MARQET
SETON

Stars square off as No. 16 Seton Hall faces Marquette

  • FLM
  • Mar 12, 2020

The Big East Conference's two marquee players will get to close out the quarterfinal schedule at the league tournament on Thursday in one of basketball's most storied venues.

In the pairing of Marquette and No. 16 Seton Hall late Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the side attraction of note will be Marquette's Markus Howard opposing Seton Hall's Myles Powell.

The accolades already are coming as Howard and Powell, both senior guards, were named to the Sporting News' first-team All-America squad. Both also were unanimous All-Big East selections.

Howard has been the top scorer in the nation for much of the season, and he enters his last Big East tournament ranked No. 1 at 27.8 points per game. The Phoenix-area product has scored at least 30 points in each of his past five games while leading the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles to an 18-12 record.

The Pirates have been less reliant on their No. 1 scoring option as Powell has delivered 21 points per game but has been no less effective. Third-seeded Seton Hall went 21-9 overall this season, but it enters the Big East tournament coming off a crushing 77-60 defeat at Creighton in the regular-season finale.

Another defeat to Villanova last week means that while Seton Hall can still say it is a 2019-20 regular-season Big East champion, it has to share that honor with both Creighton and Villanova. The consecutive defeats mean that the Pirates did not close out the regular season in top form.

"We're not done," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said in a postgame radio interview after the loss to the Bluejays. "I'm going to give my team a hug, tell them how proud I am of them and get ready for March. I hope our fans understand how proud they should be of this basketball team."

Powell has 2,252 points at Seton Hall, putting him 21 behind Nick Werkman for second on the schools all-time list. The school's all-time leader is Terry Dehere at 2,494.

Marquette enters Thursday's game following an 88-86 defeat to St. John's on Saturday. The Red Storm tied for next to last place in the Big East. The last-place team, DePaul, also defeated Marquette 69-68 last week.

The Golden Eagles not only are on a three-game losing streak, but they have dropped six of their oast seven. And they have a quick return trip to New York after playing St. John's there over the weekend.

"We just want to win," coach Steve Wojciechowski said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm not feeling pressure. Our guys are playing like there's an incredible amount of pressure on them. I wish they would just compete.

"The only pressure is to play hard and to try to make people better. That's it."

In the most recent meeting between the teams, Seton Hall won at Marquette 88-79 on Feb. 29 when Powell scored 28 points. Howard had 37. Seton Hall also won 69-55 at home on Jan. 11 when Powell had 23 and Howard had 27.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Howard
0 G
Q. McKnight
0 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
42.2 Field Goal % 41.3
40.5 Three Point % 34.4
84.6 Free Throw % 85.3
away team logo
0
M. Howard G
27.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
0
Q. McKnight G
11.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.4 APG
12T
away team logo Marquette 18-12 ---
home team logo 16 Seton Hall 21-9 ---
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Marquette 18-12 77.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 16 Seton Hall 21-9 74.7 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
0
M. Howard G 27.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.3 APG 42.2 FG%
0
Q. McKnight G 11.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.4 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Marquette
Roster
M. Howard
S. Anim
K. McEwen
B. Bailey
J. Cain
G. Elliott
T. John
J. Johnson
E. Morrow
S. Torrence
B. Carney
T. Gardiner
M. Kennedy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Howard 29 33.2 27.8 3.5 3.3 0.9 0.0 3.4 42.2 41.2 84.7 0.6 2.9
S. Anim 30 33.5 13.1 4.1 1.4 1.0 0.3 1.7 42.5 39.2 67.4 1.2 2.9
K. McEwen 29 28.5 9.5 5.0 3.2 0.6 0.1 2.8 33.2 29.2 85.1 0.3 4.7
B. Bailey 30 25.3 7.1 5.2 1.1 0.6 0.7 0.8 40.6 38.3 60.0 1.3 3.9
J. Cain 30 18.4 5.2 4.2 0.8 0.6 0.4 1.0 48.3 38.2 71.9 1.0 3.1
G. Elliott 24 19.0 5.1 2.5 1.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 43.6 41.3 72.4 0.5 2.0
T. John 30 21.0 5.1 5.2 0.7 0.4 1.8 0.9 54.9 0.0 56.0 1.8 3.4
J. Johnson 27 14.6 3.8 5.7 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.8 62.9 0.0 50.0 2.2 3.6
E. Morrow 16 11.9 3.4 3.4 0.3 0.3 0.6 1.0 46.7 0.0 65.0 1.4 1.9
S. Torrence 28 11.0 1.8 1.3 1.6 0.3 0.0 0.7 41.0 37.5 72.7 0.0 1.3
B. Carney 4 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Gardiner 5 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Kennedy 4 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 30 203.2 77.8 42.6 13.5 5.10 4.20 13.6 43.0 38.2 74.3 10.6 29.2
Seton Hall
Roster
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
S. Mamukelashvili
J. Rhoden
R. Gill
M. Cale
S. Reynolds, Jr.
T. Thompson
T. Samuel
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Powell 28 31.5 21.0 4.3 2.9 1.2 0.2 2.8 39.8 30.6 79.5 0.9 3.4
Q. McKnight 30 30.7 11.9 3.3 5.4 1.5 0.2 2.3 41.4 34.6 85.0 0.4 2.9
S. Mamukelashvili 20 26.2 11.9 6.0 1.4 0.5 0.6 1.4 54.0 43.4 65.8 2.1 3.9
J. Rhoden 30 25.8 9.1 6.4 1.1 1.2 0.3 1.0 44.1 33.7 62.3 1.5 5.0
R. Gill 30 24.5 7.8 5.6 0.1 0.3 3.2 1.1 62.8 0.0 67.5 1.8 3.9
M. Cale 30 22.9 6.0 3.7 0.9 1.0 0.1 1.1 38.7 28.4 58.3 0.8 2.9
S. Reynolds, Jr. 30 15.9 4.2 1.8 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.7 43.0 47.8 82.8 0.5 1.3
T. Thompson 1 4.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 1.0
T. Samuel 29 11.0 3.2 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.7 37.5 32.7 44.0 0.9 1.8
A. Nelson 27 12.4 2.7 0.9 2.3 0.5 0.0 1.4 43.8 26.7 60.9 0.1 0.8
I. Obiagu 30 10.6 2.4 2.0 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.0 67.6 0.0 57.9 0.8 1.2
D. Brodie 3 6.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
A. Avent 6 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 200.0 74.7 39.8 14.6 7.00 5.80 13.2 44.6 33.5 71.5 10.3 26.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores