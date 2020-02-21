HOU
MEMP

No. 22 Houston may be without Grimes vs. Memphis

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

After bouncing back again after sustaining a loss on the court, No. 22 Houston may have to overcome a significant loss off the court when it travels to Memphis to play the Tigers on Saturday.

The status of guard Quentin Grimes is in question after he was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Tulsa with 11:12 remaining in the first half. He limped to the locker room and did not return in the Cougars' 76-43 win. He is Houston's second-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game.

"I do know that it is on his pelvis," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters of Grimes' injury. "The ball, the covering that goes over the top of it. He fell on top of that and hurt himself. I don't have any other update."

The Cougars, who avenged a loss earlier this season at Tulsa, rebounded after coming off a 73-72 loss in overtime at SMU on Saturday. They are 6-0 this season after a loss and 16-0 after a loss over the last three seasons.

Houston (21-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference) moved into sole possession of first place in the league with the win over Tulsa and Cincinnati's loss to Central Florida on Wednesday.

Caleb Mills broke out of a shooting slump to lead Houston over Tulsa. Mills, a redshirt freshman, had scored 10 points combined over his previous two games on 3-of-21 shooting, including 0-for-8 on 3-pointers.

He scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half against Tulsa. He made 9 of 16 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.

"I came into the game, and I didn't want to settle for 3s because it's been off," said Mills, who leads the Cougars averaging 12.9 points per game. "I started getting my shots, and it started coming to me."

Sampson described Mills' recent slump as a "freshman hitting a wall."

"They haven't played basketball this long, this intense, this many games," Sampson reasoned. "The youngster over here (Mills) was hitting that wall a little bit. He struggled here lately. I told him at shootaround, he needed to start mixing some makes with his misses."

Memphis (18-8, 7-6) snapped a three-game losing streak in a 77-73 win over East Carolina on Wednesday. Precious Achiuwa, the rebounding leader among freshmen in the nation averaging 10.3 per game, achieved his 15th double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Fellow freshman Boogie Ellis had 17 points behind four 3-pointers. Ellis is averaging 13.5 points in his past eight games after going through a six-game stretch in which scored only 13 points.

"Definitely very happy to get a win," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "As long as we get a win, by any means necessary, it doesn't matter if it's by one (point) or by 30.

"I would have loved to have come out and had a 20- to 25-point win and made a statement after losing three in a row, but just getting a win is statement enough."

This is the first game between the schools this season. They will play again at Houston on March 8 in the regular-season finale.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Jarreau
3 G
L. Thomas
15 F
13.6 Min. Per Game 13.6
4.1 Pts. Per Game 4.1
0.4 Ast. Per Game 0.4
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
40.0 Field Goal % 42.4
16.7 Three Point % 28.9
79.8 Free Throw % 66.7
away team logo
3
D. Jarreau G
9.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
home team logo
15
L. Thomas F
4.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.4 APG
12T
away team logo 22 Houston 21-6 ---
home team logo Memphis 18-8 ---
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Houston 21-6 73.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Memphis 18-8 73.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
D. Jarreau G 9.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.8 APG 40.1 FG%
15
L. Thomas F 4.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.4 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Houston
Roster
C. Mills
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
F. White Jr.
M. Sasser
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Mills 27 22.0 12.9 2.4 1.1 0.5 0.1 1.3 39.4 36.3 74.4 0.3 2.0
Q. Grimes 27 27.9 11.8 3.7 2.7 0.8 0.2 2.4 44.3 32.1 66.3 0.7 3.1
N. Hinton 27 30.4 10.4 8.9 2.1 1.3 0.2 1.2 39.6 37.1 74.4 2.7 6.3
D. Jarreau 26 23.1 9.5 4.3 3.8 0.6 0.4 2.8 40.1 16.7 80.0 0.7 3.5
F. White Jr. 27 23.6 9.4 5.2 0.9 0.5 0.5 1.3 48.6 0.0 80.0 2.2 3.0
M. Sasser 26 22.7 7.8 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.9 37.7 36.9 84.6 0.3 1.8
C. Harris Jr. 26 18.2 4.5 5.1 0.3 0.3 2.1 0.7 66.2 0.0 62.5 2.7 2.3
J. Gorham 26 12.8 3.3 2.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.4 35.9 34.5 77.8 0.8 1.7
B. Gresham 27 15.7 3.1 3.7 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.6 67.3 0.0 55.6 2.0 1.7
C. Alley Jr. 20 9.5 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 35.5 22.2 30.0 0.5 0.8
C. Broodo 6 1.8 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
Total 27 200.9 73.3 44.1 13.4 5.00 5.10 12.0 43.3 33.8 73.0 13.9 27.3
Memphis
Roster
J. Wiseman
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
L. Quinones
T. Harris
B. Ellis
A. Lomax
D. Baugh
L. Thomas
I. Maurice
M. Dandridge
J. Hardaway
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Wiseman 3 23.0 19.7 10.7 0.3 0.3 3.0 1.0 76.9 0.0 70.4 4.3 6.3
P. Achiuwa 26 29.7 15.4 10.3 0.9 1.2 1.8 2.9 50.0 32.4 57.5 2.8 7.5
D. Jeffries 19 27.1 10.8 4.3 1.5 0.7 1.1 1.7 51.3 39.0 74.3 1.0 3.3
L. Quinones 21 28.3 10.6 3.6 2.4 0.6 0.1 2.2 43.6 33.3 77.1 0.9 2.7
T. Harris 26 20.2 8.6 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.0 1.4 36.6 36.0 84.2 0.2 1.3
B. Ellis 26 23.3 8.5 3.0 1.4 1.2 0.2 1.3 35.6 34.8 67.5 0.3 2.7
A. Lomax 26 23.8 7.1 3.6 4.3 1.6 0.3 2.4 46.5 47.1 76.7 0.8 2.7
D. Baugh 26 20.6 4.6 3.7 2.9 1.2 0.3 2.3 46.9 35.7 57.9 0.9 2.8
L. Thomas 24 13.8 4.3 2.5 0.4 0.5 1.1 0.7 42.2 30.2 70.0 0.8 1.7
I. Maurice 20 10.1 3.7 2.5 0.1 0.2 0.8 0.9 43.1 22.7 60.0 0.6 1.9
M. Dandridge 19 13.3 3.0 3.1 0.6 0.8 0.7 1.5 63.2 0.0 37.5 0.7 2.3
J. Hardaway 21 8.0 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.5 43.6 30.0 75.0 0.3 0.4
Total 26 200.9 73.8 42.9 14.3 8.10 6.10 16.7 45.2 34.2 66.9 10.5 29.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores