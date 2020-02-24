COLOST
No. 5 San Diego State aims to regroup vs. Colorado State

  • FLM
  • Feb 24, 2020

With its historic winning streak over, No. 5 San Diego State returns to action Tuesday for its home finale against Colorado State.

The Aztecs (26-1, 15-1 Mountain West Conference) -- the last remaining undefeated team of the 2019-20 college basketball season before a 66-63 loss to UNLV on Saturday -- hope to regroup heading into their final two regular-season dates. Their winning streak had been the longest in school history.

"Anybody that was saying they thought a loss would be good for the Aztecs, we don't feel that way at all," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame press conference. "We're vastly disappointed. We wanted a perfect season, but it didn't happen, and that's college basketball. I'm smart enough to know that every game you play is going to be a challenge.

"We have to use this moment to find a way to get better."

San Diego State trailed by as many as 14 points with less than 12 minutes to play, but Malachi Flynn led a furious rally with his 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

A contender for All-American and National Player of the Year honors, Flynn dished an assist and made a 3-pointer down the stretch that pulled San Diego State within a basket of the tie or the lead.

Flynn scored 23 points, handed out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in San Diego State's last meeting with Colorado State, a 79-57 blowout win all the way back on Dec. 4.

Since opening Mountain West play 0-3, including the home defeat against San Diego State, the Rams (19-10, 10-6) have played their way into contention for one of the five first-round byes in next month's conference tournament.

However, the Mountain West is a logjam from second place to sixth, with five teams sporting five or six losses and 11 or 10 wins. Colorado State lost to one of those teams, UNLV, 80-56 on Feb. 18. The Rams rallied on Saturday with a 78-71 defeat of San Jose State.

"It didn't help that (Seneca) Knight hit (five 3-pointers) in the first half," forward Adam Thistlewood said of the San Jose State guard, who scored 37 points. "But we didn't let it deteriorate us. We stuck with them the whole first half, and Dischon (Thomas) was a big part of why we were sticking with them."

Thomas, a freshman, averages just 3.7 points per game, but he scored 13 against the Spartans. His play of late includes a nine-point, four-rebound performance in a Feb. 1 win over UNLV.

Such added depth may be vital for the Rams to upset San Diego State on Tuesday. The Aztecs have one of the most balanced rotations in the nation, featuring four double-figure per-game scorers in Flynn (16.9 points per game), Matt Mitchell (12.4), Yanni Wetzell (11.9) and Jordan Schakel (10.1).

Mitchell hit for 18 points in San Diego State's prior meeting with Colorado State. He scored 13 points in the loss to UNLV, marking his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures and the 10th in his last 11 contests.

At 40.4 percent 3-point shooting on the season, Mitchell is also one of the leaders of a San Diego State offense that ranks 12th in the nation with a 38.2 percent success rate from behind the arc. Colorado State ranks No. 237 defending the 3-pointer, allowing opponents to hit 33.9 percent.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Carvacho
32 F
M. Flynn
22 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
55.1 Field Goal % 44.1
Three Point % 37.1
47.2 Free Throw % 84.1
away team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
12.5 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.9 APG
home team logo
22
M. Flynn G
16.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.1 APG
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, California
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, California
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 19-10 75.7 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo 5 San Diego State 26-1 75.4 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
32
N. Carvacho F 12.5 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.9 APG 55.1 FG%
22
M. Flynn G 16.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.1 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Colorado State
Roster
I. Stevens
N. Carvacho
D. Roddy
A. Thistlewood
K. Moore
K. Martin
H. Edwards
J. Tonje
D. Thomas
P. Byrd
K. Lukasiewicz
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Stevens 29 32.8 13.0 3.0 4.5 0.8 0.1 2.2 48.0 38.7 80.2 0.3 2.8
N. Carvacho 29 29.1 12.5 10.9 1.9 0.8 0.6 2.9 55.1 0.0 47.2 3.1 7.8
D. Roddy 29 25.5 11.8 5.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 2.0 47.7 19.7 72.1 1.8 4.0
A. Thistlewood 26 27.6 10.7 3.0 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 45.4 41.1 81.7 0.6 2.3
K. Moore 29 30.1 8.7 2.1 2.2 1.3 0.0 1.2 45.0 42.1 70.9 0.2 1.9
K. Martin 29 22.6 7.8 3.5 1.4 0.8 0.3 1.4 36.4 32.8 68.8 0.4 3.1
H. Edwards 29 18.0 3.9 1.6 2.0 1.2 0.0 1.1 42.1 25.9 76.2 0.1 1.5
J. Tonje 28 8.8 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.5 46.6 44.2 71.4 0.1 0.8
D. Thomas 29 9.6 3.7 2.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.6 65.1 0.0 70.3 0.7 1.5
P. Byrd 7 9.3 3.4 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.7 43.8 57.1 85.7 0.4 0.9
K. Lukasiewicz 7 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 75.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 203.4 75.7 38.2 15.4 6.60 2.00 13.1 47.2 36.5 67.1 8.8 26.7
San Diego State
Roster
M. Flynn
M. Mitchell
Y. Wetzell
J. Schakel
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
T. Pulliam
A. Seiko
A. Arop
J. Mensah
K. Johnson
N. Narain
C. Giordano
J. Barnett
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Flynn 27 32.9 16.9 4.3 5.1 1.9 0.1 1.6 44.1 37.1 84.1 0.6 3.7
M. Mitchell 27 25.6 12.4 4.9 1.6 1.1 0.3 1.6 48.4 40.4 86.3 1.0 3.9
Y. Wetzell 27 27.7 11.9 6.4 1.4 0.7 0.6 1.9 60.5 35.0 60.0 2.3 4.1
J. Schakel 27 26.3 10.1 3.6 0.6 0.8 0.1 0.6 45.9 43.3 92.1 0.7 2.9
K. Feagin 27 29.6 8.6 3.1 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.8 38.6 38.6 81.8 0.3 2.7
N. Mensah 13 20.2 6.9 6.8 0.3 0.8 1.7 1.1 61.7 0.0 64.0 2.1 4.8
T. Pulliam 27 17.2 3.4 1.7 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.0 41.9 36.8 63.2 0.4 1.4
A. Seiko 25 11.9 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 44.8 38.3 71.4 0.1 0.9
A. Arop 17 9.1 2.9 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 44.9 0.0 71.4 1.2 1.2
J. Mensah 21 6.4 1.9 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 0.3 61.3 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.9
K. Johnson 18 5.9 1.9 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.3 22.2 37.5 0.7 1.0
N. Narain 14 6.9 1.8 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.9 58.8 0.0 50.0 0.2 1.1
C. Giordano 11 2.4 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 30.0 30.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
J. Barnett 10 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 27 199.7 75.4 39.1 15.1 6.90 2.90 10.9 47.3 38.2 75.3 9.5 26.3
