Soaring No. 6 Dayton hosts Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 clash

  • FLM
  • Feb 07, 2020

Dayton is making headlines on and off the court amid a historic season. The No. 6 Flyers have won 11 straight games to zoom to a tie for their highest ranking since December 1967.

Before this season, Dayton primarily was known as the host site for the First Four, the play-in games in the NCAA Tournament. The Flyers (20-2, 9-0) enter Saturday afternoon's home Atlantic 10 Conference game against Saint Louis with a full week of rest since beating Fordham on Feb. 1.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who played for the Flyers, said the community has been waiting for a breakout season for many years.

"This is a basketball town," Grant said. "That's probably an understatement, when you look at the history of the University of Dayton, what basketball is in this area. This is the beginning of March Madness each year. That speaks for itself."

The rest of the Flyers' home games are sold out, according to Dayton senior associate athletic director Scott DeBolt.

The Flyers haven't played for the national championship since 1967, and fans are hoping this team can turn Dayton into a Final Four city. Still, they're frustrated by the lack of home tickets, which are available only at inflated prices on the secondary market.

On the court, the Flyers have been nearly perfect. They need two more wins to equal their run of 13 consecutive victories set in 2007-08. Sophomore forward Obi Toppin has been on a tear, scoring at least 18 points in each of his past six games. Junior guard Jalen Crutcher is a player to watch after his string of 11 consecutive games in double figures ended with a three-point effort against Fordham.

Grant, who was a freshman on the Dayton team that lost to Georgetown in the Elite Eight in 1984, said his players are focused on building off their memorable start.

"There's been a lot of great teams, a lot of great coaches who have been here," Grant said. "So there's a lot of pride and a lot of responsibility that our guys have to continue to represent the university, the community and the guys that have come before them."

The Billikens (17-6, 6-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped in an 82-68 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday. Junior guard Jordan Goodwin scored a team-high 20 points, and junior forward Hasahn French had a memorable effort with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the home defeat. Goodwin enters Saturday's game with five games of at least 20 points on the season.

French was named as one of 10 candidates for the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award on Thursday. French is averaging a double-double of 12.2 points and 11.0 rebounds to lead the conference in rebounding and rank ninth in the country. Dayton's Toppin also was recognized on the list.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
0 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.1 Field Goal % 47.1
27.5 Three Point % 42.1
52.5 Free Throw % 81.6
0
J. Goodwin G
15.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.9 APG
10
J. Crutcher G
14.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.3 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 17-6 71.4 PPG 42.7 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 6 Dayton 20-2 82.1 PPG 37.8 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
0
J. Goodwin G 15.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.9 APG 45.1 FG%
10
J. Crutcher G 14.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.3 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Saint Louis
Roster
J. Goodwin
J. Perkins
H. French
G. Jimerson
D. Jacobs
Y. Collins
T. Hargrove Jr.
T. Weaver
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Bell Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
M. Diarra
J. Raboin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Goodwin 23 35.9 15.0 10.5 2.9 2.1 0.3 2.9 45.1 25.0 53.5 3.2 7.3
J. Perkins 23 26.2 13.5 3.5 0.6 0.7 0.3 1.2 39.4 29.9 78.2 1.4 2.0
H. French 22 31.9 12.2 11.0 2.5 1.0 2.7 2.3 49.6 0.0 35.3 4.0 7.0
G. Jimerson 11 22.5 9.8 1.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 47.0 42.9 85.7 0.2 1.2
D. Jacobs 23 22.9 7.1 2.2 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.9 42.7 36.8 68.4 0.4 1.8
Y. Collins 23 30.8 5.5 3.0 5.4 1.6 0.0 3.0 37.7 35.0 54.8 0.4 2.6
T. Hargrove Jr. 18 11.3 4.8 2.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 48.4 22.2 75.9 0.8 1.2
T. Weaver 23 16.0 4.6 1.7 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.3 40.2 37.7 77.8 0.0 1.7
F. Thatch Jr. 7 13.3 4.1 3.0 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.6 33.3 16.7 69.2 0.6 2.4
J. Bell Jr. 23 13.3 3.3 2.7 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.8 43.5 0.0 57.5 1.7 1.1
K. Hankton 9 6.2 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 35.7 0.0 57.1 0.1 0.6
B. Courtney 2 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Hightower 10 3.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 20.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.1
M. Diarra 4 2.3 0.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
J. Raboin 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 203.8 71.4 42.7 14.0 7.90 4.30 12.5 43.5 32.9 58.3 13.5 26.8
Dayton
Roster
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
I. Watson
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
R. Chatman
C. Johnson
J. Tshimanga
J. Matos
D. Cohill
C. Wilson
J. Becker
C. Greer
D. Swerlein
S. Loughran
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Toppin 22 31.0 19.7 8.0 2.2 1.0 1.3 2.4 62.8 35.6 72.2 1.5 6.5
J. Crutcher 21 33.2 14.3 3.2 5.3 1.0 0.0 2.1 46.6 42.1 82.4 0.5 2.8
I. Watson 22 23.4 11.5 2.6 1.3 0.2 0.3 1.1 50.6 44.1 84.3 0.8 1.8
T. Landers 22 27.5 11.3 5.9 2.6 1.2 0.4 1.3 61.0 40.4 68.3 1.6 4.3
R. Mikesell 22 27.3 9.3 4.8 1.9 0.8 0.7 1.0 49.4 27.7 69.8 1.2 3.5
R. Chatman 22 26.9 8.0 2.6 3.6 1.3 0.2 2.2 38.8 32.1 69.8 0.4 2.2
C. Johnson 8 11.1 5.1 2.8 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.6 79.2 0.0 50.0 0.8 2.0
J. Tshimanga 18 10.4 3.1 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.1 64.7 0.0 52.4 0.7 1.6
J. Matos 19 9.7 2.1 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.7 35.0 34.6 33.3 0.3 1.2
D. Cohill 22 12.5 1.9 1.1 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.8 40.5 25.0 88.9 0.3 0.8
C. Wilson 12 1.9 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Becker 5 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
C. Greer 12 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
D. Swerlein 4 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
S. Loughran 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 22 203.3 82.1 37.8 18.8 6.40 3.70 13.1 52.5 37.4 72.4 8.5 26.6
NCAA BB Scores