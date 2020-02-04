PSU
MICHST

No. 16 Michigan State braces for upstart No. 22 Penn State

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

Penn State will go for its fifth consecutive victory when it travels to No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.

The No. 22-ranked Nittany Lions improved to 16-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten Conference following a 76-64 win at Nebraska last Saturday. It was their first win at Nebraska since 1995.

Myles Dread led Penn State with 14 points, Myreon Jones and Lamar Stevens added 13 apiece and Mike Watkins picked up his 32nd career double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

"For our team to be the best we can be, I have to keep pursuing rebounds," Watkins said. "That's something that I'm good at, and I'm going to try to keep that (momentum) going."

This is only the third time in program history that the Nittany Lions have gone 6-4 through their first 10 conference games, along with the 1995-96 and 2008-09 teams.

Penn State has been at its best with offensive balance up and down its roster. That's exactly what has transpired during this four-game winning streak.

Penn State went on a 30-11 run early in the second half to dismantle the Cornhuskers. During the spurt, numerous players were key components to sealing the win.

"I thought that (the second-half run) was a really balanced effort from the whole team," Stevens said. "We got contributions from everybody and when everyone can contribute, that gives us a huge boost of confidence. It was a great team win."

The Nittany Lions' defense was terrific once again, and for the third straight game it held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting from the field.

Michigan State will enter this matchup with a 16-6 mark, including 8-3 in the Big Ten. It holds an impressive 10-1 record at home this season, with the Spartans' only home loss against No. 7 Duke in early December.

In their previous game, the Spartans were nipped 64-63 at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Michigan State trailed by 16 points at halftime, made a furious comeback to climb within three before ultimately falling by one.

Cassius Winston led the way with 23 points, Rocket Watts added a career-best 16 and Xavier Tillman swept 14 rebounds. But it wasn't enough as Tillman shot 3 of 15 for his seven points.

"That's the shame of basketball," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "You know, that looks like why we lost the game. We lost the game in the first half because we guarded nobody. So then you give a team energy, a fan base energy. And for you, it's depressing."

Watts was able to give the Spartans a major lift as he started in place of Gabe Brown, who was ill. Watts dropped in four 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

"They were just getting open shots, and we can't execute down the stretch," Watts said. "I think we had like six times to take the lead, six possessions, and we didn't. So we gotta do a better job of executing down the stretch and coming out at the beginning of the game hard.

"I feel like every away game, teams get hot and go up on. We gotta just figure out how we're gonna come out aggressive."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
11
L. Stevens F 11
16.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG
home team logo
5
C. Winston G 5
18.2 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 5.7 APG
12T
away team logo 22 Penn State 16-5 ---
home team logo 16 Michigan State 16-6 ---
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, Michigan
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Penn State 16-5 76.9 PPG 43.2 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 16 Michigan State 16-6 76.5 PPG 45 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
11
L. Stevens 16.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.1 APG 45.5 FG%
5
C. Winston 18.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.7 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Penn State
Roster
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Watkins
I. Brockington
M. Dread
C. Jones Jr.
S. Lundy
J. Wheeler
J. Harrar
S. Beattie
T. Buttrick
K. McCloskey
T. Nussbaum
G. Hazle
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Stevens 21 29.4 16.5 7.0 2.1 1.2 1.2 2.7 45.5 25.4 70.9 1.5 5.5
M. Jones 21 29.2 13.8 3.0 2.9 1.3 0.1 1.6 45.0 39.0 79.2 0.5 2.5
M. Watkins 21 22.0 9.8 8.2 0.6 1.0 2.9 1.3 56.3 0.0 52.9 2.5 5.7
I. Brockington 21 21.5 9.1 2.8 0.9 1.0 0.1 1.6 44.7 22.2 71.2 1.0 1.8
M. Dread 21 23.7 7.9 3.0 2.0 0.9 0.0 1.0 32.5 29.9 90.6 0.8 2.3
C. Jones Jr. 21 18.4 7.2 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 38.8 32.6 61.5 0.3 2.2
S. Lundy 21 12.1 4.3 2.2 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.3 40.8 39.5 64.0 0.6 1.6
J. Wheeler 21 23.8 3.7 2.9 2.9 1.8 0.1 1.7 51.7 43.8 55.6 0.6 2.2
J. Harrar 21 14.9 3.2 3.5 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.5 64.1 0.0 63.0 1.7 1.8
S. Beattie 4 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Buttrick 14 4.3 1.4 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 25.0 21.4 75.0 0.6 0.5
K. McCloskey 8 3.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Nussbaum 5 1.4 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.2
G. Hazle 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 21 199.9 76.9 43.2 14.4 8.50 5.60 12.0 44.4 32.0 68.0 11.4 28.2
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
R. Watts
M. Hall
M. Bingham Jr.
F. Loyer
T. Kithier
K. Ahrens
J. Marble
C. George
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
B. Burke
S. Izzo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 21 31.7 18.2 2.4 5.7 1.2 0.0 3.0 43.4 39.5 86.0 0.2 2.1
X. Tillman 22 31.5 13.5 10.1 3.3 1.1 2.0 2.0 52.4 29.7 65.6 2.5 7.6
A. Henry 21 27.8 9.4 4.2 2.9 0.7 0.5 2.2 43.8 36.7 75.7 1.0 3.2
G. Brown 22 24.7 8.1 4.1 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 45.0 35.2 94.7 1.1 3.0
R. Watts 18 20.1 7.3 2.2 1.8 0.6 0.0 1.4 36.6 27.5 80.0 0.2 1.9
M. Hall 22 14.8 4.7 3.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 55.7 35.7 71.4 1.1 2.4
M. Bingham Jr. 22 12.5 4.4 4.4 0.5 0.3 1.5 0.5 41.3 20.8 69.4 1.2 3.2
F. Loyer 22 8.6 3.9 0.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 47.1 50.0 95.0 0.0 0.5
T. Kithier 22 13.3 3.3 3.1 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 64.7 50.0 46.2 1.5 1.7
K. Ahrens 18 12.6 3.3 1.5 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.8 42.0 38.2 57.1 0.3 1.2
J. Marble 20 6.1 2.1 1.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 64.0 0.0 62.5 0.5 1.4
C. George 12 3.8 1.3 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 35.7 28.6 50.0 0.7 1.3
J. Hoiberg 12 3.0 1.3 0.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 22.2 33.3 71.4 0.0 0.2
B. Washington 9 2.1 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 20.0 20.0 100.0 0.3 0.4
B. Burke 8 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Izzo 10 1.4 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 22 200.1 76.5 45 18.6 5.10 5.30 12.6 45.8 35.1 75.4 11.6 30.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores