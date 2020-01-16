MICH
IOWA

No. 19 Michigan looks for bigs to step up at Iowa

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

Big men keep enjoying big games against Michigan.

The 19th-ranked Wolverines may change their defensive strategy in their rematch against Iowa on Friday in Iowa City. They'll be seeking their first Big Ten road victory after losing 75-67 at Minnesota on Sunday following earlier defeats at Illinois and Michigan State.

The Golden Gophers' center, Daniel Oturu, torched the Wolverines for a career-best 30 points one game after Michigan survived a double-overtime thriller despite a career-high 36 points from Purdue power forward Trevion Williams.

Michigan (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) defeated Iowa 103-91 in the conference opener for both clubs on Dec. 6 despite a career-high 44 points from Iowa center Luka Garza.

"Bigs have done a phenomenal job scoring against us," Michigan head coach Juwan Howard recently told reporters.

Howard's defensive philosophy is to limit perimeter shooters, which leaves the Wolverines' big men on an island to defend their man. It hasn't helped that starting forward Isaiah Livers has sat out this month due to a groin injury.

"We're just playing them one on one," Michigan center Jon Teske said. "(We want) to take away their 3-point shooting ability. In the Big Ten, we've got a lot of great 3-point shooters."

From that standpoint, the Wolverines' scheme has worked. Opponents are shooting just 29 percent from long range. But the tradeoff has become increasingly apparent.

"Obviously, a lot of it is on me," Teske said. "I've still got to get stops. I've still got to stay accountable for a lot of those points that I'm giving up. I've got to do a better job of helping my teammates."

Garza, a junior, is a tough cover for any of his peers. He's averaging 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds.

While setting an opponent's scoring record at Crisler Center, Garza made 17 of 32 field goal attempts and 10 of 13 free throws.

The Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3) have won their past two games with Garza playing a large role, as he contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds against Maryland (67-49 on Jan. 10) and 27 points in 24 minutes against Northwestern (75-62 on Tuesday).

Teske will be the primary defender on him once again.

"I've just got to be more aggressive down low. ... There's a lot of good Big Ten centers, and I've just got to be ready to play every night," Teske told the Detroit Free Press.

Garza did most of his damage against the Wildcats in the second half.

"It's the ultimate confidence I have in myself," Garza said. "Every time I touch the ball, I have the ability to score or make the right play. ... I feel like I can score on anybody."

Garza came out of the game in the opening minute of the second half after picking up his third foul, then erupted after he returned at the 11:45 mark.

"He was fresh and got up and down floor," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. "We made a concerted effort to get it to him. The more we got it to him, the better he was."

Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick returned to action Tuesday after missing two games with a foot injury. He added 11 points and five assists.

"He looked like he didn't miss a beat," McCaffery said. "If he's good to go, he's going to be in our starting lineup."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
J. Wieskamp
10 G
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
50.0 Field Goal % 45.8
33.3 Three Point % 41.7
61.9 Free Throw % 100.0
away team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
12.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 8.9 APG
home team logo
10
J. Wieskamp G
14.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo 19 Michigan 11-5 ---
home team logo Iowa 12-5 ---
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Michigan 11-5 77.9 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Iowa 12-5 79.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 18.1 APG
Key Players
3
Z. Simpson G 12.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 8.9 APG 50.0 FG%
10
J. Wieskamp G 14.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Michigan
Roster
J. Teske
I. Livers
Z. Simpson
E. Brooks
F. Wagner
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
C. Castleton
C. Bajema
A. Nunez
C. Baird
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Teske 16 27.6 14.3 7.9 0.9 1.0 2.1 1.6 55.2 28.6 69.6 2.4 5.6
I. Livers 12 31.8 13.6 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.6 1.2 50.9 50.0 90.0 0.5 2.8
Z. Simpson 16 33.5 12.6 4.5 8.9 0.9 0.2 3.4 50.0 33.3 61.9 0.8 3.8
E. Brooks 16 31.8 10.3 3.1 2.3 0.8 0.2 1.4 41.9 38.8 62.5 0.4 2.7
F. Wagner 12 28.8 9.7 3.9 0.5 1.2 0.7 1.5 41.2 34.5 89.5 0.8 3.2
D. DeJulius 16 22.5 8.0 2.4 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.8 44.0 40.0 69.0 0.2 2.3
B. Johns Jr. 15 17.1 5.1 3.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.8 44.3 27.3 76.2 1.1 2.8
A. Davis 9 9.3 4.6 3.0 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.6 66.7 0.0 62.5 1.3 1.7
C. Castleton 16 10.2 3.6 3.1 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.8 52.4 0.0 77.8 1.0 2.1
C. Bajema 7 4.3 2.6 0.4 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.3 77.8 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.4
A. Nunez 14 8.8 2.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 33.3 28.1 0.0 0.0 0.1
C. Baird 5 4.0 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 50.0 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
J. Faulds 4 2.0 1.0 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 1.5
L. Wilson 5 2.0 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 14.3 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
R. Ozuna-Harrison 4 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 16 204.7 77.9 39.8 15.8 5.40 4.80 11.8 47.8 36.3 72.0 8.8 27.4
Iowa
Roster
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
C. Fredrick
J. Bohannon
R. Kriener
C. McCaffery
J. Toussaint
J. Nunge
P. McCaffery
B. Evelyn
C. Pemsl
M. Baer
R. Till
N. Hobbs
A. Ash
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Garza 17 30.4 22.3 10.4 1.1 0.7 1.6 1.5 55.6 35.6 63.1 3.8 6.5
J. Wieskamp 17 31.5 14.5 6.2 1.8 1.2 0.6 1.7 45.6 38.3 85.4 1.9 4.3
C. Fredrick 14 26.4 10.4 1.7 3.1 0.9 0.2 1.2 52.6 49.1 70.8 0.6 1.1
J. Bohannon 10 25.1 8.8 1.6 3.3 0.8 0.0 1.1 29.8 32.8 100.0 0.1 1.5
R. Kriener 17 17.0 7.5 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.5 1.4 62.0 41.2 75.9 1.7 2.7
C. McCaffery 17 29.0 7.1 4.1 3.6 1.1 0.2 0.8 37.1 34.0 75.6 0.6 3.5
J. Toussaint 17 16.8 6.8 1.8 2.7 1.4 0.1 1.9 35.8 18.2 81.0 0.7 1.1
J. Nunge 5 17.6 6.0 4.6 1.8 0.2 0.0 1.2 36.4 21.4 75.0 1.4 3.2
P. McCaffery 2 13.5 3.0 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 30.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.5
B. Evelyn 17 16.5 2.6 1.6 1.6 0.4 0.1 1.4 31.8 31.3 77.8 0.4 1.2
C. Pemsl 15 12.8 2.5 2.9 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.9 35.5 33.3 62.5 0.5 2.3
M. Baer 2 4.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
R. Till 9 5.7 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.2 16.7 0.0 33.3 0.3 0.6
N. Hobbs 3 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Ash 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 17 200.0 79.3 41.9 18.1 6.90 3.70 12.0 45.4 35.3 72.3 12.4 26.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores