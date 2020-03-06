BAYLOR
WVU

No. 4 Baylor maintains Big 12 title hopes as it plays West Virginia

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

Baylor has already enjoyed a campaign to remember, but the 4th-ranked Bears know they still have plenty to prove when they square off against enigmatic West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 Conference regular-season finale for both teams in Morgantown, W.V.

The Bears head north after a thrilling 71-68 overtime win at home over Texas Tech on Monday. Jared Butler had a steal and hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left in the extra period to seal the win for Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12).

The win kept the Bears in the hunt for their first Big 12 championship. They need a win at West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) plus a loss by Kansas (27-3, 16-1) at Texas Tech on Saturday to share the title with the Jayhawks.

Devonte Bandoo, who scored a game-high 18 points, hit a 3-pointer from NBA range to tie the game and send it into overtime.

"I was told not to shoot it, but there was a lot of space," Bandoo said. "I was like, 'All right, you're going to sag off me this much, I'm going to let it fly,' and the ball went in. When I let it go, I knew it was going in. It was a big shot."

Butler had 17 points for the Bears, and MaCio Teague, who drained a step-back 3-pointer to give Baylor a 69-65 lead with 1:13 left in overtime, finished with 14. The Bears won despite playing without forwards Mark Vital and Tristan Clark, both sidelined with injuries.

"These games right here are what makes a national champion," Butler said. "We had to battle, went into overtime, shots aren't falling. Sometimes, we just need to focus on the games we're playing and executing now so that we can execute later."

The Mountaineers look to finish the Big 12's regular-season gauntlet with some added momentum following a 77-71 win at Iowa State on Tuesday. The victory was West Virginia's first away from home since Jan. 6.

Miles McBride scored 17 points, including four free throws in the final 16 seconds, to help West Virginia overcame horrendous second-half shooting. The Mountaineers were just 7 of 25 (28 percent) from the floor after halftime but made 18 of 21 free throws in the second half.

"We let it slip away a little bit in the second half, but I think we did grow up a little bit," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "I think if this was two or three weeks ago, we would not have come back after we fell behind. It was a good team effort from a lot of different guys. We were a little tougher today than what we have been."

Derek Culver scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, with Taz Sherman adding 12 and Oscar Tshiebwe hitting for 11 points for the Mountaineers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

"We've got to keep our head in it, keep getting better and we're looking forward to playing Baylor," Huggins said.

The victory gave West Virginia 20 for the ninth time in 13 years under Huggins. It's his 30th 20-win campaign in 38 seasons as a collegiate coach.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 G
J. Haley
10 G
24.1 Min. Per Game 24.1
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
40.4 Field Goal % 55.6
31.1 Three Point % 27.8
66.7 Free Throw % 63.2
away team logo
45
D. Mitchell G
9.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
10
J. Haley G
8.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
away team logo 4 Baylor 26-3 ---
home team logo West Virginia 20-10 ---
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, West Virginia
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Baylor 26-3 71.4 PPG 40 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo West Virginia 20-10 70.1 PPG 43.1 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
45
D. Mitchell G 9.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.9 APG 40.2 FG%
10
J. Haley G 8.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.9 APG 55.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Baylor
Roster
J. Butler
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
F. Gillespie
D. Bandoo
M. Vital
M. Mayer
T. Clark
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Moffatt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 29 30.3 15.8 3.2 3.2 1.6 0.1 2.4 42.0 38.8 77.2 0.5 2.7
M. Teague 27 32.6 14.1 4.7 1.9 1.0 0.2 1.2 39.9 36.4 84.6 1.0 3.7
D. Mitchell 29 32.3 9.7 2.8 3.9 1.4 0.4 2.2 40.2 30.7 66.3 0.3 2.4
F. Gillespie 29 28.6 9.7 9.2 0.5 1.1 2.2 0.9 55.1 0.0 68.4 4.2 5.0
D. Bandoo 29 26.1 7.8 3.7 1.6 0.6 0.1 1.6 39.3 40.0 75.8 0.9 2.7
M. Vital 28 25.8 6.0 6.0 1.8 1.8 0.6 1.4 46.4 11.8 43.5 2.9 3.2
M. Mayer 29 11.9 4.9 2.0 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.7 42.4 37.8 69.0 0.6 1.3
T. Clark 22 13.1 4.0 2.4 0.5 0.2 0.5 1.2 47.5 0.0 64.7 0.6 1.7
F. Thamba 18 8.7 2.3 2.2 0.1 0.0 0.7 0.3 46.2 0.0 56.7 0.7 1.5
O. Okeke 7 3.3 0.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.7
J. Moffatt 6 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 29 200.9 71.4 40 13.9 8.10 4.50 11.8 42.9 35.4 69.3 13.0 24.2
West Virginia
Roster
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
M. McBride
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
T. Sherman
S. McNeil
C. Harler
J. McCabe
G. Osabuohien
B. Knapper
L. Routt
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
O. Tshiebwe 30 23.2 11.1 9.2 0.4 0.8 1.1 1.8 55.3 0.0 69.6 4.2 5.0
D. Culver 30 24.6 10.5 8.6 1.8 0.8 0.7 2.2 45.2 0.0 53.5 2.7 5.9
M. McBride 30 22.2 9.5 2.4 1.8 1.0 0.5 1.2 40.1 29.5 74.1 0.5 1.8
J. Haley 29 24.2 8.9 4.3 1.9 1.2 0.1 1.6 55.3 27.8 61.5 1.8 2.5
E. Matthews Jr. 30 20.8 5.9 3.6 0.5 0.4 0.2 1.2 38.2 28.6 60.0 1.2 2.4
T. Sherman 30 13.3 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 38.8 33.3 86.4 0.3 0.5
S. McNeil 27 14.5 5.3 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 36.5 32.6 77.4 0.2 0.9
C. Harler 30 16.4 4.5 1.1 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.6 39.4 28.4 53.8 0.5 0.7
J. McCabe 30 13.8 3.2 1.0 1.7 0.6 0.0 1.3 31.1 20.9 76.0 0.1 0.9
G. Osabuohien 27 18.6 3.1 4.1 1.9 1.1 0.3 1.6 36.3 0.0 54.2 1.6 2.5
B. Knapper 26 8.7 2.7 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.8 27.0 25.0 80.0 0.2 0.8
L. Routt 26 6.0 1.3 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 43.3 0.0 44.4 0.8 0.7
S. Macke 7 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 16.7 22.2 100.0 0.0 0.1
J. Bridges 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 200.6 70.1 43.1 12.4 7.60 3.50 14.3 42.1 28.4 63.8 15.2 25.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores