No. 10 Villanova aims to come back vs. No. 19 Butler

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

Villanova will attempt to respond from a 15-point home loss to Creighton when it travels to No. 19 Butler on Wednesday.

The No. 10-ranked Wildcats fell 76-61 to the Bluejays on Saturday but still enter Wednesday's matchup with an impressive record of 17-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big East.

"I've been saying this all year: Every game in this league is going to be a battle. If you don't play your best, you're going to get beat," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "We weren't that bad. They just really played well. We've said this when we've won some games.

"We're still a team that's learning and growing. Creighton just played an all-around better basketball game than us. They did a great job defensively and hit big, timely shots."

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore paced the Wildcats with 18 points each. But the team made just 7 of 26 shots from beyond the arc, which ultimately cost the Wildcats.

Villanova, which defeated Butler 76-61 on Jan. 21, will look for a regular-season sweep.

After a tough home loss for Villanova, the challenge to win at Butler just became more daunting.

"I'm not happy with the way we played, but I've got to give them more credit than I'm disappointed in us," Wright said.

Junior Jermaine Samuels continues to be bothered by a left foot sprain in the rugged Big East.

"He's coming back in a good fashion; just a little stiffness he's going to have to play through," Wright told Inquirer.com. "But it's just part of coming back from this type of injury. Can't hurt it."

In its most recent game, Butler was beaten at home by Providence, 65-61, on Saturday. Still, the Bulldogs enter this game with a record of 17-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Without starting point guard Aaron Thompson for a third consecutive game, the Bulldogs looked out of sync on offense, going 1 of 14 on 3-pointers.

"We didn't shoot it well, but Providence had a lot to do with that. They made it really tough to get our guys open," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "We let (Luwane) Pipkins get loose for too many looks, and he made us pay. This is life in the Big East. You're across from a good team every night. We need to come back to practice with a sense of urgency and an attention to detail with another great team coming in here Wednesday night (Villanova)."

Kamar Baldwin paced Butler with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and continued to perform at a high level. But Providence was keying on Butler and forcing the ball out of Baldwin's hands. Look for a similar defensive strategy by Villanova.

"I thought they were just taking away Kamar," Bryce Nze told the Indianapolis Star after scoring 12 points against the Friars. "Taking away a lot of passes, denying passes. And that's on me. I gotta dribble-post, take care of the ball better. So I'm gonna fix that, work on that."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Gillespie
2 G
A. Thompson
2 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
41.9 Field Goal % 48.0
36.2 Three Point % 8.3
84.0 Free Throw % 60.8
away team logo
2
C. Gillespie G
15.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.6 APG
home team logo
2
A. Thompson G
6.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 5.1 APG
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Villanova 17-4 73.9 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 19 Butler 17-5 69.0 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.0 APG
Villanova
Roster
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
J. Samuels
C. Swider
B. Slater
B. Antoine
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Arcidiacono
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Gillespie 21 33.4 15.3 3.6 4.6 1.4 0.1 2.0 41.9 36.2 84.0 0.1 3.4
S. Bey 21 33.6 15.0 5.2 2.5 0.8 0.5 1.4 47.5 45.3 78.8 1.6 3.6
J. Moore 21 29.1 11.1 2.8 2.0 0.7 0.1 1.7 40.3 36.2 78.6 0.4 2.4
J. Robinson-Earl 21 32.2 11.0 9.7 2.0 1.2 0.7 2.4 45.2 30.2 86.6 2.6 7.0
J. Samuels 20 29.6 10.9 5.1 1.8 1.1 0.9 1.5 46.3 26.9 71.0 1.3 3.8
C. Swider 21 21.1 7.3 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 1.0 47.2 37.0 85.7 0.9 2.4
B. Slater 21 13.0 1.8 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.5 37.5 16.7 30.8 0.5 1.1
B. Antoine 14 5.9 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 30.4 13.3 100.0 0.1 0.3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 19 6.1 1.2 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.4 57.9 0.0 0.0 0.6 1.2
C. Arcidiacono 6 2.8 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.5 20.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Saunders 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Hoehn 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 21 201.1 73.9 40.1 14.9 6.20 3.00 11.2 44.1 34.9 78.1 9.5 26.9
Butler
Roster
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
B. Nze
J. Tucker
B. Golden
A. Thompson
D. Smits
K. Battle
C. David
H. Baddley
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
C. Donovan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Baldwin 22 31.1 16.0 4.3 3.1 1.0 0.5 2.2 40.9 29.8 86.3 0.4 4.0
S. McDermott 22 32.4 11.8 6.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.7 50.0 41.6 86.0 0.9 5.1
B. Nze 22 28.6 9.4 6.8 1.5 0.9 0.7 2.0 62.9 50.0 60.0 2.4 4.5
J. Tucker 21 22.7 9.3 4.2 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.4 38.0 39.4 78.2 0.8 3.5
B. Golden 22 20.6 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.5 0.2 1.5 51.1 29.4 70.0 1.5 2.2
A. Thompson 19 32.5 6.6 3.5 5.1 0.9 0.6 2.1 48.0 8.3 60.8 0.4 3.1
D. Smits 12 11.1 3.8 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 1.0 53.3 0.0 76.5 1.2 0.8
K. Battle 20 11.1 3.1 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.7 35.0 35.5 61.5 0.0 1.0
C. David 17 13.8 2.6 1.8 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.4 38.9 26.1 68.8 0.7 1.1
H. Baddley 16 12.6 2.5 1.1 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 48.5 26.7 40.0 0.3 0.9
M. Hastings 3 2.7 0.7 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.7
J. Mulloy 10 5.0 0.6 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.6
C. Donovan 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 22 201.1 69.0 38.1 13.0 5.00 2.70 11.6 46.3 34.5 73.0 8.7 26.8
