1 44.1 45.5 70.0 0.7 1.9
A. Gordon 13 21.5 5.5 4.7 0.5 0.8 0.5 1.1 36.8 24.2 61.9 1.7 3.0
L. Stockard III 15 18.5 5.0 3.3 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.5 50.0 0.0 77.3 0.9 2.5
M. Murphy 8 25.0 4.8 3.6 0.8 0.5 0.1 1.0 35.0 21.1 40.0 1.5 2.1
S. Williams 5 9.2 3.6 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.0 1.6 35.0 30.8 0.0 0.6 0.6
D. Sloan 15 14.8 3.4 0.9 2.1 0.4 0.1 1.1 38.8 36.8 42.9 0.1 0.8
P. McAtee 10 3.2 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.2 57.1 33.3 50.0 0.2 0.6
J. Love III 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 15 201.7 64.6 37 14.1 8.80 3.10 14.3 41.5 32.4 65.7 10.1 24.1
