Cal looks to spoil No. 13 Oregon's Pac-12 title chase

  • Mar 04, 2020

The final week of Pac-12 regular season play is here, and the Oregon Ducks are in position to grab at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

No. 13 Oregon (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) is the conference's only team in the Top 25. With a sweep of California -- Oregon's Thursday opponent -- and Stanford on Saturday, the Ducks would capture at least a share of the conference title. A UCLA loss at Southern California and a sweep by Oregon would give the Ducks the title outright.

Both of the Ducks' remaining games are at home in Eugene, Ore., where they are 15-0 this season. Going back to last season, the Ducks are 20-0 at home. If they win the Pac-12, Oregon would be the first school in conference history to capture championships in men's basketball, women's basketball and football in the same academic year.

Oregon edged California 77-72 in Berkeley on Jan. 30. Leading scorer and floor leader Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and handed out eight assists in that game, but Chris Duarte, who added 19 points, recently had hand surgery, and he seems likely to miss at least this week's games.

"No doubt first-team All-American and national Player of the Year, should get it, and he's got two more games of unfinished business," assistant coach Mike Mennenga said of Pritchard on the school's weekly basketball podcast. "It's a special week. We need to go out there and take this championship and enjoy it."

Three-point shooting has been key for the Ducks this season. They lead the conference in 3-point field-goal rate at 38.4 percent. The Ducks have three of the top six 3-point shooters in the league in Will Richardson (first, 47.4 percent), Anthony Mathis (second, 42.9 percent) and Pritchard (sixth, 40 percent). Oregon also leads the Pac-12 in 3-pointers made per game at 8.5.

The Golden Bears (13-16, 7-9) are suddenly a team not to be overlooked. Cal has won three of four on the heels of a four-game losing streak, and one of the three victories was a 76-62 decision over then-No. 21 Colorado at home on Feb. 27.

Guard Matt Bradley matched a career high with 26 points that night and is averaging 18.2 per game in conference play to lead the Golden Bears. With a win at Oregon on Thursday or at Oregon State on Saturday, Cal would clinch the No. 8 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, which opens March 11 in Las Vegas.

A victory over the Ducks would be Cal's first triumph in Eugene since Jan. 9, 2014. That day, an unranked Golden Bears squad handed the 13th-ranked Ducks a 96-83 loss.

"During the offseason and parts of the preseason, I got sick of everyone telling us how bad we were going to be, because I didn't think we would be," coach Mark Fox told the school's athletics website. "I just wasn't going to accept that, and I wasn't going to let our team accept that either.

"We're not anywhere near close to where we want to be. But, I think the perception and feelings about our team and this program are drastically different from what I heard all summer."

Key Players
G. Anticevich
15 F
P. Pritchard
3 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
41.5 Field Goal % 48.7
39.7 Three Point % 41.2
80.0 Free Throw % 76.5
15
G. Anticevich F
8.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.2 APG
3
P. Pritchard G
20.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.4 APG
California
Roster
M. Bradley
K. South
P. Austin
G. Anticevich
A. Kelly
J. Harris-Dyson
L. Thiemann
J. Brown
J. Gordon
D. Thorpe
K. Kuany
D. Klonaras
J. Orender
D. Serge
L. Alters
J. Erving
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Bradley 29 33.6 17.9 5.1 1.6 0.5 0.2 2.3 44.5 38.7 86.1 0.7 4.4
K. South 29 30.1 9.0 2.3 1.0 0.8 0.1 1.0 35.6 30.6 84.5 0.6 1.7
P. Austin 29 27.6 8.9 2.7 2.3 0.9 0.1 2.2 37.6 22.7 82.7 0.4 2.3
G. Anticevich 29 30.9 8.4 5.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 1.8 40.9 38.4 75.8 1.1 4.5
A. Kelly 29 21.7 7.8 5.3 0.3 0.2 0.6 1.2 54.4 25.0 69.8 1.5 3.8
J. Harris-Dyson 13 14.5 4.0 1.8 0.7 0.7 0.2 1.2 43.5 0.0 57.1 0.7 1.2
L. Thiemann 29 14.8 3.1 2.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.0 54.5 0.0 48.7 0.8 1.6
J. Brown 29 19.1 2.6 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.1 1.1 35.0 33.3 42.9 0.1 1.9
J. Gordon 12 9.0 2.2 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.8 35.0 33.3 100.0 0.6 0.6
D. Thorpe 26 7.4 1.6 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 46.9 0.0 37.9 0.7 1.0
K. Kuany 25 5.8 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 40.0 33.3 60.0 0.3 0.6
D. Klonaras 17 3.7 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 45.5 50.0 40.0 0.1 0.4
J. Orender 9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
D. Serge 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Alters 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Erving 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 29 202.6 63.7 36.5 9.1 4.00 2.40 12.7 42.3 34.4 72.9 8.4 24.5
Oregon
Roster
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
W. Richardson
A. Mathis
S. Juiston
N. Dante
C. Lawson
A. Patterson
C. Walker
F. Okoro
L. Osborn
E. Ionescu
L. Wur
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Pritchard 29 36.5 20.2 4.3 5.4 1.6 0.0 2.7 46.1 40.5 80.8 0.7 3.7
C. Duarte 28 30.2 12.9 5.6 1.6 1.7 0.5 1.5 41.4 33.6 79.5 1.5 4.1
W. Richardson 29 30.1 10.9 3.7 2.3 1.3 0.2 1.5 47.3 47.4 83.9 1.2 2.5
A. Mathis 29 23.2 8.0 2.2 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 43.1 42.9 82.1 0.4 1.9
S. Juiston 24 28.2 7.9 6.3 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.9 48.3 18.2 51.5 2.0 4.3
N. Dante 10 13.5 5.6 2.6 0.5 0.9 0.6 1.0 59.5 0.0 42.9 0.8 1.8
C. Lawson 29 19.6 4.5 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.4 0.8 51.5 0.0 65.8 1.3 2.7
A. Patterson 26 10.4 4.2 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.2 1.0 55.1 29.2 50.0 0.3 1.0
C. Walker 26 15.1 4.2 2.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.9 39.6 31.0 48.6 0.8 1.7
F. Okoro 27 17.5 3.4 4.4 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.7 53.0 0.0 46.9 1.9 2.6
L. Osborn 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Ionescu 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Wur 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 205.9 75.2 38.1 14.4 7.80 3.10 11.9 46.3 38.4 69.3 11.0 24.7
