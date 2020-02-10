UK
VANDY

No. 12 Kentucky wary of last-place Vanderbilt

  • FLM
  • Feb 10, 2020

No. 12 Kentucky will try to hold on to at least a share of first place in the SEC when it visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) enter Tuesday in a three-way tie with Auburn and LSU atop the league standings. LSU hosts Missouri on Tuesday, while Auburn plays Wednesday at home against Alabama.

The Wildcats have won six of their past seven games, including Saturday's 77-64 decision at Tennessee, which snapped UK's four-game losing streak at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats have ample scoring punch, led by guard Immanuel Quickley at 14.8 points per game. Forward Nick Richards is at 14.6 points per game, followed by guards Tyrese Maxey (13.4) and Ashton Hagans (12.3). But their play has been uneven at times, as losses to Evansville, Utah and South Carolina have proven.

On Saturday, Kentucky needed a boost from reserve freshman guard Johnny Juzang, who had a career-high 13 points, and freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. (four points, team-high nine rebounds) to pull away from the Vols. Juzang entered averaging 2.3 points per game.

"Here's the biggest thing why you gotta have a team full of guys ready to go. We had a couple guys not play well," Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters after the game. "They're not machines; they're not robots. Maybe it was a bad matchup. Whatever you want to say. So here comes Keion. And here comes Johnny."

Vanderbilt (9-14, 1-9) is last in the SEC standings but could be a tougher out than it seems.

Then-No. 18 LSU found that out Wednesday, when the Commodores posted a shocking 99-90 victory over the visiting Tigers at Memorial Gym. That snapped the league's longest regular-season conference losing streak at 26 games, thanks to career high in points from guards Saben Lee (33) and Maxwell Evans (31).

The fact that Vanderbilt can put a scare into someone shouldn't surprise Kentucky.

The teams met in Lexington on Jan. 29. Kentucky emerged a 71-62 victor after Vanderbilt held a 10-point lead in the second half.

Over their past four games, the Commodores have also taken Florida and Mississippi State to the wire thanks to Lee (16.9 points per game for the season) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (11.2), who have excelled at getting out in transition as well as driving to the rim in half-court sets.

It's a credit to coach Jerry Stackhouse, who has made adjustments with a limited talent pool; star Aaron Nesmith (23.0) has missed the past nine games with a foot fracture.

Stackhouse mixed his defensive looks in an 80-72 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, when Vanderbilt also had a second-half lead.

"We competed hard and fought back a little bit," Stackhouse said. "We tried to slow them down with a half-court press where we dropped back in a zone. It caused them a few problems but it was one of those games where we had opportunities and had good looks that didn't fall for us."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Hagans
0 G
S. Lee
0 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
41.8 Field Goal % 48.7
30.2 Three Point % 28.9
82.4 Free Throw % 74.4
away team logo
0
A. Hagans G
12.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
0
S. Lee G
16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.5 APG
12T
away team logo 12 Kentucky 18-5 ---
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-14 ---
Memorial Gym Nashville, Tennessee
Memorial Gym Nashville, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Kentucky 18-5 75.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-14 72.7 PPG 35.5 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
0
A. Hagans G 12.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.8 APG 41.8 FG%
0
S. Lee G 16.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.5 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kentucky
Roster
I. Quickley
N. Richards
T. Maxey
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
N. Sestina
K. Brooks Jr.
K. Whitney
J. Juzang
B. Canada
R. Welch
B. Jordan
D. Allen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Quickley 22 31.8 14.8 4.1 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.5 40.8 39.4 92.0 0.7 3.4
N. Richards 23 29.8 14.6 8.3 0.3 0.1 2.1 1.5 67.0 0.0 75.0 2.8 5.5
T. Maxey 23 33.5 13.4 4.2 3.0 0.8 0.3 2.3 42.8 29.3 81.9 0.3 3.9
A. Hagans 23 33.3 12.3 4.0 6.8 2.0 0.2 3.5 41.8 30.2 82.4 0.2 3.7
E. Montgomery 20 23.0 6.7 5.3 0.7 0.4 1.2 1.1 51.8 20.0 56.7 1.5 3.9
N. Sestina 20 21.1 5.9 4.3 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.8 44.0 37.2 81.5 1.4 2.9
K. Brooks Jr. 23 16.1 4.8 3.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 44.7 17.6 60.0 1.1 2.2
K. Whitney 18 12.9 3.3 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.8 37.1 25.0 43.5 0.8 0.9
J. Juzang 20 12.0 2.8 2.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 36.4 28.6 80.0 0.5 1.6
B. Canada 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
R. Welch 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Jordan 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Allen 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 202.2 75.3 40.3 14.0 5.20 4.90 12.8 46.3 32.4 78.7 9.7 28.0
Vanderbilt
Roster
A. Nesmith
S. Lee
S. Pippen Jr.
C. Brown
M. Evans
D. Disu
J. Wright
E. Obinna
T. Arbuckle
M. Moyer
B. Albert
I. Rice
O. Jankovic
D. Weikert
J. Jossell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Nesmith 14 35.7 23.0 4.9 0.9 1.4 0.9 1.7 51.2 52.2 82.5 0.8 4.1
S. Lee 23 31.8 16.9 3.1 4.5 1.7 0.1 3.2 48.7 28.9 74.4 0.4 2.7
S. Pippen Jr. 23 30.0 11.2 3.0 3.7 1.1 0.1 2.8 38.0 32.8 71.4 0.5 2.5
C. Brown 9 27.8 9.0 6.0 0.1 0.1 2.0 1.1 60.7 38.5 40.0 2.4 3.6
M. Evans 23 25.7 8.3 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.0 0.9 40.8 33.3 66.0 0.7 2.6
D. Disu 23 26.7 6.7 5.6 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 33.1 27.4 58.1 1.0 4.6
J. Wright 23 15.6 4.8 2.3 0.5 0.8 0.2 1.2 37.4 12.2 69.6 0.7 1.6
E. Obinna 22 17.7 3.8 4.2 0.0 0.4 0.3 0.9 56.9 0.0 51.4 1.8 2.4
T. Arbuckle 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Moyer 23 12.3 2.1 2.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 31.5 17.9 47.6 0.4 1.8
B. Albert 11 11.3 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 19.0 18.8 100.0 1.0 0.5
I. Rice 8 3.9 1.1 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 60.0 75.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
O. Jankovic 14 5.1 0.5 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 22.2 16.7 66.7 0.2 0.6
D. Weikert 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Jossell 5 3.6 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
Total 23 202.4 72.7 35.5 11.8 7.20 3.70 13.0 43.3 32.7 68.7 9.1 23.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores