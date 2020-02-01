UK
AUBURN

No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Auburn expect tough SEC battle

  • Feb 01, 2020

Kentucky will be trying to create a little separation in the Southeastern Conference race when it heads on the road for a clash with Auburn on Saturday in a matchup of two of the league's top three teams.

The No. 13 Wildcats will put a four-game winning streak up against the No. 17 Tigers (18-2, 5-2 SEC), who have won three in a row since losing consecutive road games at Alabama and Florida.

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1) currently are second in the league behind LSU (16-4, 7-0) and a win would give them a two-game bulge over the teams immediately behind them. The Tigers are alone in third and could move into a tie for second by beating the Wildcats.

Both teams are coming off midweek wins that were a little bit tougher than expected with Kentucky handling Vanderbilt 81-72 after trailing 35-28 at the half and Auburn rallying from a 19-point second-half deficit for an 83-82 double-overtime win at Ole Miss.

Both teams had issues with backcourt play in their respective games with Kentucky guards Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey charged with eight turnovers against Vanderbilt and Auburn guards J'Von McCormick (9) and Samir Doughty (3) struggling at Ole Miss.

"We had 12 turnovers from our point guards," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We've got to do a better job of that."

A key matchup in the game could be up front. Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards has emerged as a force inside, recording his ninth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes against Vandy despite foul trouble. He picked up two early personals and all but one of his rebounds came in the second half.

"I can't do that," Richards said. "Even if I was the seventh man on the bench coming up, I can't do that getting two fouls in two minutes. That's really bad."

Kentucky coach John Calipari freely acknowledges he wants the big guy on the court as much as possible, and he isn't afraid to play him a lot of minutes. Richards averages about 29 minutes a game.

"He's in unbelievable condition," Calipari said.

Richards will face a challenge from Auburn senior center Austin Wiley, who has recorded seven of his nine career double-doubles this season. Off the bench, forward Anfernee McLemore gives the Tigers a different look with his ability to stretch a defense with his 3-point shooting.

"When Anfernee plays and we have a stretch-5 out there, we become a completely different team, really hard to guard," Pearl said. "When Austin's in there, if we can't take advantage of Austin inside, he doesn't give us the advantage on the perimeter."

Kentucky has dominated the series 90-24, but the rivalry has taken a turn in recent years. Since the Wildcats went through a stretch of 32 wins in 33 games from 1990 through 2015, the two teams have split the last six meetings.

The Wildcats won both games in the regular season last year but the Tigers got the biggest win by beating the Wildcats 77-71 in overtime in the NCAA Midwest Region final to advance to their first Final Four.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Richards
4 F
S. Doughty
10 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
67.5 Field Goal % 40.3
Three Point % 30.8
73.6 Free Throw % 76.0
Kentucky
Roster
N. Richards
I. Quickley
A. Hagans
T. Maxey
E. Montgomery
N. Sestina
K. Brooks Jr.
K. Whitney
J. Juzang
B. Canada
R. Welch
B. Jordan
D. Allen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Richards 20 29.1 14.4 8.3 0.4 0.2 2.4 1.6 67.3 0.0 73.0 2.8 5.5
I. Quickley 19 31.6 13.8 4.3 1.9 0.8 0.2 1.6 40.5 39.5 91.5 0.8 3.5
A. Hagans 20 33.8 13.2 4.3 7.2 2.2 0.2 3.4 43.1 30.8 81.2 0.3 4.0
T. Maxey 20 33.3 13.2 4.2 2.9 0.7 0.4 2.3 43.0 30.6 82.1 0.4 3.8
E. Montgomery 17 23.3 6.9 5.4 0.6 0.2 0.9 1.2 52.0 20.0 60.0 1.5 3.8
N. Sestina 17 22.4 6.6 4.7 1.1 0.5 0.6 0.9 44.6 41.0 81.5 1.5 3.2
K. Brooks Jr. 20 15.9 5.1 3.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.1 44.2 17.6 60.0 1.1 2.2
K. Whitney 18 12.9 3.3 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.8 37.1 25.0 43.5 0.8 0.9
J. Juzang 17 11.5 2.4 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 31.3 17.4 75.0 0.5 1.7
B. Canada 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
R. Welch 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Jordan 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Allen 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 20 202.5 75.5 41 14.6 5.30 5.10 13.1 46.2 32.3 77.4 10.1 28.4
Auburn
Roster
S. Doughty
I. Okoro
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
A. McLemore
J. Johnson
D. Cambridge
A. Flanigan
J. Williams
P. Cook
T. Jones
B. Akingbola
L. Berman
M. Parker
T. Collier
W. Macoy
J. Franklin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Doughty 20 32.2 14.8 3.9 2.8 1.3 0.2 2.6 39.4 29.7 74.3 0.8 3.1
I. Okoro 20 31.3 12.9 4.5 2.2 1.0 1.0 2.0 53.1 26.2 69.4 2.0 2.5
J. McCormick 20 30.2 11.1 3.8 4.7 1.0 0.1 2.4 39.3 29.1 53.6 1.1 2.8
A. Wiley 20 20.6 10.1 9.2 0.5 0.4 1.7 1.6 53.6 0.0 70.4 3.1 6.1
D. Purifoy 20 27.6 9.5 5.0 1.4 0.8 0.3 1.2 39.6 30.7 80.5 1.5 3.5
A. McLemore 20 20.0 8.0 4.4 0.6 0.8 1.6 1.0 50.5 36.5 66.7 1.1 3.3
J. Johnson 20 13.3 4.8 1.5 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 41.2 45.6 73.7 0.5 1.0
D. Cambridge 20 11.0 3.9 2.0 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.9 32.5 23.1 0.5 1.5
A. Flanigan 20 12.8 3.2 2.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 44.3 20.0 27.8 0.8 1.8
J. Williams 8 2.4 1.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 62.5 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.4
P. Cook 2 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. Jones 10 3.7 0.6 1.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 18.2 0.0 40.0 0.4 0.6
B. Akingbola 11 2.0 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.3 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
L. Berman 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Parker 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Collier 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Macoy 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Franklin 5 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 20 203.6 79.3 44.6 13.6 6.40 5.50 13.4 44.3 31.4 66.7 13.3 27.8
