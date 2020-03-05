AF
SDGST

No. 5 San Diego State opens postseason vs. Air Force

  • FLM
  • Mar 05, 2020

Fifth-ranked San Diego State's national-best record essentially resets beginning Thursday when the Aztecs face Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

San Diego State (28-1) won a program-record 26 consecutive games to start the season and concluded the regular season.

However, following a come-from-behind, 83-76 road win over Nevada in Saturday's regular-season finale, the Aztecs officially entered a portion of the season in which elimination rests on every outcome -- first in the conference tournament and then the NCAA Tournament.

"It's good to look back and realize we only lost once, but to be honest, it means nothing now," star guard Malachi Flynn said in his postgame news conference Saturday. "We've got (the) conference tournament and then March Madness, so this means nothing. We've got to put it behind us and look forward to what's next."

Next for San Diego State is Air Force (12-19) by virtue of the Falcons' 77-70 win over Fresno State on Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Falcons ripped off 46 points in the second half, and they shot 53.7 percent for the game. A.J. Walker set the pace with 24 points, while Lavelle Scottie added 21.

Ryan Swan, who joined Walker and Scottie in double-figure scoring with 12 points, sank Air Force's final field goal with little more than a minute remaining. His unorthodox fadeaway gave the Falcons a two-possession lead that proved insurmountable for Fresno State.

"Our coaching staff jumped up when he turned, spun and shot it," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. "And they said some things I can't say right now. But when it went in, they were the first four to jump up and cheer."

Fresno State swept Air Force in the regular-season series, the second Bulldogs win coming just two weeks ago in Fresno.

San Diego State, the Mountain West tourney's top seed, will look to end the ninth-seeded Falcons' season.

The Aztecs pulled away late in an 89-74 win at Air Force on Feb. 8. San Diego State shot a blistering 14 of 27 from 3-point range in that meeting, with KJ Feagin's 5-of-7 3-point shooting and 21 points leading the way.

San Diego State comes into the Thursday matchup boasting one of the nation's best 3-point shooting offenses at 36.8 percent as a team. Air Force, meanwhile, has been one of the worst clubs when it comes to defending beyond the arc.

Opponents have made 37.3 percent of their attempts against the Falcons. Fresno State made 44.4 percent of its long-range attempts on Wednesday, led by New Williams' 6-of-12 3-point shooting.

Flynn, Feagin and Jordan Schakel -- three of the Aztecs' top four 3-point shooters (along with Matt Mitchell) -- combined for 10 made 3-pointers at Nevada.

Flynn scored a career-high 36 points in the regular-season finale, continuing an impressive scoring stretch. The junior produced at least 22 points in three of San Diego State's final four contests.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Scottie
12 F
M. Flynn
22 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
46.2 Field Goal % 44.1
37.0 Three Point % 37.1
66.1 Free Throw % 84.1
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
16.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
22
M. Flynn G
17.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG
12T
away team logo Air Force 12-19 ---
home team logo 5 San Diego State 28-1 ---
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, Nevada
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, Nevada
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 12-19 73.5 PPG 35.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 5 San Diego State 28-1 75.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 16.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.0 APG 46.3 FG%
22
M. Flynn G 17.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.1 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Air Force
Roster
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
C. Morris
S. Tomes
C. Joyce
A. Akaya
K. Van Soelen
M. Taylor
C. Murphy
A. Kinrade
I. Monson
N. Jackson
C. Vander Zwaag
L. Brown
S. Pierre-Louis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Scottie 31 30.8 16.0 5.7 2.0 0.8 0.2 2.4 46.3 36.9 66.1 1.1 4.6
R. Swan 31 26.6 12.7 5.2 1.8 0.8 0.2 1.5 50.9 37.0 70.5 2.2 3.0
A. Walker 31 29.6 10.9 3.5 3.1 0.8 0.1 2.1 44.5 40.4 74.4 0.1 3.4
C. Morris 30 25.6 8.8 3.1 1.6 0.8 0.0 1.0 44.9 43.8 73.3 0.3 2.8
S. Tomes 31 25.2 6.8 3.2 2.5 0.7 0.2 1.0 35.5 28.6 84.1 0.5 2.7
C. Joyce 28 21.7 6.8 3.0 1.4 0.4 0.1 1.5 41.6 34.4 75.6 0.6 2.3
A. Akaya 16 7.8 3.7 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.8 52.2 40.0 90.0 0.3 0.8
K. Van Soelen 29 15.6 3.6 3.2 0.8 0.1 0.5 0.6 44.4 33.3 69.4 0.9 2.3
M. Taylor 22 9.2 3.0 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.8 53.3 44.0 60.0 0.0 0.8
C. Murphy 12 4.8 2.6 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 47.1 50.0 87.5 0.0 0.7
A. Kinrade 26 6.8 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 54.1 28.6 90.5 0.5 0.6
I. Monson 11 5.5 1.6 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 62.5 50.0 87.5 0.4 1.2
N. Jackson 10 2.8 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 44.4 50.0 50.0 0.4 0.4
C. Vander Zwaag 8 3.9 1.1 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.1
L. Brown 26 7.8 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 36.4 40.0 66.7 0.0 0.6
S. Pierre-Louis 3 3.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 31 200.0 73.5 35.2 14.8 5.00 1.40 12.3 45.6 37.3 73.0 7.5 25.2
San Diego State
Roster
M. Flynn
M. Mitchell
Y. Wetzell
J. Schakel
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
T. Pulliam
A. Seiko
A. Arop
J. Mensah
N. Narain
K. Johnson
C. Giordano
J. Barnett
M. Pope
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Flynn 29 33.3 17.6 4.4 5.1 1.8 0.1 1.7 44.7 37.2 85.7 0.6 3.8
M. Mitchell 29 25.5 12.4 4.8 1.7 1.1 0.4 1.6 47.9 39.8 86.3 1.0 3.8
Y. Wetzell 29 27.9 11.6 6.4 1.4 0.8 0.6 2.0 59.8 33.3 63.2 2.3 4.2
J. Schakel 29 26.2 10.1 3.6 0.6 0.8 0.1 0.6 45.8 43.4 92.3 0.7 2.9
K. Feagin 29 29.9 8.7 3.1 3.1 0.6 0.3 1.8 37.9 38.2 81.8 0.3 2.8
N. Mensah 13 20.2 6.9 6.8 0.3 0.8 1.7 1.1 61.7 0.0 64.0 2.1 4.8
T. Pulliam 29 17.6 3.4 1.9 1.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 42.9 35.0 66.7 0.4 1.5
A. Seiko 26 12.3 3.0 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 43.3 36.7 77.8 0.1 1.0
A. Arop 19 9.2 2.9 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 47.2 0.0 62.5 1.1 1.2
J. Mensah 21 6.5 1.9 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 0.3 61.3 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.9
N. Narain 15 7.0 1.9 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.8 61.1 33.3 50.0 0.2 1.2
K. Johnson 18 5.9 1.9 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.3 22.2 37.5 0.7 1.0
C. Giordano 11 2.5 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 30.0 30.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
J. Barnett 10 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
M. Pope 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 200.0 75.3 38.8 15.0 6.90 2.90 11.0 47.1 38.0 76.4 9.3 26.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores