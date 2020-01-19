OKLA
BAYLOR

No. 2 Baylor seeks 'A' game versus Oklahoma

  • FLM
  • Jan 19, 2020

It didn't take long after No. 2 Baylor rallied to knock off Oklahoma State on Saturday for Bears coach Scott Drew to turn his attention to the next Big 12 Conference matchup.

Baylor (15-1, 5-0), which is on a 14-game winning streak, hosts Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2) on Monday night.

"We need our fans rested, we need their voices rested, we need that energy caffeine," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We need their 'A' game on Monday. We've got to protect the home court."

A win Monday would equal the Bears' second- longest winning streak in program history.

Baylor started 15-0 in 2016-17, climbing to No. 1 in the rankings. That is the only other time before this season the Bears have been ranked in the top two.

In 2011-12, the Bears started 16-0.

In Saturday's win, senior guard Devonte Bandoo had a season-high 16 points off the bench. Bandoo scored 14 of his points in the second half, when the Bears erased a 12-point deficit.

"Devonte's been spending time, and it was just a matter of time," Drew said. "We had confidence in him."

But as good as Bandoo was offensively, it was his defense and rebounding that stood out to Drew.

That's indicative of what has made the Bears successful this season. Baylor comes into the game No. 7 nationally in scoring defense and just outside the top 10 in scoring margin. No team has scored more than 63 points against the Bears at home, and Baylor's defense has forced at least 15 turnovers in 10 of its 16 games.

Five of Baylor's last seven high-major opponents have been held to season-low scoring totals against the Bears, and four of their five Big 12 opponents have scored 55 or fewer points.

"They've got size. They've got terrific guard play and our guys know what the challenge is," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "But I know they won't shy away from it. They're looking forward to it."

The Sooners are coming off a 20-point win over TCU on Saturday.

In that win, junior forward Brady Manek scored a career-high 31 points with seven 3-pointers, also a career high.

Oklahoma had 20 assists, its most in a Big 12 game in a little more than two years.

"Guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass," Kruger said. "Been doing a pretty good job of that. You have to make shots to create the assists."

The Sooners figure to need to do that well against a Baylor team that can guard as well as any Oklahoma has faced this season.

The Bears are 5-0 in Big 12 play for just the second time in program history. They also won their first five Big 12 games in 1998 before finishing 8-8 in the Big 12.

Baylor hasn't been 6-0 in conference play since going 10-0 to start Southwest Conference play in 1947-48.

The Bears have won three consecutive games at home against Oklahoma. The Sooners' last road in the series came in 2016, the season they made the Final Four.

Baylor swept the two meetings last season.

--Field Level Media-

Key Players
J. Bieniemy
24 G
J. Butler
12 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
55.0 Field Goal % 44.9
50.0 Three Point % 40.0
75.0 Free Throw % 66.7
away team logo
24
J. Bieniemy G
5.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
12
J. Butler G
16.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.3 APG
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 12-5 ---
home team logo 2 Baylor 15-1 ---
The Ferrell Center Waco, TX
The Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 12-5 73.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo 2 Baylor 15-1 73.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
24
J. Bieniemy G 5.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.1 APG 33.3 FG%
12
J. Butler G 16.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.3 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma
Roster
K. Doolittle
B. Manek
A. Reaves
D. Harmon
A. Williams
J. Bieniemy
K. Kuath
V. Iwuakor
J. Hill
C. Merritt
R. Streller
B. Seacat
K. Casey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Doolittle 15 32.7 16.4 8.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 2.1 45.3 42.5 83.3 1.8 6.7
B. Manek 17 30.5 15.3 6.3 0.8 0.4 1.3 0.8 46.4 43.4 83.0 1.5 4.8
A. Reaves 17 33.6 15.1 5.4 2.6 1.2 0.1 2.2 39.9 25.3 79.8 0.4 4.9
D. Harmon 17 28.0 8.6 2.0 2.1 1.4 0.1 1.3 39.7 35.1 70.3 0.2 1.8
A. Williams 17 16.4 5.6 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.9 40.7 21.2 64.3 0.2 1.7
J. Bieniemy 17 30.6 5.2 4.0 3.1 1.1 0.1 1.1 33.3 22.4 81.3 0.6 3.4
K. Kuath 16 9.9 3.4 1.8 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.5 69.7 0.0 66.7 0.6 1.3
V. Iwuakor 15 10.1 3.4 2.5 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.9 47.2 0.0 73.9 1.0 1.5
J. Hill 16 13.0 2.6 2.8 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5 39.5 27.3 57.1 0.9 1.8
C. Merritt 4 2.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
R. Streller 3 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
B. Seacat 3 1.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
K. Casey 3 1.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 17 200.0 73.2 39.8 11.8 6.30 3.70 10.5 42.9 32.4 76.9 7.9 29.0
Baylor
Roster
J. Butler
M. Teague
F. Gillespie
D. Mitchell
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
T. Clark
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Moffatt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 16 29.5 16.9 2.8 3.3 1.6 0.2 2.3 44.0 40.2 86.0 0.4 2.3
M. Teague 16 31.5 13.5 5.0 2.2 0.9 0.2 1.5 39.5 34.0 85.2 1.1 3.9
F. Gillespie 16 27.3 9.8 9.0 0.6 1.1 2.3 0.8 57.5 0.0 71.4 4.1 4.9
D. Mitchell 16 30.1 9.5 2.6 2.9 1.3 0.3 2.1 43.4 33.3 63.6 0.3 2.3
D. Bandoo 16 24.4 7.7 4.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.6 41.1 42.0 66.7 0.9 3.1
M. Vital 16 26.0 6.4 5.9 1.8 2.0 0.8 1.3 41.7 12.5 46.5 2.7 3.2
T. Clark 12 14.5 4.3 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.3 40.7 0.0 72.7 0.5 1.8
M. Mayer 16 11.0 4.1 1.7 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.8 39.7 45.5 50.0 0.8 0.9
F. Thamba 13 9.3 2.8 2.7 0.2 0.0 0.7 0.3 52.4 0.0 57.7 0.8 1.9
O. Okeke 5 3.6 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Moffatt 4 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 16 199.9 73.4 41.8 13.9 8.30 4.70 11.9 43.3 35.5 70.0 13.4 25.1
NCAA BB Scores