COLO
OREGST

Oregon State aims to sweep No. 16 Colorado

  • FLM
  • Feb 14, 2020

Colorado coach Tad Boyle took a deep breath and said, "Oh boy, it's frustrating," after he watched his 16th-ranked team not adhere to what he wrote on the whiteboard in the locker room before the game at Oregon on Thursday night.

"I wrote three things, 'Play hard, play smart and play together,'" Boyle said in his postgame radio show after the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) blew a 14-point lead before losing 68-60 to the No. 17 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

"We played hard. We definitely did not play smart."

The theme going into Saturday's game at Oregon State in Corvallis will be to "not feel sorry for ourselves," Boyle said.

"That's the challenge I gave them in the locker room (after the loss to Oregon)," Boyle said. "We have to bounce back mentally and emotionally. It's my job as a coach to have them come out with the eye of the tiger."

Colorado's 18 turnovers contributed to Oregon having a 16-5 edge in points off turnovers.

The Ducks whittled away at the lead in the second half and outscored Colorado 15-2 over the last five minutes of the game for the win.

Boyle said the scoring drought "made it seem like we were in the middle of the Sahara desert ... we went dry."

Colorado's Evan Battey had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. D'Shawn Schwartz had 14 points and five rebounds and Shane Gatling scored 11.

Oregon State (15-9, 5-7) is coming off consecutive wins over Oregon and Utah. The Beavers cruised to a 70-51 win over the visiting Utes on Thursday behind Tres Tinkle's 89th consecutive game with double-digit scoring.

The streak ties the school record held by Mel Counts from 1961-64.

The Beavers will try to sweep the Buffaloes after winning 76-68 at Boulder, Colo., on Jan. 5.

"Colorado was up big and lost ultimately to Oregon, so I know they're going to be hungry coming in here, trying to get the split," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "I have to make sure we have our guys ready."

The Beavers' switching defenses against Utah was the difference from when the Beavers lost 81-69 at Salt Lake City on Jan. 2.

Utah's Timmy Allen had 25 points last month against the Beavers. He made 13 of 15 shots from the free throw line in that game. On Thursday night, Oregon State limited him to six points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. He missed his only free throw attempt.

"Everybody did a great job on Timmy Allen," Wayne Tinkle said. "One thing mixing it up like that did on defense was it took away actions Timmy Allen is used to doing such as getting to the free throw line and getting to the basket."

Oregon State was able to beat Colorado last month after erasing a 12-point deficit in the second half. The Buffaloes finished with 15 turnovers that led to 16 points for the Beavers.

Ethan Thompson had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists in that game for Oregon State.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
T. Tinkle
3 F
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
44.3 Field Goal % 48.8
36.5 Three Point % 42.4
74.3 Free Throw % 79.0
away team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
13.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
18.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.7 APG
12T
away team logo 16 Colorado 19-6 ---
home team logo Oregon State 15-9 ---
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, Oregon
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Colorado 19-6 72.0 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Oregon State 15-9 73.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 13.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.2 APG 44.7 FG%
3
T. Tinkle F 18.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.7 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Colorado
Roster
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
E. Battey
L. Siewert
S. Gatling
D. Kountz
M. Daniels
E. Parquet
D. Walton
J. Dombek
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
A. McQuade
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Wright IV 25 34.4 13.6 5.1 5.2 1.1 0.4 3.0 44.7 37.2 78.6 1.0 4.1
T. Bey 24 27.9 13.2 9.0 1.5 1.6 1.3 2.5 51.8 50.0 75.0 2.0 7.1
D. Schwartz 25 28.5 11.3 3.8 1.5 0.7 0.2 1.0 43.9 41.4 70.6 0.8 2.9
E. Battey 25 24.5 9.4 6.2 1.0 0.6 0.4 1.2 54.7 36.4 68.0 2.8 3.5
L. Siewert 25 20.4 8.3 4.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 1.0 42.8 39.2 86.5 1.0 3.6
S. Gatling 25 21.9 6.6 1.8 1.3 0.4 0.2 1.2 36.0 31.9 82.4 0.2 1.5
D. Kountz 25 14.6 3.5 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.1 1.1 33.7 13.0 76.9 0.1 0.9
M. Daniels 24 13.0 3.2 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.9 37.7 38.9 37.5 0.1 0.8
E. Parquet 23 9.8 2.0 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.7 38.9 35.0 68.8 0.1 0.7
D. Walton 22 6.5 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 41.2 20.0 77.8 0.5 0.7
J. Dombek 4 1.3 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
F. Ryder 4 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.3
A. Strating 12 4.0 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 0.0 40.0 0.3 0.3
A. Martinka 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
B. Ersek 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. McQuade 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 200.8 72.0 40.2 13.9 6.10 3.10 13.6 44.1 37.0 73.9 10.3 27.0
Oregon State
Roster
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
J. Lucas
S. Miller-Moore
G. Hunt
R. Silva
P. Dastrup
D. Tucker
A. Vernon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Tinkle 24 34.3 18.6 6.8 3.7 2.0 0.6 2.2 45.4 35.7 80.7 1.2 5.6
E. Thompson 24 34.9 15.0 4.2 4.3 1.3 0.2 2.5 47.1 33.3 75.2 0.5 3.7
K. Kelley 24 28.6 11.3 5.3 0.8 0.3 3.6 1.1 58.3 0.0 66.7 1.8 3.5
Z. Reichle 24 28.0 8.5 3.3 2.3 0.9 0.2 1.4 43.8 35.0 78.1 0.5 2.8
A. Hollins 24 20.3 5.8 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 40.7 25.0 78.1 0.6 2.5
J. Lucas 24 13.0 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 35.9 33.3 86.0 0.3 0.6
S. Miller-Moore 23 9.4 3.1 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 70.2 0.0 46.2 1.2 0.8
G. Hunt 24 13.5 2.7 1.6 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.8 31.1 24.2 57.9 0.2 1.5
R. Silva 23 7.3 2.2 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 55.8 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.8
P. Dastrup 16 5.7 2.1 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 41.9 28.6 100.0 0.3 1.1
D. Tucker 11 2.8 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.5
A. Vernon 19 7.5 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 20.0 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.7
Total 24 199.7 73.2 36.2 14.8 6.30 5.20 11.2 46.5 32.3 75.1 8.8 24.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores