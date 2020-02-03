DUKE
BC

Confident on road, No. 7 Duke travels to Boston College

  • FLM
  • Feb 03, 2020

Duke has improved when it comes to dealing with game pressure, and that has paid off for the seventh-ranked Blue Devils.

They've won three straight games, including the last two contests that had single-digit margins coming down the stretch. Their most recent victory came Saturday night at Syracuse.

"We love playing road games because of that kind of stuff," Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley told reporters recently. "We've got to win regardless. We've got to do what we have to do."

Tuesday night, the Blue Devils will be back on the road, seeking to stretch their winning streak to four games when they visit Boston College for an Atlantic Coast Conference meeting.

Duke (18-3, 8-2) has won 13 of the past 14 meetings with the Eagles, but the setback came in the most recent trip to Boston on Dec. 9, 2017.

Boston College (11-11, 5-6) had lost 12 in a row to North Carolina before pulling out Saturday night's 71-70 road victory.

Duke's 97-88 victory at Syracuse on Saturday night reflected the most points for the Blue Devils in an ACC road game in 18 years. Part of the scoring came from a season-high 29 made free throws (on 33 attempts).

Seeing how Duke sliced through Syracuse's zone could factor into how Boston College approaches the game. The Eagles turned to a zone set-up for some late-game possessions in the North Carolina game.

"We don't play zone a lot but they were attacking the basket," Boston College coach Jim Christian said.

The Eagles also will need to find an answer for Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. The center put up 26 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in the Syracuse game. He was named ACC Player of the Week, and his 17 boards matched Patrick Ewing and Adonal Foyle for the most ever by a visiting player at the Carrier Dome.

"Not that he hasn't before, but he played really hungry," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We needed it."

The Blue Devils are used to having big production from Carey, who is averaging 17.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

"I see it every day so nothing is really new anymore," Duke guard Tre Jones said. "He has been so dominant down low."

Duke got freshman forward Wendell Moore Jr. back on Saturday. He played for the first time in nearly a month since surgery for a broken bone in his hand and posted five points in 24 minutes.

Tuesday's meeting will be a rematch of Duke's 88-49 romp past Boston College at home on Dec. 31. That makes it the second matchup for Eagles guard Derryck Thornton, who began his career with the Blue Devils before transferring to Southern California and ending up with Boston College. Thornton had six points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field in the first meeting with Duke.

Thornton made key plays at both ends of the court in the North Carolina game.

"Derryck got us settled down and took care of the basketball," Christian said.

The Blue Devils had only two players in double-figure scoring in the first Boston College game, which marked their ACC home opener. Freshman forward Matthew Hurt racked up 25 points and Moore had 11.

This time, Boston College will have senior forward Nik Popovic in action, potentially making a difference from the first meeting with Duke when he was out with an injury. Popovic provided 10 points in 24 minutes against North Carolina.

Duke was without assistant coach Jon Scheyer for the Syracuse game. Earlier in the day, he had an emergency appendectomy.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
1
V. Carey Jr. C 1
17.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.1 APG
home team logo
11
D. Thornton G 11
12.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.6 APG
12T
away team logo 7 Duke 18-3 ---
home team logo Boston College 11-11 ---
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Duke 18-3 83.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Boston College 11-11 64.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
1
V. Carey Jr. 17.8 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.1 APG 59.7 FG%
11
D. Thornton 12.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.6 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Duke
Roster
V. Carey Jr.
T. Jones
C. Stanley
M. Hurt
W. Moore Jr.
J. Baker
A. O'Connell
J. White
J. Goldwire
J. DeLaurier
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Carey Jr. 21 24.7 17.8 8.9 1.1 0.7 1.6 2.0 59.7 45.5 60.8 2.8 6.1
T. Jones 19 34.1 15.0 3.9 6.8 2.0 0.4 2.8 44.0 36.2 74.7 0.6 3.3
C. Stanley 20 25.6 12.3 4.4 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.8 51.5 35.8 72.9 1.7 2.7
M. Hurt 21 22.9 11.3 3.9 1.0 0.4 0.9 1.0 50.8 41.5 75.0 1.7 2.2
W. Moore Jr. 15 22.3 7.2 3.7 2.1 1.1 0.1 2.5 44.2 50.0 74.1 1.7 2.0
J. Baker 19 13.6 6.2 0.9 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.6 42.9 41.4 100.0 0.1 0.8
A. O'Connell 21 12.8 5.4 2.2 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.8 40.4 25.0 61.1 0.6 1.7
J. White 21 19.3 4.3 3.8 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.9 44.1 37.8 72.2 1.0 2.7
J. Goldwire 21 22.3 4.3 2.2 2.6 1.6 0.2 0.7 47.9 34.4 62.5 0.5 1.7
J. DeLaurier 21 13.2 3.9 3.9 0.7 0.5 0.9 0.9 60.0 0.0 64.7 1.4 2.4
J. Robinson 10 4.1 0.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.7 0.2 22.2 22.2 0.0 0.1 0.7
M. Buckmire 6 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 21 201.2 83.4 42.9 16.7 8.90 6.30 13.5 48.9 36.4 68.7 13.0 26.8
Boston College
Roster
D. Thornton
J. Heath
N. Popovic
J. Hamilton
J. Hamilton
S. Mitchell
C. Felder
J. Rishwain
C. Herren Jr.
K. Williams
L. Kraljevic
A. Kenny
M. DiLuccio
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
J. Noel
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Thornton 20 30.5 12.8 3.0 3.6 1.3 0.3 3.3 39.1 24.7 75.0 0.4 2.7
J. Heath 21 32.0 12.4 3.1 2.0 1.5 0.0 1.9 42.3 38.2 55.6 0.7 2.4
N. Popovic 13 25.8 10.5 5.1 1.4 0.6 0.5 2.1 44.0 29.0 69.4 1.1 4.0
J. Hamilton 17 25.7 10.1 4.4 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.8 43.2 30.0 82.8 1.1 3.2
J. Hamilton 19 25.3 8.8 2.5 0.9 1.1 0.1 0.6 45.9 34.7 77.1 0.7 1.8
S. Mitchell 21 31.4 6.9 8.3 2.8 2.3 1.0 1.7 43.2 24.2 51.9 3.2 5.0
C. Felder 22 21.3 6.1 4.2 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.3 41.1 17.2 61.5 1.2 3.0
J. Rishwain 21 15.7 4.3 1.9 1.0 0.9 0.1 1.2 32.9 34.4 58.3 0.2 1.7
C. Herren Jr. 17 8.8 1.8 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 24.4 31.6 100.0 0.1 0.6
K. Williams 16 6.9 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.3 20.8 17.6 83.3 0.4 0.3
L. Kraljevic 15 6.4 0.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.8 55.6 50.0 50.0 0.1 0.8
A. Kenny 4 7.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 11.1 14.3 0.0 0.0 1.0
M. DiLuccio 4 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Holtze 4 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
W. Jackowitz 4 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Noel 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 22 199.8 64.8 36.2 12.3 8.60 2.80 13.7 40.5 30.2 64.8 9.1 24.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores