IOWAST
WVU

No. 13 WVU looks for shooting turnaround vs. Iowa State

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

West Virginia struggles to make shots from the perimeter, which places a heavy load on its defense, its depth and its potent post attack.

Those aspects will be at the forefront again when the No. 13 Mountaineers host Iowa State on Wednesday in another key Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) showed their inside prowess on Saturday in a 66-57 home win over Kansas State that avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) heads back on the road after a 72-68 loss at Texas on Saturday that was the Cyclones' third straight setback and eighth in their past 10 games.

There have been plenty of times this year that the Mountaineers have overwhelmed opponents with their depth and toughness, especially in the paint, and they used that formula to push past Iowa State. Forward Derek Culver paced West Virginia with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

It was Culver's 15th double-double in points and rebounds and his 26th double-figure rebounding effort in 47 career games in his two seasons as a Mountaineer.

"The big fella had a pretty good game," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of the sophomore.

West Virginia once again struggled to hit its open shots, going 6 of 19 from 3-point range and 21 of 50 overall from the floor (42 percent). Besides Culver, the other 11 who played for the Mountaineers on Saturday went a combined 13 of 35 (37.1 percent).

"For whatever reason, we're just not making any shots," Huggins said. "The problem is you don't make a perimeter shot and now you've got to throw it to the bigs to have any chance at all to win the game. We just keep chucking up perimeter shots that are just not going in, and I tried everybody."

Iowa State led by a point at the half at Texas and by as many as eight on Tyrese Haliburton's jumper with 12:45 to play.

However, the Cyclones allowed a late 11-0 Texas run and surrendered the lead with 1:06 to play. Iowa State ultimately was doomed by two Rasir Bolton missed layups in the final minute and a late turnover that prevented a shot to tie or win the game.

One of Iowa State coach Steve Prohm's biggest points of emphasis for his team, win or lose, has been a lack of composure and execution during either brief or extended runs by the Cyclones' opponents. Iowa State remains winless (0-6) on the road this season.

"We've had a couple gut punches this year," Prohm said. "We just have to figure out how to fight through it. Obviously, that's really disappointing for our team and our guys. We put ourselves in great position to win a game, and in the last minute and a half, it all flipped."

Haliburton and Bolton scored 14 points each to lead the Cyclones vs. the Longhorns, and Solomon Young added 13 points.

"We were right there," Haliburton said. "Especially in Big 12, it's the last minute or two minutes."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
P. Nixon
11 G
J. Haley
10 G
22.1 Min. Per Game 22.1
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
33.3 Field Goal % 57.5
23.2 Three Point % 25.0
63.4 Free Throw % 63.9
away team logo
11
P. Nixon G
8.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.9 APG
home team logo
10
J. Haley G
9.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.6 APG
12T
away team logo Iowa State 9-12 ---
home team logo 13 West Virginia 17-4 ---
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 9-12 74.7 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo 13 West Virginia 17-4 73.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
11
P. Nixon G 8.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.9 APG 33.3 FG%
10
J. Haley G 9.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 57.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Iowa State
Roster
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
S. Young
P. Nixon
G. Conditt IV
M. Jacobson
T. Lewis
T. Jackson
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
N. Schuster
E. Steyer
C. Boothe
N. Jenkins
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Haliburton 20 37.2 15.7 6.0 6.8 2.5 0.7 2.8 50.0 41.0 83.7 1.5 4.5
R. Bolton 21 31.2 15.2 3.7 2.8 1.0 0.0 2.7 41.5 33.0 82.0 0.5 3.1
S. Young 21 19.1 8.9 3.9 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.1 53.5 50.0 78.6 1.6 2.3
P. Nixon 21 28.1 8.1 2.9 1.9 1.1 0.2 0.9 33.3 23.2 63.4 0.2 2.7
G. Conditt IV 21 17.4 8.0 4.8 0.5 0.6 1.9 1.4 60.0 0.0 59.3 2.0 2.8
M. Jacobson 21 23.0 7.1 5.3 0.7 0.3 0.4 1.2 41.4 31.3 71.9 2.0 3.3
T. Lewis 13 11.3 5.0 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.6 48.9 33.3 75.0 1.0 0.8
T. Jackson 20 18.9 3.9 1.8 1.3 1.0 0.1 1.1 32.9 34.5 70.0 0.1 1.7
Z. Griffin 21 11.0 3.7 2.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.6 47.7 32.4 55.6 0.7 1.6
C. Grill 18 10.8 1.8 1.5 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.4 27.9 17.2 57.1 0.2 1.3
N. Schuster 6 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Steyer 6 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Boothe 6 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.2
N. Jenkins 6 1.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 21 201.1 74.7 37.9 15.1 7.70 4.40 12.5 44.3 31.7 73.4 10.5 24.9
West Virginia
Roster
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
M. McBride
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
S. McNeil
C. Harler
T. Sherman
B. Knapper
G. Osabuohien
J. McCabe
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Tshiebwe 21 23.0 11.2 9.0 0.3 0.7 1.3 2.0 59.9 0.0 67.3 3.9 5.2
D. Culver 21 24.3 11.0 9.2 2.0 0.9 0.6 2.2 46.3 0.0 58.8 2.9 6.3
M. McBride 21 22.1 10.2 2.3 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.3 42.9 38.0 75.0 0.4 1.9
J. Haley 20 22.1 9.0 4.6 1.6 1.2 0.2 1.7 57.5 25.0 63.9 1.6 3.0
E. Matthews Jr. 21 22.0 6.8 3.7 0.6 0.4 0.2 1.2 41.1 32.7 58.8 1.1 2.6
S. McNeil 21 13.1 5.0 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.6 33.8 79.2 0.2 0.8
C. Harler 21 16.3 4.9 1.1 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.8 42.2 30.8 50.0 0.5 0.6
T. Sherman 21 12.0 4.3 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 35.4 28.0 81.8 0.4 0.6
B. Knapper 19 9.7 3.7 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.9 32.0 27.8 85.7 0.1 0.7
G. Osabuohien 18 18.9 3.3 4.3 1.9 1.3 0.3 1.4 41.5 0.0 50.0 1.6 2.8
J. McCabe 21 13.8 3.2 0.9 1.9 0.7 0.0 1.3 27.4 20.8 81.8 0.1 0.7
L. Routt 20 6.6 1.5 1.8 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.4 45.8 0.0 47.1 1.0 0.9
S. Macke 6 2.2 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 18.2 25.0 100.0 0.0 0.2
J. Bridges 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 21 199.6 73.3 43.7 12.7 8.00 3.70 14.6 43.6 30.1 64.9 14.8 26.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores