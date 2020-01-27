NWEST
MICHST

No. 14 Michigan State in search of consistency vs. Northwestern

  • FLM
  • Jan 27, 2020

In an unexpected dogfight with upstart Illinois near the halfway point of the Big Ten Conference schedule, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is looking for better production from his 14th-ranked Spartans.

That's why he shook up the lineup before Sunday's 70-52 win at Minnesota, inserting freshmen Rocket Watts and Malik Hall while putting Aaron Henry and Marcus Bingham in reserve roles.

Watts produced 10 points and solid defense in 28 minutes, while Hall was good for seven points and six rebounds over 20 minutes.

With last-place Northwestern coming to the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Wednesday night for another Big Ten contest, Izzo might stay with the new lineup for another game. But he said after the victory at Minnesota that Henry could make a real difference in his team.

"It wasn't scrambling; I'm trying to find a consistency button," Izzo said. "You have to have three guys if you're going to win big, and we have 2 1/2 at times. I love the way (Aaron) responded, but I'm not done trying to figure out how to keep him consistent."

Henry chipped in nine points, four rebounds and four steals in 25 minutes, although he coughed up four turnovers. But that was just a blip on a day where Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) allowed the Golden Gophers to make only 28.1 percent of their field goal tries.

And with senior point guard Cassius Winston (18 points, 8 assists) and forward Xavier Tillman (17 points, 10 rebounds) having their way with Minnesota, the Spartans could get by with an occasional mistake.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' margin for error isn't quite as big. In fact, it's probably smaller than Muggsy Bogues. At 6-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference, they're plummeting toward 20 losses and a last-place finish.

Northwestern played well for most of Sunday night's 71-59 home loss to Ohio State, getting a game-high 20 points from Miller Kopp and 13 from Pat Spencer. But the Wildcats went from shooting 50 percent in the first half to 27 percent in the second half, dooming their chances of winning.

"Every time we had a chance to regain some momentum, we missed some free throws or some open shots," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "And they made them. I feel like we're getting better in a lot of ways, but the results aren't showing. We just have to stay upbeat."

The Wildcats did return one of their better players in point guard Boo Buie, who scored 10 points on Sunday night. Buie missed the previous five games with an injury.

The teams met on Dec. 18 in Evanston, with Michigan State winning 77-72 despite a great game from Buie, who had 26 points and four assists. But the Spartans doubled up Northwestern on the boards, 48-24.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Gaines
11 G
X. Tillman
23 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
37.5 Field Goal % 54.5
31.3 Three Point % 29.0
81.8 Free Throw % 64.5
away team logo
11
A. Gaines G
5.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG
home team logo
23
X. Tillman F
13.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG
12T
away team logo Northwestern 6-13 ---
home team logo 14 Michigan State 15-5 ---
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, Michigan
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 6-13 66.3 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo 14 Michigan State 15-5 77.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 18.7 APG
Key Players
11
A. Gaines G 5.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.7 APG 37.5 FG%
23
X. Tillman F 13.9 PPG 10.0 RPG 3.2 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Northwestern
Roster
M. Kopp
P. Spencer
B. Buie
R. Young
P. Nance
A. Gaines
R. Beran
A. Turner
J. Jones
R. Greer
T. Malnati
E. Zalewski
R. Dixon III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Kopp 19 31.8 13.6 3.8 1.1 0.5 0.3 1.2 42.5 40.0 86.7 0.9 2.8
P. Spencer 19 28.1 11.1 3.8 3.9 0.9 0.1 2.8 44.4 28.9 77.8 0.6 3.2
B. Buie 14 21.4 10.2 1.8 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.8 39.5 34.0 75.0 0.1 1.6
R. Young 19 27.0 9.8 6.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 1.3 58.0 25.0 64.8 2.3 4.1
P. Nance 18 28.2 9.2 6.4 1.7 0.4 0.8 1.4 38.3 27.7 73.1 0.9 5.4
A. Gaines 10 26.5 5.9 3.6 1.7 1.4 0.1 1.1 37.5 31.3 81.8 1.1 2.5
R. Beran 19 17.8 5.2 3.2 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.9 43.4 41.4 75.0 0.9 2.3
A. Turner 18 24.5 5.0 2.6 1.4 0.3 0.4 0.6 34.0 25.0 75.0 0.2 2.4
J. Jones 19 9.0 1.7 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.5 38.9 11.1 66.7 0.4 1.3
R. Greer 13 9.2 1.1 0.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 29.4 20.0 75.0 0.0 0.5
T. Malnati 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Zalewski 0.0 0.0 0.0
R. Dixon III 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 19 199.9 66.3 37.7 13.9 4.50 2.60 10.9 42.3 32.3 75.0 8.3 26.1
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
R. Watts
M. Hall
M. Bingham Jr.
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
J. Marble
C. George
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
B. Burke
S. Izzo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 19 31.8 18.0 2.4 6.1 1.3 0.1 3.1 42.8 37.4 85.4 0.3 2.2
X. Tillman 20 31.3 13.9 10.0 3.2 1.0 2.1 2.1 54.5 29.0 64.5 2.4 7.6
A. Henry 19 27.5 9.8 4.3 2.8 0.7 0.6 2.2 45.5 36.4 75.0 1.0 3.3
G. Brown 20 25.9 8.6 4.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 45.2 35.8 94.7 1.2 3.3
R. Watts 16 20.2 7.1 2.3 1.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 36.9 27.8 80.0 0.3 2.0
M. Hall 20 14.5 4.8 3.4 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.7 55.4 38.5 69.2 1.1 2.4
M. Bingham Jr. 20 12.5 4.4 4.5 0.5 0.3 1.5 0.6 41.3 21.7 70.0 1.3 3.2
T. Kithier 20 13.6 3.6 3.3 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.5 68.1 50.0 46.2 1.5 1.8
F. Loyer 20 8.2 3.5 0.6 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 42.9 48.3 95.0 0.1 0.5
K. Ahrens 16 12.7 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.8 41.3 35.5 57.1 0.3 1.1
J. Marble 18 6.2 2.0 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 66.7 0.0 57.1 0.4 1.4
C. George 11 3.8 1.4 2.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 35.7 28.6 50.0 0.7 1.4
J. Hoiberg 11 3.0 1.4 0.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 25.0 33.3 71.4 0.0 0.2
B. Washington 9 2.1 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 20.0 20.0 100.0 0.3 0.4
B. Burke 8 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Izzo 9 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 20 200.1 77.1 44.9 18.7 5.00 5.30 12.7 46.3 34.5 74.8 11.7 30.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores