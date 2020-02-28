OKLA
WVU

No. 20 West Virginia seeks rebound vs. Oklahoma

  • FLM
  • Feb 28, 2020

Three weeks ago, West Virginia looked like a team locked into the NCAA Tournament and good enough to play with -- or beat -- any team it would face in the Big Dance.

But four losses in five games have the 20th-ranked Mountaineers looking for answers, with their latest test set for Saturday when they host Oklahoma in Morgantown, W.Va., as the Big 12 Conference schedule heads into its home stretch.

The latest head-scratcher for the Mountaineers came Monday in a 67-57 loss at Texas. West Virginia missed 11 of its 21 free-throw attempts, made only 3 of 11 from 3-point range and committed 15 turnovers against a Longhorns team that was, due to injury or illness, without four players who have started games this year.

"You can't go (10 of 21) from the foul line, you can't continue to shoot 20 percent from three, and you can't continue to miss shots two feet from the basket, and we do all of that," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "If you add in the missed front-ends (of free-throw chances) it was more like 10-for-30."

West Virginia (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) got 14 points from Oscar Tshiebwe and 12 from Derek Culver. But the interior advantage the Mountaineers enjoyed in their 38-point victory against Texas earlier this month in Morgantown was completely negated as Texas matched West Virginia's 29 rebounds.

"We haven't been good defensively, but you hold people to 60 points and you ought to win -- if you're any good," Huggins said. "We're at about that, and we can't score more than that."

The Sooners (17-11, 7-8) head to Morgantown with plenty of momentum after beating No. 22 Texas Tech 65-51 Tuesday in Oklahoma City to snap a three-game losing streak.

Oklahoma's big three of Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves logged 19, 15 and 11 points, respectively, while collectively recording 22 rebounds, six assists, three steals and four of the team's 10 blocks.

"I thought we came out attacking," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "The guys moved the ball, shared the ball -- especially through the first half. Really happy and proud for the guys. I thought for 40 minutes, they really battled like crazy."

Doolittle wore a mask after sustaining a broken nose Saturday against Oklahoma State. It did little to slow him down, as he made 9 of 15 shots and added seven rebounds, with 15 of his points coming in the second half.

"These last four games will determine if we make it (into the NCAA Tournament) or not, essentially," Doolittle said. "So, just more urgency and readiness. Attention to detail is something that will be heightened as we go forward. We knew we needed to bounce back, and just have to keep going after this."

The Sooners are considered on the bubble for a spot in the tournament, but if they can find a way to win Saturday after beating the Red Raiders, that could be enough to get them in the field.

"Guys understand where we stand," Kruger said. "There are 30 or 40 teams that are in the same position as we are right now."

Earlier this month, Oklahoma beat the Mountaineers comfortably in Norman, 69-59. However, West Virginia is 13-1 at home this year.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Doolittle
21 F
J. Haley
10 G
24.1 Min. Per Game 24.1
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
43.1 Field Goal % 55.2
38.0 Three Point % 29.4
83.5 Free Throw % 63.2
away team logo
21
K. Doolittle F
15.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
10
J. Haley G
9.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 APG
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 17-11 ---
home team logo 20 West Virginia 19-9 ---
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 17-11 70.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo 20 West Virginia 19-9 70.1 PPG 43.1 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
21
K. Doolittle F 15.5 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.0 APG 43.9 FG%
10
J. Haley G 9.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.0 APG 55.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma
Roster
K. Doolittle
B. Manek
A. Reaves
D. Harmon
A. Williams
J. Bieniemy
K. Kuath
V. Iwuakor
J. Hill
C. Merritt
R. Streller
B. Seacat
K. Casey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Doolittle 26 32.5 15.5 8.9 2.0 1.3 0.4 2.2 43.9 37.0 81.9 2.0 6.9
B. Manek 28 30.6 14.9 6.3 0.9 0.4 1.1 0.8 46.4 38.8 78.3 1.4 4.9
A. Reaves 28 32.9 13.9 5.2 2.9 0.9 0.1 2.3 37.3 26.4 82.7 0.6 4.5
D. Harmon 28 27.9 7.6 1.8 2.0 1.1 0.1 1.3 36.7 33.3 69.1 0.2 1.6
A. Williams 28 17.1 6.4 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.1 1.1 43.5 28.1 66.7 0.4 1.6
J. Bieniemy 28 32.0 5.4 4.1 2.8 1.2 0.2 1.5 35.0 25.6 79.2 0.7 3.4
K. Kuath 27 10.5 3.4 2.0 0.2 0.3 1.4 0.4 66.7 0.0 65.2 0.6 1.4
V. Iwuakor 23 9.0 2.8 2.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.7 47.9 33.3 66.7 0.9 1.3
J. Hill 27 11.2 2.1 2.0 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.5 41.2 26.7 63.2 0.6 1.4
C. Merritt 8 1.9 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.1 75.0 100.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
R. Streller 3 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.3
B. Seacat 3 1.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
K. Casey 3 1.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 28 200.0 70.5 39.5 11.8 6.10 4.10 11.1 42.2 32.0 76.6 8.3 28.3
West Virginia
Roster
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
M. McBride
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
S. McNeil
T. Sherman
C. Harler
J. McCabe
G. Osabuohien
B. Knapper
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Tshiebwe 28 23.2 11.1 9.1 0.4 0.8 1.1 1.9 55.7 0.0 68.8 4.0 5.2
D. Culver 28 24.5 10.5 8.6 1.8 0.8 0.7 2.4 45.7 0.0 54.3 2.6 6.0
M. McBride 28 22.2 9.1 2.4 1.8 1.1 0.5 1.3 40.3 30.9 72.4 0.5 1.9
J. Haley 27 24.1 9.0 4.4 2.0 1.2 0.1 1.7 55.2 29.4 63.2 1.9 2.6
E. Matthews Jr. 28 21.3 6.1 3.6 0.5 0.5 0.2 1.2 38.3 29.4 60.0 1.2 2.4
S. McNeil 25 14.4 5.5 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 39.3 33.8 80.0 0.2 0.8
T. Sherman 28 13.1 5.1 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 37.6 32.0 87.5 0.3 0.5
C. Harler 28 16.8 4.7 1.1 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 40.7 29.6 50.0 0.5 0.6
J. McCabe 28 13.8 3.2 1.0 1.6 0.6 0.0 1.3 30.5 21.0 76.0 0.1 0.9
G. Osabuohien 25 18.4 3.1 4.0 2.0 1.2 0.3 1.6 36.0 0.0 53.5 1.5 2.6
B. Knapper 24 8.8 2.9 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.8 27.6 25.0 80.0 0.2 0.7
L. Routt 24 6.2 1.3 1.7 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.5 42.9 0.0 44.4 0.9 0.8
S. Macke 7 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 16.7 22.2 100.0 0.0 0.1
J. Bridges 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 28 200.6 70.1 43.1 12.4 7.80 3.60 14.8 42.4 28.9 63.7 15.0 25.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores