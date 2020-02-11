MICHST
When the season started in early November, Michigan State was a nearly-unanimous No. 1 team. On paper, it had explosive scoring, experience, a go-to player in Cassius Winston, excellent defense and a proven coach in Tom Izzo.

Aside from a season-ending injury to guard Josh Langford, all of those attributes remain. But the No. 1 ranking is long gone. And as of Monday, so is any kind of ranking.

A three-game losing streak has the Spartans (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) looking for answers ahead of Tuesday night's Big Ten Conference trip to 22nd-ranked Illinois, which doesn't figure to be in a welcoming mood after it dropped two straight to fall out of first place in the conference.

"There's no question. The road doesn't get any easier," Izzo said. "We need to find a way to bounce back in an environment that will be big-time at Illinois, I'm sure, after they lost. A late-night game, a 9 o'clock game, kids will be getting ready just to go.

"The biggest thing is we still got to take care of what we do. That's to take care of the ball a little better and get our break going, which to me has been nonexistent, and get a little more energy."

Michigan State's latest loss, 77-68 at Michigan on Saturday, included early turnovers in the first five minutes and 33.3 percent shooting from the field for the game. Not even Winston's 20 points and six assists, or Xavier Tillman's 17 points and 12 rebounds could stop the slide.

The Spartans also were outrebounded 46-40, one of only a handful of times this season they've lost the board battle. While they limited Michigan to 37.5 percent shooting from the field, they permitted the Wolverines to shoot 11 of 28 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini (16-7, 8-4) have followed up seven straight Big Ten wins with the two losses, albeit against Top 25 foes. Neither the 72-65 loss at Iowa nor the 75-66 setback Friday night at home to Maryland is a terribly bad loss in looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament. But they both illustrate the exceptionally thin margin for error in the Big Ten this winter.

Illinois built a 14-point lead in the first half on Friday before Maryland coach Mark Turgeon called for a zone defense. The Illini started missing shots, Maryland ate up the deficit and the State Farm Center gradually grew silent.

Three Illinois starters each made just one field goal, with guard Trent Frazier's 1-for-4 performance sticking out. Frazier sat out the last 12 minutes of the first half because he picked up two fouls, per coach Brad Underwood's policy, and took only one shot after halftime.

"I thought he turned down a few in the second half that we need him to take," Underwood said to the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. "Again, just one of those nights for those guys. We'll be back."

Michigan State won the teams' first meeting on Jan. 2, getting 21 points and six assists from Winston in a 76-56 rout. The Illini canned just 22 of 75 shots from the field, going a dreadful 3 of 28 on 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
X. Tillman
23 F
A. Feliz
10 G
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
52.2 Field Goal % 48.4
29.3 Three Point % 26.3
66.0 Free Throw % 78.5
away team logo
23
X. Tillman F
13.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
10
A. Feliz G
11.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.9 APG
12T
away team logo Michigan State 16-8 ---
home team logo 22 Illinois 16-7 ---
State Farm Center Champaign, Illinois
State Farm Center Champaign, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Michigan State 16-8 75.9 PPG 44.5 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo 22 Illinois 16-7 73.8 PPG 44 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
23
X. Tillman F 13.4 PPG 10.2 RPG 3.1 APG 52.2 FG%
10
A. Feliz G 11.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.9 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Michigan State
Roster
C. Winston
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
R. Watts
M. Hall
M. Bingham Jr.
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
T. Kithier
J. Marble
C. George
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
B. Burke
S. Izzo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Winston 23 32.1 18.6 2.4 5.9 1.3 0.0 3.0 42.2 38.4 87.0 0.2 2.2
X. Tillman 24 31.9 13.4 10.2 3.1 1.2 2.2 2.0 52.2 29.3 66.0 2.6 7.6
A. Henry 23 27.7 9.3 4.3 2.7 0.7 0.6 2.2 43.7 35.4 78.0 1.0 3.3
G. Brown 24 24.5 7.8 4.0 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 44.3 34.2 94.7 1.0 3.0
R. Watts 20 20.2 7.2 2.2 1.6 0.5 0.0 1.4 37.0 27.0 76.2 0.2 2.0
M. Hall 24 15.7 4.8 3.7 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.8 55.1 40.0 75.0 1.2 2.5
M. Bingham Jr. 24 12.3 4.2 4.3 0.4 0.3 1.5 0.5 41.2 19.2 68.4 1.2 3.2
F. Loyer 24 8.4 3.6 0.6 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.4 47.2 48.6 95.0 0.0 0.6
K. Ahrens 20 12.5 3.4 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.7 42.6 39.5 66.7 0.4 1.2
T. Kithier 22 13.3 3.3 3.1 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 64.7 50.0 46.2 1.5 1.7
J. Marble 22 5.8 2.0 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 58.6 0.0 62.5 0.5 1.2
C. George 12 3.8 1.3 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 35.7 28.6 50.0 0.7 1.3
J. Hoiberg 12 3.0 1.3 0.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 22.2 33.3 71.4 0.0 0.2
B. Washington 9 2.1 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 20.0 20.0 100.0 0.3 0.4
B. Burke 8 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Izzo 10 1.4 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 24 200.1 75.9 44.5 18.1 5.20 5.40 12.5 45.3 34.5 76.1 11.4 30.0
Illinois
Roster
A. Dosunmu
K. Cockburn
A. Feliz
T. Frazier
A. Griffin
G. Bezhanishvili
K. Nichols
D. Williams
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
J. Hamlin
Z. Griffith
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Dosunmu 23 32.6 15.8 4.1 3.4 0.7 0.2 2.6 47.3 30.3 78.9 0.4 3.7
K. Cockburn 23 27.3 13.8 9.0 0.7 0.5 1.3 2.1 52.3 0.0 68.2 3.5 5.5
A. Feliz 23 25.3 11.1 4.9 2.9 0.7 0.0 1.4 48.4 26.3 78.5 0.9 4.0
T. Frazier 23 29.4 9.8 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.0 0.9 37.4 36.7 86.5 0.2 1.9
A. Griffin 20 16.6 8.3 4.5 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.9 49.2 39.7 85.0 1.9 2.7
G. Bezhanishvili 23 25.7 8.0 5.0 2.0 0.1 0.5 2.1 45.6 33.3 59.2 1.8 3.3
K. Nichols 23 15.4 3.8 2.2 0.7 0.5 0.0 1.2 37.4 11.8 65.4 1.0 1.2
D. Williams 23 20.5 2.3 3.9 1.2 0.8 0.3 0.8 30.8 19.4 78.9 0.5 3.3
B. Bosmans-Verdonk 9 6.4 1.2 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.6 36.4 0.0 75.0 0.7 0.4
J. Hamlin 13 4.6 1.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.4 75.0 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.4
Z. Griffith 8 2.4 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
T. Underwood 12 3.6 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.0 40.0 60.0 0.0 0.3
S. Oladimeji 7 2.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
T. Jones 10 4.2 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.4 7.7 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.4
Total 23 201.1 73.8 44 13.6 4.70 2.90 12.8 45.2 31.5 73.2 12.7 27.6
