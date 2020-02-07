SDGST
AF

No. 4 San Diego State puts perfect mark on line vs. Air Force

  • FLM
  • Feb 07, 2020

Undefeated and No. 4-ranked San Diego State takes its unblemished record to the state of Colorado on Saturday night for a Mountain West Conference contest with Air Force.

The Aztecs (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West) head to Air Force (9-14, 3-8) after a thrilling 80-68 comeback win Feb. 1 over Utah State.

With Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who led the 2010-11 San Diego State team that set the previous program record with a 20-0 start, and longtime former Aztecs coach Steve Fisher both in attendance at Viejas Arena -- Leonard's No. 15 was retired at halftime -- San Diego State trailed by eight points at the break.

"We put up on the board today a saying we had up on Thanksgiving when we played Creighton in Vegas: 'Mental toughness, extra effort,' " San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in the postgame press conference. "It's a Coach Fisher saying and I thought it was appropriate."

Mental toughness, and an outstanding night from Matt Mitchell, extended what already was both the best start and longest winning streak in San Diego State history. Mitchell scored 24 of his 28 points in the second-half rally.

"There's definitely a significance there, me having a big night on Kawhi's big night," said Mitchell, who like Leonard is from Riverside, Calif.

Mitchell's eruption reflected the offensive balance that has been a hallmark for San Diego State amid its historic start. Malachi Flynn sets the pace for the Aztecs at 16.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.

But with Mitchell averaging 11.9 points, Yanni Wetzell posting 12 points, Jordan Schakel at 9.7 points and KJ Feagin at 8.3 points per game, San Diego State's options run deep.

Air Force has its own offensive depth in the trio of Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan-Ford and A.J. Walker, who are averaging 15.3, 13.2 and 11.6 points per game, respectively. But Air Force's struggles largely come on the defensive side.

The Falcons rank No. 324 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.com. Opponents are shooting 37.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc against Air Force, which ranks No. 329 in the nation.

In their current five-game losing streak, the Falcons have given up at least 72 points in each game. Nevada's 88 in a rout Wednesday resulted in Air Force's most lopsided margin of defeat on the season, 34 points.

"It's got to be better effort on glass and defense," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "Contesting shots and rebounding. ... And it starts on top with our guards, containing the ball and keeping it out. We're catching ourselves in a lot of help-and-recover situations."

San Diego State's 38.2 percent shooting from 3-point range as a team fuels its offense. With Air Force's troubles on help-and-recover defense, the Aztecs' shooting could pose significant issues for the Falcons.

"They've always been a good defensive team," Pilipovich said of San Diego State. "But now, you take it to another level where offensively, they've got weapons."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Flynn
22 G
L. Scottie
12 F
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.7 Field Goal % 46.0
39.7 Three Point % 33.3
83.5 Free Throw % 68.9
away team logo
22
M. Flynn G
16.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.1 APG
home team logo
12
L. Scottie F
15.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo 4 San Diego State 23-0 ---
home team logo Air Force 9-14 ---
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo 4 San Diego State 23-0 75.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Air Force 9-14 74.2 PPG 35 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
22
M. Flynn G 16.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.1 APG 44.9 FG%
12
L. Scottie F 15.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.8 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
San Diego State
Roster
M. Flynn
Y. Wetzell
M. Mitchell
J. Schakel
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
T. Pulliam
A. Arop
A. Seiko
J. Mensah
N. Narain
K. Johnson
C. Giordano
J. Barnett
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Flynn 23 32.3 16.5 3.7 5.1 1.8 0.1 1.5 44.9 39.1 83.5 0.5 3.2
Y. Wetzell 23 27.0 12.0 6.5 1.5 0.8 0.7 1.8 59.9 33.3 63.9 2.3 4.3
M. Mitchell 23 24.7 11.9 4.6 1.4 1.0 0.3 1.6 46.6 39.7 84.8 0.9 3.7
J. Schakel 23 26.0 9.7 3.5 0.6 0.8 0.1 0.7 45.1 43.4 90.0 0.7 2.7
K. Feagin 23 28.9 8.3 3.3 3.3 0.5 0.3 1.9 37.1 37.0 80.6 0.3 2.9
N. Mensah 13 20.2 6.9 6.8 0.3 0.8 1.7 1.1 61.7 0.0 64.0 2.1 4.8
T. Pulliam 23 17.3 3.6 1.7 2.1 0.5 0.1 1.0 44.0 35.7 66.7 0.4 1.3
A. Arop 13 9.8 3.3 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.6 44.2 0.0 71.4 1.3 1.2
A. Seiko 21 12.6 3.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.2 45.3 39.5 83.3 0.0 1.1
J. Mensah 19 6.7 2.1 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 61.3 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.9
N. Narain 10 8.1 2.1 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 1.2 60.0 0.0 60.0 0.2 1.3
K. Johnson 16 6.2 2.1 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 36.4 23.5 42.9 0.8 1.1
C. Giordano 10 2.4 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 22.2 22.2 0.0 0.1 0.0
J. Barnett 9 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 199.8 75.2 39.5 15.5 6.80 3.10 11.0 47.1 38.2 75.8 9.7 26.3
Air Force
Roster
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
C. Morris
C. Joyce
S. Tomes
K. Van Soelen
M. Taylor
C. Murphy
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
N. Jackson
I. Monson
C. Vander Zwaag
S. Pierre-Louis
L. Brown
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Scottie 23 30.0 15.3 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.2 2.4 45.7 32.3 67.7 0.9 4.5
R. Swan 23 27.3 13.2 4.7 1.9 0.9 0.2 1.3 48.1 36.5 74.4 1.8 2.8
A. Walker 23 30.8 11.6 3.3 2.9 0.7 0.1 2.2 46.5 42.4 72.6 0.2 3.1
C. Morris 22 25.1 8.7 3.2 1.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 46.5 46.6 76.7 0.3 2.9
C. Joyce 20 21.2 6.5 3.4 1.2 0.4 0.1 1.7 42.9 34.5 76.5 0.9 2.5
S. Tomes 23 23.5 6.5 2.6 2.6 0.6 0.2 1.1 35.0 28.9 88.2 0.3 2.3
K. Van Soelen 23 16.8 4.1 3.4 0.8 0.1 0.6 0.7 45.3 33.3 73.2 1.0 2.5
M. Taylor 17 9.3 3.5 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.9 55.0 45.5 66.7 0.0 0.8
C. Murphy 10 5.1 3.1 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.1 53.3 57.1 87.5 0.0 0.8
A. Akaya 8 6.8 2.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 41.2 50.0 87.5 0.3 0.8
A. Kinrade 20 7.2 2.7 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 51.6 28.6 89.5 0.5 0.8
N. Jackson 8 3.0 1.8 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.1 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.5 0.5
I. Monson 11 5.5 1.6 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 62.5 50.0 87.5 0.4 1.2
C. Vander Zwaag 7 4.1 1.0 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.3
S. Pierre-Louis 3 3.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Brown 21 6.8 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 31.3 33.3 80.0 0.0 0.6
Total 23 200.1 74.2 35 14.4 5.00 1.60 12.3 45.6 37.9 75.1 7.2 25.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores