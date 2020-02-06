OKLAST
Top-ranked Baylor keeps rolling through the daunting Big 12 Conference, and is showing little sign of slowing down.

But the Bears must be wary of Oklahoma State come Saturday afternoon in Waco, Texas, because they know how close the Cowboys came to beating them the first time the two teams played this season. The Bears won that game 75-68, rallying from 12 points down over the final nine minutes on Jan. 18.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) readied for the rematch with Oklahoma State with a 73-67 victory at Kansas State on Monday. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State brings a modicum of momentum into its tussle with the Bears after defeating TCU 72-57 at home on Wednesday. It was just the Cowboys' second win in their past 10 games.

The Bears extended their school-record 19-game winning streak with the win over Kansas State It is the nation's second-longest active streak behind San Diego State (23). Baylor has tied the best 21-game start in program history (20-1 in 2016-17).

The Baylor defense flexed its muscle early on as the Wildcats missed their first seven shots and didn't hit their first bucket until almost 7 1/2 minutes into the game.

"I thought we got out to a great start," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. "Foul trouble kind of slowed the run down and made us change rotations. Credit K-State, they came back. They're not going to give you the game, they're not going to die. You have to beat them, it's a 40-minute game."

Jared Butler led Baylor against the Wildcats, draining 4 of his 8 3-pointers from and scoring 20 points as the Bears snapped a six-game losing skid in the series with Kansas State.

MaCio Teague scored 15 points and Davion Mitchell added 13 points and seven assists for Baylor, which is off to its best start in conference since the 1947-48 team won its first 10 games in the Southwest Conference.

The Cowboys head to Waco after what might be their best overall performance in the past month, stifling TCU over the middle part of the second half then making the plays needed in the stretch to earn their first win in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State used a 19-2 run to sweep to a 59-45 lead as the Horned Frogs missed seven straight shots, went more than six minutes without a point and went 10:09 of the second half without a field goal.

Isaac Likekele scored 15 points and distributed 11 assists in the win Oklahoma State while Thomas Dziagwa added 14 points off the bench thanks to four 3-pointers. Yor Anei tallied 14 points and Cameron McGriff hit for 10 for Oklahoma State (11-11, 1-8).

The Cowboys entered the game 0-8 in conference games, tying the 1929-30 team for the only time in school history to begin the conference slate with eight straight losses.

"I'm unbelievably happy for our players," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "It's been a tough road to hoe pretty much since November ended, to be honest. We've had some success, but it's been spotty. We've had a lot of moments where we're scratching our heads trying to figure it out.

"Tonight, what they showed is that they continue to work and believe in each other."

Key Players
L. Waters III
21 G
M. Teague
31 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.9 Field Goal % 40.4
33.7 Three Point % 34.4
76.6 Free Throw % 82.9
21
L. Waters III G
11.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.4 APG
31
M. Teague G
14.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.1 APG
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma State 11-11 67.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 1 Baylor 20-1 72.2 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
21
L. Waters III G 11.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 39.9 FG%
31
M. Teague G 14.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.1 APG 40.4 FG%
Oklahoma State
Roster
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
A. Anderson III
J. Laurent
C. Harris Jr.
K. Boone
H. Roessink
D. Mitchell
T. Reeves
J. Hadlock
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Likekele 18 31.8 11.6 4.7 4.6 2.1 0.3 2.4 47.1 23.1 68.2 0.8 3.8
L. Waters III 21 30.7 11.3 4.8 2.4 1.1 0.0 1.7 39.9 33.7 76.6 0.7 4.1
C. McGriff 22 28.7 10.5 6.6 1.3 0.3 0.2 1.9 40.4 27.0 81.5 2.1 4.5
T. Dziagwa 21 24.7 9.1 1.5 1.0 0.6 0.0 1.2 40.5 41.9 77.8 0.1 1.3
Y. Anei 22 20.3 8.4 4.8 0.5 0.6 2.0 1.0 47.0 0.0 74.7 1.8 3.0
A. Anderson III 21 16.6 5.0 2.7 1.4 1.2 0.3 2.1 36.0 9.1 75.9 0.4 2.2
J. Laurent 20 14.0 4.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 42.5 23.5 76.0 1.1 1.3
C. Harris Jr. 22 15.0 3.4 1.1 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.5 28.7 20.3 36.4 0.1 1.0
K. Boone 21 10.6 3.3 2.9 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.5 49.2 0.0 53.8 1.1 1.7
H. Roessink 14 8.9 1.1 1.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 23.1 9.1 18.2 0.7 1.1
D. Mitchell 9 8.2 0.9 0.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.3 50.0 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.6
T. Reeves 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Hadlock 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 22 200.0 67.0 39.5 12.0 7.20 3.80 12.6 40.7 30.4 72.0 10.7 25.8
Baylor
Roster
J. Butler
M. Teague
F. Gillespie
D. Mitchell
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
T. Clark
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
J. Moffatt
O. Okeke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 21 29.0 15.3 2.6 2.9 1.5 0.2 2.5 42.3 37.6 84.2 0.5 2.1
M. Teague 21 32.5 14.1 4.8 2.1 1.0 0.2 1.3 40.4 34.4 82.9 1.0 3.8
F. Gillespie 21 27.7 10.0 9.1 0.5 0.9 2.3 0.9 57.7 0.0 71.2 4.0 5.1
D. Mitchell 21 31.0 9.9 2.7 3.2 1.6 0.3 2.0 41.8 33.3 68.6 0.3 2.4
D. Bandoo 21 24.8 8.0 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.0 1.5 40.0 42.9 70.8 1.0 3.3
M. Vital 21 26.1 5.8 6.2 2.0 1.8 0.7 1.3 43.8 11.8 44.9 2.9 3.4
T. Clark 16 14.3 4.6 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.4 1.3 46.3 0.0 68.8 0.6 1.7
M. Mayer 21 10.6 3.8 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.7 37.7 46.2 60.0 0.6 1.0
F. Thamba 14 9.0 2.6 2.5 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.4 50.0 0.0 57.7 0.7 1.8
J. Moffatt 4 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
O. Okeke 5 3.6 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 21 199.9 72.2 41.7 13.9 8.00 4.60 11.9 43.2 35.3 70.5 13.3 25.1
