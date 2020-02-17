OKLAST
WVU

West Virginia looks for turnaround vs. Oklahoma State

  • FLM
  • Feb 17, 2020

No. 17 West Virginia will look to get back on track after a brutal stretch when it hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) dropped a 69-59 game at Oklahoma on Feb. 8, then had to play No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor in back-to-back games. They lost both, including 70-59 to the Bears in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, when West Virginia trailed by 29 points in the second half.

At least West Virginia will have the home court for Tuesday's Big 12 clash. The Mountaineers have won 12 of 13 home games this season, a streak that was snapped by the Jayhawks last week.

On Saturday, Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 20 points off the bench. Oscar Tshiebwe added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Baylor's stifling defense forced West Virginia into 22 turnovers, and the Bears had 42 points in the paint to just 14 for West Virginia, a team that usually rules the lane.

"The sky isn't falling," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said after the loss at Baylor.

"If there's a positive, most of our guys continue to play, continue to fight it. We did some dumb things where the game could have been closer, could have gotten it closer and a little more manageable. It isn't over but certain things have to change."

Oklahoma State (13-12, 3-9) heads to Morgantown on the heels of a 73-70 home win over then-No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cowboys have won three of their past four games after starting the conference season 0-8.

That turnaround has coincided with Oklahoma State's conviction to attack the lane rather than settling for 3-pointers. The Cowboys continually drove the ball inside against Texas Tech and ended up either making shots at the rim or getting fouled.

"These past seven, eight games we've actually found our identity, and that's in the paint playing inside-out," Oklahoma State forward Jonathan Laurent said. "It's what we do well, so we're going to keep on doing it."

Oklahoma State was 31 of 38 from the free-throw line in the victory, with Isaac Likekele canning three from the charity stripe down the stretch as part of his 14 points. Kalib Boone and Laurent led Oklahoma State with 16 points each, and Cameron McGriff had 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

"Our job as a staff is to find ways to still have success," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. "We've done it through our defense, rebounding, and trying to get to the free-throw line a little more and driving to the basket.

"You got to give credit to the players for making the adjustments, though. It doesn't work if they try to fight it. If you can be something every day, then you have a chance to build some continuity in the way you succeed."

West Virginia won the first meeting of the year against the Cowboys, 55-41 in Stillwater on Jan. 6. Oklahoma State committed 19 turnovers and shot 29.2 percent from the field (14 of 48), including 1 of 20 from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Waters III
21 G
J. Haley
10 G
23.4 Min. Per Game 23.4
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
39.3 Field Goal % 55.4
33.3 Three Point % 25.0
80.6 Free Throw % 63.3
away team logo
21
L. Waters III G
11.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG
home team logo
10
J. Haley G
9.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.8 APG
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 13-12 ---
home team logo 17 West Virginia 18-7 ---
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma State 13-12 67.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 17 West Virginia 18-7 71.3 PPG 43.8 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
21
L. Waters III G 11.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 39.3 FG%
10
J. Haley G 9.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.8 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma State
Roster
L. Waters III
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
J. Laurent
A. Anderson III
K. Boone
C. Harris Jr.
K. Boone
H. Roessink
D. Mitchell
T. Reeves
J. Hadlock
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Waters III 24 31.2 11.4 4.5 2.5 1.2 0.0 1.7 39.3 33.3 80.6 0.6 4.0
I. Likekele 21 32.2 11.4 5.1 4.7 1.9 0.3 2.7 46.5 21.4 67.7 1.0 4.1
C. McGriff 25 29.0 10.5 6.8 1.3 0.3 0.2 1.9 40.9 27.3 82.1 2.1 4.7
T. Dziagwa 24 24.2 8.8 1.4 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 40.4 40.6 80.0 0.1 1.3
Y. Anei 25 19.8 8.0 4.6 0.5 0.6 2.0 1.3 47.9 100.0 71.8 1.7 3.0
J. Laurent 23 15.9 5.4 2.7 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.9 46.2 23.7 78.0 1.2 1.4
A. Anderson III 23 15.8 4.7 2.5 1.4 1.2 0.3 1.9 36.8 9.1 75.9 0.4 2.1
K. Boone 24 11.1 4.2 3.0 0.4 0.3 0.9 0.5 52.7 0.0 69.7 1.3 1.8
C. Harris Jr. 22 15.0 3.4 1.1 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.5 28.7 20.3 36.4 0.1 1.0
K. Boone 22 9.7 2.8 2.4 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.4 38.3 34.4 62.5 0.9 1.5
H. Roessink 15 8.8 1.0 1.7 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 22.2 9.1 16.7 0.7 1.1
D. Mitchell 12 7.8 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 42.9 20.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
T. Reeves 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Hadlock 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 25 200.0 67.2 39.6 12.0 7.00 3.80 13.0 41.3 30.4 72.7 10.8 25.8
West Virginia
Roster
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
M. McBride
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
C. Harler
S. McNeil
T. Sherman
J. McCabe
G. Osabuohien
B. Knapper
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Tshiebwe 25 23.5 11.6 9.2 0.3 0.8 1.2 2.0 56.7 0.0 68.1 4.0 5.2
D. Culver 25 23.9 10.3 8.5 1.8 0.8 0.6 2.4 44.6 0.0 57.2 2.6 5.9
M. McBride 25 21.8 9.4 2.3 1.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 41.3 35.0 73.2 0.5 1.8
J. Haley 24 23.4 9.1 4.7 1.8 1.3 0.1 1.8 55.4 25.0 63.3 2.0 2.8
E. Matthews Jr. 25 21.6 6.4 3.5 0.5 0.5 0.2 1.2 38.8 31.3 60.5 1.1 2.4
C. Harler 25 17.3 5.1 1.1 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.8 41.7 30.9 50.0 0.5 0.6
S. McNeil 22 13.2 4.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.5 33.8 79.2 0.2 0.8
T. Sherman 25 12.0 4.8 0.9 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 36.8 33.3 85.7 0.4 0.6
J. McCabe 25 14.1 3.4 1.2 1.7 0.6 0.0 1.4 31.0 22.8 79.2 0.2 1.0
G. Osabuohien 22 18.7 3.2 4.2 2.0 1.2 0.3 1.6 37.3 0.0 53.8 1.5 2.7
B. Knapper 23 9.1 3.0 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.9 27.6 25.0 80.0 0.2 0.7
L. Routt 24 6.2 1.3 1.7 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.5 42.9 0.0 44.4 0.9 0.8
S. Macke 7 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 16.7 22.2 100.0 0.0 0.1
J. Bridges 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 199.7 71.3 43.8 12.3 8.00 3.60 15.1 42.4 30.2 64.4 15.2 25.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores