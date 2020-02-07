GONZAG
The cream of the West Coast Conference over the past decade will meet for the first time this season when the second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs travel to Moraga, Calif., to face the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday.

Since the 2002-2003 season, either the Bulldogs or the Gaels has captured the West Coast Conference regular-season title. And either Gonzaga or Saint Mary's has been the WCC tournament winner since 2009.

The Bulldogs will have revenge on their minds after losing to the Gaels in the conference championship game in March at Las Vegas. Saint Mary's held the Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 1 at the time, to 47 points, their lowest total of the season.

Both teams are coming off wins on Thursday night. Gonzaga (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference) defeated Loyola Marymount 85-67 for its 16th straight victory and 36th consecutive home win. Saint Mary's (20-5, 7-3) edged San Diego, 66-60.

Filip Petrusev led the Bulldogs' win with 21 points. Gonzaga once again was without Killian Tillie (injured ankle), and once again, freshman Drew Timme stepped up and scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals.

"Drew's doing a great job of delivering inside. That's probably three or four games in a row where he's done a nice job," coach Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review after the game. "And he's getting better defensively, so that's a really good sign for us. We need another interior defender to help shore that up, especially when Killian's not healthy."

Tillie took part in Thursday's shootaround and could be available for Saturday's matchup between the conference's top two teams.

In the Gaels' win, Jordan Ford scored a game-high 19 points while dishing out a season-best six assists. The senior came into the game leading the nation in total minutes and played all 40 on Thursday.

Ford sealed the win by beating the shot clock to put the Gaels up by four with 30 seconds left. His heroics left quite an impression on San Diego coach Sam Scholl.

"He's outstanding, and I thought we did a real good job defending him and he still got 19," Scholl told the San Diego Union Tribune. "He just makes big plays. (He's) a winner, tremendous heart. I love the passion he plays with."

Ford's play, as well as Tanner Krebs', should be no surprise to Few. Ford scored a game-high 17 points in the WCC title win over Gonzaga in March, while Krebs scored 13 and had three steals. Against the Toreros on Thursday, Krebs scored 10 points.

Few will also have to find a way to stop Malik Fitts, who recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds on Thursday.

But it's not like the Bulldogs don't have the firepower to match the Gaels, even without Tillie. Corey Kispert scored 11 points and recorded five steals, and Admon Gilder came off the bench and scored 17 points.

"Admon was an offensive spark, but he was really good defensively," Few said. "We put him on (Eli) Scott a lot and he's shown to be a good matchup on some of these hybrid forwards we've been dealing with that are big, strong and athletic, but maybe a little too quick for our bigs."

Gonzaga
Roster
F. Petrusev
C. Kispert
K. Tillie
A. Gilder
J. Ayayi
R. Woolridge
D. Timme
A. Watson
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
W. Graves
M. Lang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
F. Petrusev 25 25.3 17.2 7.8 1.2 0.7 1.0 2.1 57.0 10.0 65.2 2.3 5.5
C. Kispert 25 32.6 14.0 3.9 2.2 1.0 0.4 1.5 47.8 43.8 81.2 0.9 3.0
K. Tillie 17 23.8 12.6 5.0 2.0 1.1 1.0 0.9 49.7 38.2 73.0 1.2 3.8
A. Gilder 25 25.0 11.2 3.1 1.9 1.2 0.2 0.9 42.4 37.8 76.2 0.8 2.4
J. Ayayi 25 29.2 11.0 6.2 3.5 1.4 0.2 1.4 49.0 35.1 78.3 1.4 4.8
R. Woolridge 25 32.1 10.3 4.5 4.5 1.3 0.2 1.9 52.2 44.3 60.7 0.7 3.8
D. Timme 25 21.2 9.9 5.6 1.4 0.7 1.0 1.4 60.5 33.3 59.3 2.2 3.4
A. Watson 15 14.7 4.9 3.1 1.5 1.2 0.5 0.8 53.8 11.1 57.1 1.0 2.1
P. Zakharov 16 4.9 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 66.7 50.0 60.0 0.4 0.6
M. Arlauskas 19 5.9 1.5 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 41.7 12.5 63.6 0.4 0.6
W. Graves 10 2.1 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 80.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
M. Lang 17 3.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 33.3 36.4 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 25 201.0 88.5 43.3 17.3 8.00 4.20 11.1 51.2 38.7 68.1 11.4 29.2
Saint Mary's
Roster
J. Ford
M. Fitts
T. Krebs
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
D. Fotu
K. Zoriks
A. Ducas
J. Perry
E. Thomas
A. Menzies
L. Johnson
K. Bowen
D. Sheets
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Ford 25 37.3 21.0 3.0 2.2 1.4 0.0 1.5 48.2 41.8 81.3 0.6 2.4
M. Fitts 25 34.4 16.9 7.8 1.5 1.4 0.3 2.0 48.0 41.7 78.2 1.1 6.7
T. Krebs 24 30.7 10.5 4.1 0.9 1.0 0.4 1.0 44.6 42.6 85.4 1.0 3.1
M. Tass 14 23.7 6.6 3.6 2.2 0.6 1.3 1.1 53.4 0.0 75.0 0.9 2.8
T. Kuhse 24 26.0 5.8 3.0 4.0 0.6 0.1 1.6 39.2 36.1 71.7 0.5 2.5
D. Fotu 25 17.9 5.5 3.0 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 64.7 0.0 63.6 1.0 2.0
K. Zoriks 16 12.6 4.2 1.2 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 54.1 63.6 81.3 0.1 1.1
A. Ducas 25 15.3 4.2 2.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 51.4 45.7 87.5 1.0 1.5
J. Perry 8 8.0 3.3 2.6 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.5 55.0 0.0 80.0 0.8 1.9
E. Thomas 16 5.8 2.5 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 46.4 42.1 75.0 0.4 0.6
A. Menzies 19 5.6 2.5 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.4 58.3 0.0 40.0 0.5 1.3
L. Johnson 19 8.1 1.6 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 28.6 23.1 75.0 0.3 0.7
K. Bowen 22 9.1 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.4 44.0 16.7 42.9 0.5 0.9
D. Sheets 7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 205.8 76.8 35.1 13.0 6.80 2.20 10.1 48.3 41.7 74.6 8.1 24.8
