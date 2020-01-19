It didn't take long after No. 2 Baylor rallied to knock off Oklahoma State on Saturday for Bears coach Scott Drew to turn his attention to the next Big 12 Conference matchup.

Baylor (15-1, 5-0), which is on a 14-game winning streak, hosts Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2) on Monday night.

"We need our fans rested, we need their voices rested, we need that energy caffeine," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We need their 'A' game on Monday. We've got to protect the home court."

A win Monday would equal the Bears' second- longest winning streak in program history.

Baylor started 15-0 in 2016-17, climbing to No. 1 in the rankings. That is the only other time before this season the Bears have been ranked in the top two.

In 2011-12, the Bears started 16-0.

In Saturday's win, senior guard Devonte Bandoo had a season-high 16 points off the bench. Bandoo scored 14 of his points in the second half, when the Bears erased a 12-point deficit.

"Devonte's been spending time, and it was just a matter of time," Drew said. "We had confidence in him."

But as good as Bandoo was offensively, it was his defense and rebounding that stood out to Drew.

That's indicative of what has made the Bears successful this season. Baylor comes into the game No. 7 nationally in scoring defense and just outside the top 10 in scoring margin. No team has scored more than 63 points against the Bears at home, and Baylor's defense has forced at least 15 turnovers in 10 of its 16 games.

Five of Baylor's last seven high-major opponents have been held to season-low scoring totals against the Bears, and four of their five Big 12 opponents have scored 55 or fewer points.

"They've got size. They've got terrific guard play and our guys know what the challenge is," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "But I know they won't shy away from it. They're looking forward to it."

The Sooners are coming off a 20-point win over TCU on Saturday.

In that win, junior forward Brady Manek scored a career-high 31 points with seven 3-pointers, also a career high.

Oklahoma had 20 assists, its most in a Big 12 game in a little more than two years.

"Guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass," Kruger said. "Been doing a pretty good job of that. You have to make shots to create the assists."

The Sooners figure to need to do that well against a Baylor team that can guard as well as any Oklahoma has faced this season.

The Bears are 5-0 in Big 12 play for just the second time in program history. They also won their first five Big 12 games in 1998 before finishing 8-8 in the Big 12.

Baylor hasn't been 6-0 in conference play since going 10-0 to start Southwest Conference play in 1947-48.

The Bears have won three consecutive games at home against Oklahoma. The Sooners' last road in the series came in 2016, the season they made the Final Four.

Baylor swept the two meetings last season.

