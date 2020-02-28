AUBURN
Kentucky will be seeking to clinch its 37th outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship when it hosts Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.

The No. 8 Wildcats (23-5, 13-2 SEC) have a two-game lead on the 15th-ranked and second-place Tigers (24-4, 11-4) and have not lost since a 75-66 setback at Auburn on Feb. 1.

A win over Auburn would give the Wildcats a three-game lead with two games remaining in the regular season. A loss would leave them needing at least one more win to ensure their 13th shared regular-season championship.

The Wildcats' 69-60 win at Texas A&M on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive victory since the loss at Auburn.

Coach John Calipari talked about the significance of putting together a winning streak in relation to next month's NCAA Tournament after his Wildcats avoided what he called a "trap game" at College Station.

"Every year I coach, one, you're trying to go on a run of games so you can win X amount in a row," he said. "And the reason is to win a national title, you've gotta know you can win six in a row.

"If you don't win six in a row during your season, how in the world are you ever going to win six in a row in that tournament?"

Immanuel Quickley led the Wildcats' scoring with 30 points, a career high for the sophomore guard who has scored 77 points in his last three games. He is one of five Wildcats who has posted games of at least 25 points this season, along with Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and E.J. Montgomery.

Calipari likes having multiple 25-point threats.

"The reason is," he said, "you're going to get in the tournament, and if someone gets hot for your team and they know they can do it because they've done it one time -- or twice or three times -- that guy may help you win and advance a game that you weren't going to win."

Auburn has dropped two games since beating the Wildcats, but with LSU losing Wednesday at Florida, the Tigers sit alone in second place in the conference. The Tigers have bounced back with home wins over Tennessee and Ole Miss since losing at Missouri and at Georgia with freshman Isaac Okoro out with a hamstring injury.

Okoro returned Wednesday and played 27 minutes, scoring 10 points in the 67-48 win over Ole Miss.

"Isaac coming back helped us defensively, with our guards in particular," coach Bruce Pearl said. "I planned on playing him about 16 minutes. He got eight in the first half on schedule, but the game was close in the second half, and he felt good, so we played him a little more, and he helped us."

Okoro scored 14 points in the earlier win over Kentucky.

The Tigers need a win to stay alone in second place in the league race, but would still need another Kentucky loss to gain at least a share of the SEC's regular-season title. The Tigers shared the SEC regular-season championship with Tennessee in 2018, their third title in program history.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Doughty
10 G
A. Hagans
0 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
40.8 Field Goal % 41.4
30.7 Three Point % 28.1
76.8 Free Throw % 80.5
away team logo
10
S. Doughty G
16.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG
home team logo
0
A. Hagans G
11.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.5 APG
12T
away team logo 15 Auburn 24-4 ---
home team logo 8 Kentucky 23-5 ---
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Lexington, Kentucky
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Lexington, Kentucky
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Auburn 24-4 78.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 8 Kentucky 23-5 74.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
10
S. Doughty G 16.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 40.9 FG%
0
A. Hagans G 11.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.5 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Auburn
Roster
S. Doughty
I. Okoro
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
A. McLemore
D. Cambridge
J. Johnson
A. Flanigan
J. Williams
P. Cook
T. Jones
B. Akingbola
L. Berman
M. Parker
T. Collier
W. Macoy
J. Franklin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Doughty 28 33.4 16.1 4.0 2.6 1.1 0.1 2.4 40.9 30.5 76.2 0.9 3.1
I. Okoro 25 31.8 13.0 4.6 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 51.3 27.9 65.8 2.0 2.6
J. McCormick 28 31.5 11.8 4.0 4.5 1.1 0.1 2.4 38.5 29.3 59.8 1.0 3.0
A. Wiley 28 21.6 10.6 9.4 0.5 0.5 1.6 1.7 57.0 0.0 67.9 3.6 5.8
D. Purifoy 27 26.6 8.6 4.5 1.4 0.9 0.3 1.1 38.3 29.1 83.3 1.3 3.2
A. McLemore 28 20.6 7.2 4.5 0.5 0.8 1.2 1.0 45.2 30.6 66.0 1.3 3.2
D. Cambridge 28 13.2 4.6 2.3 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.7 44.4 37.0 27.8 0.7 1.6
J. Johnson 28 12.1 3.7 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.4 38.8 68.8 0.5 0.9
A. Flanigan 28 13.8 3.1 2.7 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.8 36.7 15.2 44.1 0.8 1.9
J. Williams 11 5.7 2.5 1.4 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.4 60.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.8
P. Cook 2 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. Jones 10 3.7 0.6 1.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 18.2 0.0 40.0 0.4 0.6
B. Akingbola 12 1.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.3 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3
L. Berman 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Parker 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Collier 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Macoy 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Franklin 5 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 28 205.3 78.3 44.5 12.8 6.50 4.90 12.9 43.3 30.1 67.2 13.8 27.4
Kentucky
Roster
I. Quickley
N. Richards
T. Maxey
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
N. Sestina
K. Brooks Jr.
K. Whitney
J. Juzang
B. Canada
R. Welch
B. Jordan
D. Allen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Quickley 27 32.9 16.2 4.0 1.9 0.9 0.1 1.5 41.9 42.9 91.5 0.6 3.5
N. Richards 28 30.1 13.9 7.9 0.3 0.1 2.2 1.5 65.8 0.0 75.8 2.7 5.3
T. Maxey 28 34.1 13.9 4.3 3.1 0.9 0.4 2.3 43.6 29.1 81.9 0.3 4.0
A. Hagans 28 33.4 11.8 4.0 6.5 1.9 0.2 3.5 41.7 28.1 81.2 0.2 3.8
E. Montgomery 25 23.6 6.4 5.5 0.7 0.4 1.2 1.1 52.8 16.7 65.8 1.7 3.8
N. Sestina 25 19.8 5.6 3.9 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.8 44.0 40.0 76.7 1.3 2.6
K. Brooks Jr. 28 15.0 4.3 3.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.9 44.2 17.6 63.0 1.0 2.3
K. Whitney 18 12.9 3.3 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.8 37.1 25.0 43.5 0.8 0.9
J. Juzang 25 11.6 2.6 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.5 33.8 27.0 83.3 0.5 1.5
B. Canada 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
R. Welch 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Jordan 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Allen 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 28 201.8 74.6 39.8 13.8 5.20 5.30 12.8 46.3 33.7 79.3 9.6 27.6
