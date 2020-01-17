FSU
MIAMI

No. 9 FSU on roll into battle with struggling rival Miami

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

With Duke's loss at Clemson earlier in the week and Florida State's win over Virginia the next night, the Seminoles moved into a three-way tie at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings going into Saturday's game against Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

The ninth-ranked Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 ACC) will carry an eight-game winning streak into the contest against the Hurricanes (10-6, 2-4), who have lost three of their last four outings since an overtime win at Clemson on New Year's Eve.

Miami's only win in January so far was a 66-58 home win over a Pittsburgh team that handed the Seminoles their only league loss in an early conference opener in November.

The Hurricanes struggled in their last outing, an 80-63 rout at North Carolina State, as they contend with the same issue they had last season: lack of depth up front. With injuries sidelining backup forwards Deng Gak and Florida transfer Keith Stone, the Hurricanes are left with only 7-foot redshirt junior Rodney Miller and 6-10 forward Sam Waardenburg to battle inside.

"We're not a very good defensive team and haven't been all year long," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after forward D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and eight rebounds and forward Jerricole Hellems added 11 off the bench for the Wolfpack. "When our big guys get in foul trouble, we've got no resistance at the rim."

The Pack outscored Miami 36-28 in the paint and got 26 points from its bench to eight for the Hurricanes.

"When our two big guys get in foul trouble and without Keith Stone or Deng Gak," Larranaga said, "we just don't have any depth to be able to match up with bigs."

The Seminoles, who haven't lost since an 80-64 setback at Indiana in early December, are coming off a grind-it-out, 54-50 win over Virginia. They held the Cavaliers to just 3-of-15 shooting from 3-point range and forced them into an uncustomary 18 turnovers.

"Some people will say this was not a very pretty game," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "It's beautiful to me."

The Seminoles got nice production from their leading scorer with sophomore guard Devin Vassell scoring a career-high 18 points, and sophomore guard Anthony Polite also scored a career high with 14 points, just a point short of matching his output for the last three games combined. Polite hit all four of his 3-point attempts, including one with 2:27 left that tied the game at 47-47.

"Anthony exudes confidence," Hamilton said. "A lot of the mindset, the starry look in his eyes as a freshman, seems to be leaving him. He's comfortable. He's a Seminole through and through. He's unselfish. He plays hard every possession.

"He spends a lot of time in the gym getting shots up, and, when he shoots the ball, I think everyone who sees him, when you look at him, you see a lot of confidence."

The game will be the first of two meetings between the two in-state rivals in the regular season with the rematch Feb. 8 in Tallahassee.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
D. Vasiljevic
1 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.6 Field Goal % 45.8
31.3 Three Point % 41.7
80.0 Free Throw % 97.1
away team logo
3
T. Forrest G
11.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
1
D. Vasiljevic G
14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 APG
12T
away team logo 9 Florida State 15-2 ---
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 10-6 ---
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Florida State 15-2 75.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 10-6 72.1 PPG 37.1 RPG 10.6 APG
Key Players
3
T. Forrest G 11.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 45.6 FG%
1
D. Vasiljevic G 14.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.1 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Florida State
Roster
D. Vassell
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Williams
A. Polite
M. Osborne
B. Koprivica
R. Gray
N. Jack
D. Olejniczak
R. Evans
W. Wilkes
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Light
W. Miles
T. Hands
C. Yates
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Vassell 17 27.1 12.6 4.8 1.4 1.6 1.1 0.6 48.8 37.9 72.3 1.2 3.5
T. Forrest 17 31.5 11.8 4.1 4.1 1.7 0.7 3.0 45.6 31.3 80.0 1.1 3.0
M. Walker 13 25.1 11.1 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.7 37.3 34.4 81.0 0.2 1.9
P. Williams 17 21.3 8.5 3.2 1.2 0.9 1.0 1.7 48.7 30.0 86.2 1.1 2.1
A. Polite 17 20.6 6.7 2.6 1.1 1.4 0.3 1.3 41.9 37.9 77.8 0.6 2.1
M. Osborne 17 20.7 6.3 5.1 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.5 47.7 39.4 71.4 2.0 3.1
B. Koprivica 14 11.9 6.0 2.6 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.9 80.5 0.0 72.0 1.0 1.6
R. Gray 15 21.3 5.9 3.6 1.5 1.1 0.7 1.9 36.7 16.0 65.9 0.9 2.7
N. Jack 7 7.9 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 45.8 40.9 100.0 0.1 1.0
D. Olejniczak 15 10.2 3.5 2.2 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.7 59.0 0.0 60.0 1.3 0.9
R. Evans 15 9.8 2.9 0.9 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.9 46.4 42.9 82.4 0.1 0.7
W. Wilkes 15 8.7 2.1 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 34.4 25.9 100.0 0.3 0.7
J. Lindner 5 2.2 1.8 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.6 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.6
H. Prieto 6 4.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
T. Light 5 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Miles 5 2.0 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0
T. Hands 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Yates 5 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 17 201.2 75.1 36.4 13.2 9.50 5.50 13.2 46.3 34.1 75.9 10.6 23.3
Miami (Fla.)
Roster
C. Lykes
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
H. Beverly
S. Waardenburg
R. Miller Jr.
K. Stone
I. Wong
A. Walker
D. Gak
F. Gkogkos
W. Herenton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Lykes 16 30.3 15.6 2.0 2.8 1.2 0.3 2.1 43.9 34.2 85.2 0.3 1.8
K. McGusty 16 31.8 14.6 4.8 1.8 0.9 0.1 2.3 44.4 34.6 73.2 0.4 4.4
D. Vasiljevic 16 34.1 14.4 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.8 45.8 41.7 97.1 0.3 3.8
H. Beverly 16 17.4 6.8 1.7 2.2 0.6 0.3 2.2 43.4 31.0 66.7 0.3 1.4
S. Waardenburg 16 28.4 6.6 6.6 1.1 0.7 1.3 1.3 46.0 28.6 60.7 1.9 4.6
R. Miller Jr. 16 23.6 6.4 5.3 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.6 57.5 0.0 45.5 1.7 3.6
K. Stone 6 17.7 5.5 3.8 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.5 50.0 16.7 76.9 2.0 1.8
I. Wong 16 13.3 3.0 1.8 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.9 29.8 30.8 58.8 0.8 1.0
A. Walker 12 12.8 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.7 40.6 25.0 44.4 0.7 0.8
D. Gak 7 12.0 1.7 2.0 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 62.5 0.0 33.3 0.6 1.4
F. Gkogkos 3 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
W. Herenton 6 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 16 201.5 72.1 37.1 10.6 5.90 3.80 11.3 44.9 35.0 72.3 8.8 24.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores