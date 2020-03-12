CLEM
FSU

No. 4 Florida State looks to hold off upset-minded Clemson

  • FLM
  • Mar 12, 2020

The eighth-seeded Clemson Tigers will be looking for another upset when they play the top-seeded and fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon at Greensboro, N.C.

Clemson (16-15) defeated visiting Florida State less than two weeks ago, winning 70-69 on Feb. 29.

The Tigers drew six offensive charges in that game, the fourth most in program history.

"I'm not sure I've ever been in a game that had that many (charges)," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said.

That game also featured a game-winning, lefty layup by Clemson freshman point guard Al-Amir Dawes, who drove the length of the court and scored with one second left.

"I knew how much time I had left," said Dawes, who scored 18 points. "I was ready to make a play."

Florida State (26-5) has won two straight games since that loss at Clemson. The Seminoles went 16-0 at home this season -- the only team in the ACC to go undefeated on its court -- but that's no longer a factor. They are 10-5 away from home.

Florida State crushed visiting Clemson 72-53 the first time the teams met this season, on Dec. 8. The Seminoles -- known for their relentless depth, energy and athleticism -- got hot in that game, making 15 of 32 3-point attempts (46.9 percent). They really found their stroke in the second half, making 11 of 18 from long range (61.1 percent).

"Once they get momentum," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, "it's extremely difficult to stop them."

Florida State's athleticism shows up in different ways, including blocked shots. In the two games against Clemson this season, the Seminoles swatted 12 shots to just two for Clemson.

Hamilton, who led Florida State this season to its first ACC regular-season title, was named the league's Coach of the Year on Monday, his third such award.

Three Seminoles players -- Trent Forrest, Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams -- earned All-ACC recognition as well.

Forrest, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard, was named to the All-ACC second team as well as the league's All-Defense squad. He averaged 11.6 points and finished second in the league in steals (2.2) and 10th in assists (4.1). He finished second in the voting for the league's Defensive Player of the Year, and he needs 15 more steals to become Florida State's career leader in that category.

Vassell, a 6-6 sophomore shooting guard, was also named to the All-ACC second team. He led Florida State in scoring (12.7 points per game) and finished tied for second in the league's voting for Most Improved Player. He averaged just 4.5 points as a freshman before making a big leap.

Williams, a 6-8 forward, was named the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year and also found a spot on the league's All-Freshman team. Williams, who has come in off the bench in all 31 of the Seminoles' games so far, is fourth on the team in scoring (9.0) and rebounds (4.0) while leading in blocks (1.0). He is considered Florida State's best pro prospect.

The Seminoles, who got a double-bye to get to the quarterfinals, also boast another talented player, M.J. Walker, a 6-5 junior guard. He finished third on the team in scoring (10.6) and made honorable mention All-ACC.

Clemson is led by Aamir Simms, who made third-team All-ACC and finished fifth in the league in the voting for Most Improved Player. He paces the Tigers in scoring (13.1) and rebounds (7.3). On Wednesday, he had 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in Clemson's 69-64 second-round win over Miami.

Dawes scored a team-high 18 points against the Hurricanes.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Simms
25 F
T. Forrest
3 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.0 Field Goal % 46.5
39.8 Three Point % 30.8
70.4 Free Throw % 83.3
Clemson
Roster
A. Simms
T. Mack
J. Newman III
A. Dawes
C. Trapp
C. Scott
H. Tyson
C. Hunter
A. Hemenway
K. Moore
T. Jemison
P. Grinde
W. Hoag
P. Fox
O. McBride
J. Baehre
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Simms 30 31.6 13.0 7.2 2.6 1.0 0.8 2.2 47.4 40.0 70.5 2.3 5.0
T. Mack 31 28.3 12.2 5.2 0.9 1.1 0.6 1.2 44.9 28.3 61.3 0.9 4.2
J. Newman III 31 31.6 9.5 3.9 2.2 1.0 0.5 1.3 44.0 30.3 72.6 0.5 3.4
A. Dawes 31 29.9 9.0 2.8 2.5 1.0 0.0 2.5 38.1 31.8 78.9 0.2 2.6
C. Trapp 21 25.7 6.0 3.9 2.5 0.7 0.1 1.7 36.7 26.2 50.0 0.1 3.8
C. Scott 31 20.1 5.7 1.7 1.4 0.8 0.0 1.1 36.9 26.4 78.7 0.3 1.5
H. Tyson 31 13.5 5.5 3.0 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 44.5 32.1 70.7 0.6 2.3
C. Hunter 9 19.4 5.3 1.0 1.6 0.8 0.0 1.3 37.8 30.4 63.6 0.1 0.9
A. Hemenway 15 12.3 4.8 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 50.0 47.6 100.0 0.2 0.7
K. Moore 28 9.0 1.8 1.7 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.6 37.3 27.3 57.1 0.6 1.1
T. Jemison 30 8.4 1.7 2.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.6 49.0 0.0 36.4 1.0 1.0
P. Grinde 9 2.4 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 62.5 0.0 75.0 0.3 0.0
W. Hoag 7 2.6 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.0
P. Fox 8 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
O. McBride 8 2.1 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4
J. Baehre 2 13.0 0.0 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 3.0
Total 31 202.4 66.5 36.4 12.9 6.80 2.40 12.5 42.8 31.5 68.6 8.0 25.7
Florida State
Roster
D. Vassell
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Williams
M. Osborne
R. Gray
A. Polite
B. Koprivica
D. Olejniczak
W. Wilkes
N. Jack
R. Evans
T. Light
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Miles
T. Hands
C. Yates
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Vassell 30 28.7 12.7 5.1 1.6 1.4 1.0 0.8 49.0 41.5 73.8 1.3 3.8
T. Forrest 31 30.8 11.6 4.4 4.0 1.9 0.6 3.0 45.9 28.1 82.2 1.1 3.3
M. Walker 26 25.1 10.6 1.7 1.5 0.8 0.2 1.5 37.1 36.1 80.3 0.2 1.5
P. Williams 29 22.5 9.2 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.7 45.9 32.0 83.8 1.3 2.7
M. Osborne 31 19.4 6.0 4.9 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.6 46.1 36.2 59.0 1.9 3.0
R. Gray 29 19.4 6.0 3.8 1.4 1.1 0.7 1.8 39.2 22.0 69.6 1.0 2.8
A. Polite 31 19.9 5.8 2.9 1.1 1.2 0.2 1.2 40.6 35.4 67.9 0.8 2.2
B. Koprivica 27 10.3 4.7 2.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.6 69.9 0.0 65.8 1.1 1.3
D. Olejniczak 29 10.7 4.2 2.3 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.9 61.1 0.0 68.4 1.1 1.1
W. Wilkes 28 9.1 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 41.0 38.1 100.0 0.4 0.6
N. Jack 13 5.7 3.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.4 39.5 33.3 100.0 0.2 0.7
R. Evans 29 11.4 3.2 1.2 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.8 45.6 41.2 72.7 0.2 1.0
T. Light 9 1.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 37.5 37.5 100.0 0.0 0.0
J. Lindner 9 2.1 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.6 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.1 0.6
H. Prieto 10 3.5 0.9 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 50.0 0.0 25.0 0.6 0.4
W. Miles 9 1.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
T. Hands 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
C. Yates 5 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 31 201.6 75.4 37.9 13.2 8.80 5.20 13.3 45.7 35.1 75.0 11.4 24.2
