No. 20 Memphis visits American rival Tulsa

  • FLM
  • Jan 20, 2020

Two teams battling for first place in the American Athletic Conference meet Wednesday at the Reynolds Center, where Tulsa hosts No. 20 Memphis.

Memphis (14-3, 3-1) rebounded from back-to-back losses to Georgia and Wichita State earlier this month when it rallied from down double digits to win at South Florida on Jan. 12. The Tigers then rode a stingy defensive effort to defeat visiting Cincinnati on Thursday.

D.J. Jeffries was central to the defeat of Cincinnati, scoring 18 points and knocking down four 3-pointers. Jeffries scored just three points in each of the previous two games after returning from an illness.

"When I came back for Wichita State, I knew I wasn't at 100 percent," Jeffries said in the postgame news conference. "This week I came back and felt 100 percent."

Although Memphis is notably without potential No. 1 NBA draft pick James Wiseman, who withdrew from the university last month amid a 12-game NCAA suspension, the remaining Tigers roster is nearing full strength.

In addition to a healthy Jeffries, Lester Quinones recently returned from a hand injury that sidelined him for a month. Since rejoining the Tigers on Dec. 28, Quinones has four double-figure scoring efforts, including 13 in each of the last two games.

Establishing a consistent offensive identity with a roster still taking shape will be central to Memphis' push for an AAC championship. In particular, the Tigers need to cut down on turnovers -- they rank No. 342 in the nation, averaging 17.2 per game.

Defense has bolstered Memphis, however. The Tigers lead the nation defending opponents inside the 3-point arc, holding them to 37.8 percent shooting. Eighteen percent of Memphis' defensive possession result in a blocked shot, which ranks second in the country per KenPom.com.

Big man Precious Achiuwa, who averages a double-double (15.4 points, 10.4 rebounds), anchors the defense at two blocks per game.

Behind its defensive intensity, Memphis is one of three American teams embarking on the week with just one conference loss. The other two are Houston, which entered the AP Top 25 this week at No. 25, and Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-1) accounted for Houston's sole conference loss with a 63-61 win on Jan. 11, the first in an ongoing, three-game winning streak.

Tulsa extended that streak on Saturday with a 67-54 defeat of Tulane.

"Our guys really performed well. Tulane is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, and they shot only 24-percent from three and 38-percent from the floor," said Tulsa coach Frank Haith following the win, per the official university athletic website. "We will take those numbers on the road anytime."

Defense translates on the road as well as at home, and Tulsa has held the last three teams to visit the Reynolds Center to 61, 44 and 56 points.

The Golden Hurricane have the nation's 31st-best 3-point defense at 29.1 percent allowed per game, and average 7.9 steals. Brandon Rachal and Darien Jackson come in averaging two and 1.6 steals per game, poised to face a Memphis offense struggling with giveaways.

Key Players
P. Achiuwa
55 F
B. Rachal
0 G
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
64.7 Field Goal % 50.8
25.0 Three Point % 28.2
55.0 Free Throw % 80.2
away team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
15.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.0 APG
home team logo
0
B. Rachal G
15.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.7 APG
12T
away team logo 20 Memphis 14-3 ---
home team logo Tulsa 12-6 ---
Donald Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Donald Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Memphis 14-3 76.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Tulsa 12-6 70.3 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
55
P. Achiuwa F 15.4 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.0 APG 52.6 FG%
0
B. Rachal G 15.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.7 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Memphis
Roster
J. Wiseman
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
L. Quinones
T. Harris
A. Lomax
B. Ellis
D. Baugh
I. Maurice
M. Dandridge
L. Thomas
J. Hardaway
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Wiseman 3 23.0 19.7 10.7 0.3 0.3 3.0 1.0 76.9 0.0 70.4 4.3 6.3
P. Achiuwa 17 28.1 15.4 10.4 1.0 1.1 2.0 2.7 52.6 40.0 56.1 2.9 7.5
D. Jeffries 16 26.8 11.3 4.4 1.6 0.8 1.3 1.5 54.1 40.0 69.0 1.0 3.4
L. Quinones 12 25.1 11.0 3.3 2.1 0.4 0.2 2.0 46.4 38.0 81.4 1.0 2.3
T. Harris 17 21.1 9.4 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.0 1.8 36.4 36.6 85.3 0.2 1.5
A. Lomax 17 24.2 7.9 3.9 4.8 1.9 0.4 2.8 53.7 57.1 76.8 0.9 3.1
B. Ellis 17 21.3 6.5 2.8 1.1 1.5 0.1 1.1 28.8 30.0 62.5 0.4 2.4
D. Baugh 17 20.6 5.2 3.8 3.4 1.1 0.4 2.7 44.9 40.0 66.7 1.3 2.5
I. Maurice 15 11.1 3.9 2.9 0.1 0.2 1.1 1.0 39.7 23.8 70.0 0.7 2.1
M. Dandridge 11 13.7 3.2 3.5 0.4 1.2 0.9 1.3 78.9 0.0 35.7 0.8 2.7
L. Thomas 15 9.7 2.6 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.9 0.6 39.0 6.7 75.0 0.8 1.3
J. Hardaway 17 8.5 2.5 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.5 43.2 27.8 83.3 0.4 0.4
Total 17 199.9 76.8 45.2 14.9 8.80 7.00 17.2 46.3 33.8 67.7 11.9 30.0
Tulsa
Roster
B. Rachal
J. Horne
M. Igbanu
D. Jackson
E. Joiner
L. Korita
R. Jones
I. Hill
E. Ugboh
J. Earley
G. Christopoulos
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Rachal 18 29.9 15.0 6.7 1.7 2.0 0.8 1.9 50.8 28.2 80.2 1.9 4.8
J. Horne 18 25.9 11.7 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.3 1.1 43.5 35.2 84.2 1.0 3.8
M. Igbanu 18 23.9 10.0 4.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 1.6 50.0 0.0 68.2 1.5 2.8
D. Jackson 18 25.9 8.7 3.8 2.2 1.6 0.2 1.1 57.7 33.3 70.5 1.4 2.4
E. Joiner 17 26.4 6.4 3.5 3.2 0.8 0.2 1.8 40.9 28.1 66.7 0.4 3.2
L. Korita 17 23.0 5.9 2.5 1.0 0.6 0.1 1.2 35.2 33.9 69.6 0.2 2.4
R. Jones 16 17.9 5.8 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.9 34.8 36.0 66.7 0.4 2.5
I. Hill 18 20.9 5.0 1.9 2.2 1.0 0.1 2.4 36.7 23.8 50.0 0.2 1.7
E. Ugboh 17 9.5 2.1 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 48.6 0.0 33.3 0.8 1.1
J. Earley 17 5.9 1.2 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.6 0.0 20.0 0.7 0.7
G. Christopoulos 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 18 204.1 70.3 39.8 13.6 7.90 2.40 13.4 44.9 31.7 70.7 9.7 26.7
